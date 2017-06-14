Diane Keaton Is Single And Friendless
-Diane Keaton spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about her personal life.
-She received the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award last week, which was attended by Martin Short, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Sarah Silverman, etc.
-Keaton said she's not friends with any of them.
-Keaton doesn't have any friends. Zero.
-She never got married because no one proposed to her.
Source
ONTD, are you friendless and single?
“What if it had been your child, Cate Blanchett? Louis C.K.? Alec Baldwin? What if it had been you, Emma Stone? Or you, Scarlett Johansson? You knew me when I was a little girl, Diane Keaton. Have you forgotten me?”
Edited at 2017-06-15 12:52 am (UTC)
My dream is to be like that Maine hermit.
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2
I watched The First Wives Club and she was such a good Annie. Are the three of them still doing a show for Netflix?
But Goldie liked the Snatched script, so who trusts her taste?
And before anybody jumps to a crazy extreme, I'm talking about on even the most basic level. I see some people (and, okay, I've been one of them and have had to unlearn that behavior) drop people for stupid disagreements that have nothing to do with big topics like racism or the like. I'm talking, "She thinks GoT is boring. Whatfuckingever. Who does she think she is to say it's boring? Fuck her. All my online friends like it."
I think it's a testament to overworked our generation is. We have less time for social lives, we're closer to our parents, so it makes sense that we spend our little available time with them. I'm really curious to see how that will shape our generation overall.
I joke that I don't have friends and then there's always someone who pops up saying "omg I'm your friend!" but I mean a friend who would actually meet me for a beer or something. I interact with people online just fine. People IRL are either too much or not available.
On the other hand it really depends where you live and what industry you're in. Some jobs make you network forcefully and go out to dinner, and bars because you HAVE to impress someone. I find that a lot of people in certain jobs have a very active social life because if they didn't, they wouldn't look good, period. They also take great care in their appearance and spend a lot on clothes and makeup.
Other people in more blue collar situations do seem to stick to smaller circles and family. Counting their coins and pregaming, that sort of thing. Social media also cuts out the expense part of going out with friends and coordinating parties.
I'm introverted, so I've always struggled to really make friends. I did join a book group (which is every other week, that I went to tonight) about a year ago, so I see those people on a fairly frequent basis and we sometimes do something else like see a movie as well but I'm just not really outgoing enough to invite anyone to do anything.
I think some of us want people to suck because it means that we don't have to put forth an effort or make themselves vulnerable. It's easier to remember the negative things and generalize.
Case in point: the other day, I saw a pedestrian stop on her way to wherever she was going, and a man pull over in his car because both had seen a cat get hit by a vehicle. The woman sat down on the sidewalk and gently stroked the cat and talked softly to it, while the man was on the phone frantically calling a vet and asking what they should do.
Today, I watched a stranger verbally put someone else in his place because the person was being absolutely nasty to the cashier.
These are just two examples that I've seen recently. I'm also trying to be the kind of person I wish others would be, and have started noticing those types more ever since.
It's easy to complain. It's easy to give up on others. But I think that makes one part of the problem.
but in her own books she's talked about her friendships with people. so i think diane was having a pity pot night.
and she still praises woody to hell and back so she's a shitty friend anyway.