Diane Keaton Is Single And Friendless


-Diane Keaton spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about her personal life.
-She received the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award last week, which was attended by Martin Short, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Sarah Silverman, etc.
-Keaton said she's not friends with any of them.
-Keaton doesn't have any friends. Zero.
-She never got married because no one proposed to her.

