I would love to hang out at Oprah's house



That's just too cute! I feel like I probably will do stuff like this once I have kids of my own. Reply

This was so cute Reply

This is so cute! I'd love to go to a Wonder Woman party. Reply

The cake, omg...that sad brown, it's a bust so it basically looks like it's on a little serving platter so it makes her bodice/corset/chest armor looks like a fucking sunday roast and then those eyes on her... hello demon eyes straight out of Child's Play.



I know she's meant to be like deflecting with the bracelets/arm bands, so it doesn't really apply here but it brings to mind a pet peeve I discovered playing Mass Effect Andromed - WHY WHY WHY do people think that when someone folds their arms... specifically women... that they look like fucking I Dream of Jeanie? NOBODY CROSSES THEIR ARMS LIKE THAT. They go under the boobs.



I just got into a fight with someone and I'm taking it out on this wonky cake. Reply

" ... that sad brown..."



Hmm. Reply

I don't know if you're trying to start shit over frosting or what, but it's sad because it's boring as fuck and it also makes the cake look unfinished like it's just a chocolate cake they forget to frost because it has literally zero detail. It would've looked so cool if they were trying to go for the leather wrap of her armbands with it, they could've made it look like strips of leather wrapped around the cake. Or they could've made it with the grooved texture/pattern on the armor/bodice and then added some "weathering" with an airbrush and maybe even hand paint some bits of silver so it looks like the steel or whatever is showing through the rust/battlewear and that boring plane gold wrap on the bottom? Missed opportunity to do more cool shading or even like gold flakes kinda mosaic-ed all along the bottom to form the wrap kinda like the bottom of the bodice.



So yeah, that frosting is sad and the brown is sad, they could've punched it up and given it so much more life by just adding a texture or some details. It's Oprah, step your fucking game up, bakers. Reply

Currently working out / saving up for my WW halloween costume >:) Reply

I adore Oprah so much. Seeing her live gave me life. Reply

Did you go to the tour she did? I did and it was so much fun, I could listen to her talk all day lol Reply

I did! I was so great. It was funny because normally I go to concerts where the Oprah's show was at, so the difference between drunk, dancing people and crying people taking notes on their notepads was something else. Reply

lol bless Reply

Fuckkk, invite me!!! Reply

i wish she was my aunt Reply

This is so cute. Oprah please throw me a party. Reply

I need an invite to that party, Oprah.



This would be like my dream for a themed birthday party tbh Reply

