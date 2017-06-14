Diane Keaton Is Single And Friendless

this is my future, isn't it? Reply

yeah, the bullet points are like, damn :( lol Reply

You don't publicly support child molesters, though, so you shouldn't worry about ending up like her Reply

same Reply

Stop doing woody allen movies and I will pretend to care Reply

she hasn't done a woody movie since 93 Reply

Wasn't she *just* seen hanging out with him and his daughter-wife literally this week tho? Reply

You know I mean doing his movies or associating with him as a person. It's all despicable. She knows better and doesn't care. Reply

high five Diane. me too. Reply

No one who glorifies Woody Allen deserves friends. Reply

Yep, exactly. I remember that open letter in the New York Times that his daughter Dylan wrote a few years ago about having been molested by him, and she singled out Diane and other celebs who support him:



“What if it had been your child, Cate Blanchett? Louis C.K.? Alec Baldwin? What if it had been you, Emma Stone? Or you, Scarlett Johansson? You knew me when I was a little girl, Diane Keaton. Have you forgotten me?” Reply

chilling :( i hope woody dies soon & painfully Reply

daaaaamn, dude need to get the fuck out of the planet immediately Reply

I remember Scarlett Johansson complaining about Google alerts, she'll always be a trash human being for that. Reply

I was hoping for this gif lol! Reply

Iconic lol Reply

what is she drinking in this gif Reply

Looks like a watermelon Arizona tea. Reply

That's Karma for constantly defending Woody Allen, Diane. Remember this: "I have nothing to say about that. Except: I believe my friend."



Edited at 2017-06-15 12:52 am (UTC)

bitch I thought you didn't have any friends? smh! Reply

Lol Reply

her story just falls apart at the seams! Reply

Yeah, so which is it? Reply

Maybe she means famous friends. Either way, she doesn't seem unhappy about her life. Some people (such as myself) are happy loners. Reply

My dream is to be like that Maine hermit.



My dream is to be like that Maine hermit.

http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/04/north-pond-hermit-maine-knight-stranger-woods-finkel/ If you're happy, more power to you to have no friends and be single.

i just read this book and t makes for great conversation topic at parties where you know no one Reply

Why would you want to be like that loser ? All he did was break into people's houses & steal their shit, even after they left notes saying "Please don't steal from us. Here's a bag of things for you." Stealing from the special needs camp was absolutely scummy. Reply

I was certain this was going to be about some exclusive-to-Maine hermit crab... Reply

ONTD, are you friendless and single? yep!



I watched The First Wives Club and she was such a good Annie. Are the three of them still doing a show for Netflix? Reply

the netflix movie is cancelled, goldie said they all hated the script when she was doing Snatched promo Reply

Wow it must have been result bad if Goldie would pass on it but do snatched Reply

...goldie said they all hated the script when she was doing Snatched promo



But Goldie liked the Snatched script, so who trusts her taste? Reply

It feels like it's becoming more and more common for people to not have a friend group. People hang out with their families on holidays and special events and don't see them again until the next holiday or special event. And for the rest of the time they hang with their SOs. But single people without friends are becoming so common, too. Honestly, I get it. People in this day and age suck. No one wants to be friends with anyone except their pets. Reply

Exactly. People suck, why be bothered. At least on the internet I can turn them off. Reply

This mentality makes me sad. Reply

Damn Reply

This is me. Reply

I feel as if the internet just allows us to feed into our selfish desires to not even try to understand one another.



And before anybody jumps to a crazy extreme, I'm talking about on even the most basic level. I see some people (and, okay, I've been one of them and have had to unlearn that behavior) drop people for stupid disagreements that have nothing to do with big topics like racism or the like. I'm talking, "She thinks GoT is boring. Whatfuckingever. Who does she think she is to say it's boring? Fuck her. All my online friends like it." Reply

Hehehee. Yes. But! It seems sometimes harder to turn off internet people because it's easier to voice an opinion, that could lead to an argument, online than irl because it's so easy to close a window and go somewhere else online. Reply

I've never been able to make good friends outside of the internet. Whenever I meet someone irl I'm always quick to pick something out that drives me crazy and I just can't maintain a relationship with them. Reply

Sounds about right Reply

that sounds so depressing. am an introvert, so i dont go out much or make friends easily, but having no friends seems really sad Reply

I've been noticing that a lot. Young, hip people (I feel cheesy saying that but you know the type) who I would traditionally think would be social butterflies post more online about their families than their friends.



I think it's a testament to overworked our generation is. We have less time for social lives, we're closer to our parents, so it makes sense that we spend our little available time with them. I'm really curious to see how that will shape our generation overall. Reply

this isn't the case where i live Reply

I think it's because connecting with people on the internet, or finding groups online you can assimilate with, is easier than maintaining real life relationships. I have groups of friends whom I love, but because of depression I withdrew from them for years while also going without making any new friendships. It was isolating and if I needed momentary refuge the internet was always there, and it was much easier than facing my own problems and owning up to any hurt I may have caused others. Before all this existed, people didn't have much choice other than eventually reach out, but now we can stay within the relative safety and comfort of internet friendships (which can be sincere, don't get me wrong). Nowadays I maintain my friendships, and that takes work because my first instinct is to not hang out. So I have to constantly make an effort, and at times that can be hard or impossible for some people. Reply

i think this is one of the weirder millennial traits because dinner parties are actually great Reply

i think it's just a lot harder to meet people once you get older and move to a new city and don't have the bridge of school. the task of having to make new friends all over again is so daunting/exhausting. i honestly can't fault the ppl who stay in the same city all their lives bc at least it's familiar. Reply

I'm feeling like it's a trend lately too...more people are staying home the weekends. Not partying or going to clubs or bars as much. People have become loners. Reply

yikes. thank god i have awesome friends tbh Reply

I notice a lot of people our age are very "I'm gonna stay home and binge watch a show" as opposed to going out to eat/drink at a bar or whatever nowadays. I know I had a friend who'd always be doing family stuff (dinners, reunions) whenever I worked up the nerve to ask her to hang out. Reply

If this is what you have to tell yourselves. Reply

tbh I find it very weird when people say stuff like this bc to me it's no different than girls who say they're only friends with guys bc they're such a guy's girl. Maybe it's not everyone else who sucks, maybe it's just you (not you you, just a general statement). But this sounds more like an ONTDer (or maybe just American?) thing because literally everyone I know has at least 2 very close friends/hangs out with their friends on a weekly basis. I have 5 close friends and I couldn't imagine my life without them, they're like family to me. I love my pets but I wouldn't want to be in contact with just them, I need human interaction.



Reply

It's hard making friends past college. I'm semi-friends with some co-workers, but there's some stuff you can't let your co-workers see, but when I first started most were at least 20 years older. Reply

People are awful. Their loyalty is almost non-existent. Happy to get invited to things but never initiate themselves. Reply

i find it hard to give enough of my time and presence to friends. I have been critised and lost friendships over not seeing them at least once a week. like... i just dont have the energy for that Reply

I don't think this is true at all. Maybe some people are becoming more comfortable with the idea of not needing others/friends, but it's not common for that to be the situation find themselves in.



Yeah, I have plenty of friends, but they're all from different groups, and I'm not in touch with them, and I've never coordinated things with more than two people at a time. All the guys I've managed to get involved with, their social circles are wide with GROUPS. So that can definitely contribute to the asymmetry in how much we think about each other. Reply

Um no wtf Reply

this sounds exclusively american tbh Reply

I withdrew socially about a year ago because of my depression and anxiety. I've started venturing back out again in some brief social situations but overall, I've found that I don't really like most of my old friends. They're just too draining to be around. I know I'm still recovering but I can't deal with their shit on top of my own shit.



I joke that I don't have friends and then there's always someone who pops up saying "omg I'm your friend!" but I mean a friend who would actually meet me for a beer or something. I interact with people online just fine. People IRL are either too much or not available. Reply

Well, the older you get the harder is to make friends because people start building families and most of us work on top of that. I think that is something that has always happened and it's the reason people at 60 still have that one friend they went to college with.



On the other hand it really depends where you live and what industry you're in. Some jobs make you network forcefully and go out to dinner, and bars because you HAVE to impress someone. I find that a lot of people in certain jobs have a very active social life because if they didn't, they wouldn't look good, period. They also take great care in their appearance and spend a lot on clothes and makeup.



Other people in more blue collar situations do seem to stick to smaller circles and family. Counting their coins and pregaming, that sort of thing. Social media also cuts out the expense part of going out with friends and coordinating parties. Reply

I think it's just hard to meet people. I had a fairly large friend group in middle/high school but then we all parted ways and I lost touch with them. People seem to lose touch after college as well.



I'm introverted, so I've always struggled to really make friends. I did join a book group (which is every other week, that I went to tonight) about a year ago, so I see those people on a fairly frequent basis and we sometimes do something else like see a movie as well but I'm just not really outgoing enough to invite anyone to do anything. Reply

ehhh I don't agree. It's harder to meet new ppl as you get older and I see my friends less, but not having a friend group at all seems strange to me. There are a few ppl who I maybe only see once a month or whatever if we're both busy but it's not hard to keep the friendship going by texting in between Reply

People in this day and age suck.



I think some of us want people to suck because it means that we don't have to put forth an effort or make themselves vulnerable. It's easier to remember the negative things and generalize.



Case in point: the other day, I saw a pedestrian stop on her way to wherever she was going, and a man pull over in his car because both had seen a cat get hit by a vehicle. The woman sat down on the sidewalk and gently stroked the cat and talked softly to it, while the man was on the phone frantically calling a vet and asking what they should do.



Today, I watched a stranger verbally put someone else in his place because the person was being absolutely nasty to the cashier.



These are just two examples that I've seen recently. I'm also trying to be the kind of person I wish others would be, and have started noticing those types more ever since.



It's easy to complain. It's easy to give up on others. But I think that makes one part of the problem. Reply

this rings so true. This whole introvert culture is weird to me. people freak out about talking on the phone. Reply

essentially me, i used to feel really bad about it but now i'm ok with this. i do have friends, but their either 1) far away (moved coasts), 2) with SOs, or 3) specific category friends/not as good as friends as i'd like. specific category friends are like friends that i have for specific settings, like work friends or fandom friends. i don't have a best friend, which annoys the shit out of me. it's hard to be best friends with others because now i'm all old and everyone already has best friends for years. Reply

I just wanna vent for a bit. so many of my friends have moved in the last 18 months and i'm seriously and literally becoming friendless. I live in sydney and all the people I was closest to two years ago live in vancouver, san francisco, brisbane, london, auckland and berlin. it depresses me. I feel stagnant and like i'm getting left behind in life lol. :( Reply

A lot of my friends have moved away and the ones left are kind of boring that I only see them like once a month. Reply

I can relate to this, especially to the ones moving away :( I'm excited I'll get to travel to see them but still... Reply

Yeah, this is pretty common. Reply

i can kinda relate. i have friends but the ones i value most still live in sydney where I used to live Reply

Yeah I can totoally relate to friends moving away Reply

That was basically my situation last year, before I moved. They're all in SoCal and don't plan on coming back. Reply

I wish I had the balls to move, I'm highly pessimistic when it comes to my financials and life and just cant bring myself to do it. Reply

this is my exact situation rn. it keeps me up at night lol. Reply

same Reply

i seriously doubt that's entirely true, given her own damn books. yeah it's true she waited for pachino to marry her and he didn't. and she tried to have a baby with steve martin and it didn't happen. they broke up, she adopted. he married someone else years later and became a father.



but in her own books she's talked about her friendships with people. so i think diane was having a pity pot night.



and she still praises woody to hell and back so she's a shitty friend anyway. Reply

