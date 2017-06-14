demi

Steph Curry says he won't visit White House




The Golden State Warriors just won the NBA Finals and would traditionally be invited to meet with the president at the White House. When asked if he would go, Warriors PG Stephen Curry said that he probably wouldn't.

"Somebody asked me about it a couple months ago, like a hypothetical," Curry said. "I think I answered I wouldn't go. I still feel like that today, but obviously as a team we're gonna have a conversation."

This comes as no surprise as Curry has been critical of the president in the past. When Under Armour CEO called the president an "asset" to the country, Curry said "I agree with that description if you remove the 'et.'"

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also vocally criticized the current president.

