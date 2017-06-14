Steph Curry says he won't visit White House

So Glad My Cubbies Went before Trump moved in..lol Reply

LoL, they got in at the last possible moment, I loved it. Reply

it truly was the one sliver of happiness i had Reply

Bcus Arrieta would've been the first one at Trumps door lbr Reply

I really hope they all don't go. Reply

I definitely think none of them will go but I wonder if they will actually make a statement about it or will end up just saying they were never invited or couldn't make it work. Reply

I really hope none of them go. Reply

I can't imagine Dray, Kerr, Klay, Kevin, and Iggy wanting to go. I'm sure I can say the same for most of all the guys on that team. Reply

IA Reply

Yup and tbh the bay would roast them for going.... that shit doesn't fly here Reply

One of the local radio hosts was trying to joke and say Zaza might be the only one to go since he's Russian (when pointed out that he's from Georgia, he brushed it off and said it was the same thing) and is probably working for the Dump Administration already.



But yeah, I honestly can't see any of them wanting to go Reply

I love him and his beautiful family. Reply

OMG. How cute is this gif. Reply

My two favorite things - KD and Sonic! (Come back, KD, I'll treat you to Happy Hour and let you get a Route 44 and everything!)



Edited at 2017-06-15 12:58 am (UTC) Reply

This gif is so cute! Reply

I thought there'd been reports of a unanimous decision not to go? Reply

He's so sexy 😭 Reply

He really is Reply

It's so much of his personality for me because if I just went by looks, he'd be a light skinned light eyed guy who gets by because of it but his personality makes him soooo sexy. Reply

Ew Reply

ur ew Reply

mte Reply

Get your eyes checked Reply

ia he just light skinned Reply

He looks like an aborted fetus... Reply

Love him! Glad he's sticking to it. Oh happy birthday SCROTUS. enjoy the investigation!! Reply

The asset joke was kind of amazing. I love it. Reply

Came in here just to comment on that, so great. Reply

Link





Also, love this quote from David West:



“All the tactics that he used to get elected are the very things that someone like me, who works with youth on a consistent basis, are the things that we try to talk our young folks out of being,” Warriors Forward David West said.



“We try to talk our young people out of being bullies. We try to talk our young men out of disrespecting women. We try to talk our young people into being accepting of other people’s opinions and other people’s walks of life. He is the complete opposite of all of that,” West added. I thought they all agreed to not go to the White House already: http://www.ajc.com/sports/warriors-d eny-they-made-decision-white-house-visit/i 7uecqAhFfD8e2pj8KAqKK/ Also, love this quote from David West:“All the tactics that he used to get elected are the very things that someone like me, who works with youth on a consistent basis, are the things that we try to talk our young folks out of being,” Warriors Forward David West said.“We try to talk our young people out of being bullies. We try to talk our young men out of disrespecting women. We try to talk our young people into being accepting of other people’s opinions and other people’s walks of life. He is the complete opposite of all of that,” West added. Reply

LOL woops that article was old and they've already changed the headline my bad Reply

lol i was gonna say i thought they were all not going too. welp with the events of today i hope they all really dont go Reply

That is a great quote Reply

i love this entire quote, particularly the part about teaching boys about respecting women. soooo much of the narrative seems to be telling young girls they need to grow up and be ~respectable rather than actually getting to the root of the issue (boys/men not learning how to be respectful) Reply

Well I hope none of them go, obviously.



I am a Clippers fan, but I have a lot of respect for Steve Kerr and Greg Popovich and a ton of basketball players for sharing very blunt assessments of the asshole in the White House. Reply

NBA players speak out more about politics than in any other sports. I still remember when the Miami Heat players spoke out about Trayvon Martin. Reply

Link





Meanwhile over in the NHL

https://sports.yahoo.com/penguins-unlik e-warriors-say-theyll-visit-trump-white-h ouse-184404119.html

I'm pretty sure if any of the NBA teams had won this year, majority of them would not go and visit.Meanwhile over in the NHL Reply

Smh Reply

not surprised. i hate them. Reply

Not surprising about the NHL though still disappointing. There was an interview with Toews earlier this year that painted a grim picture about the policial bts of NHL locker rooms, though again not a terribly surprising one. Reply

Toews is pretty liberal, correct? He's such an overrated player, but I do like his politics.



Where's the penguins stan? How do you as a fan defend that? I would be so disappointed in any team I follow that went to visit this president. No thanks. Reply

Anyone acting like Nashville wouldn't go is being disingenuous or deluding themselves. No NHL team would object except maybe a Canadian one. Reply

It's so disappointing but I can't say I'm surprised. Reply

Ugh, the NHL is full of conservative white men. I can think of a grand total of one player who's gone on record as disliking Trump and his politics, and I hate him so I can't even appreciate it. Reply

In all honestly, I'm shocked the Pens are going because two people high up in management previously worked for Hillary Clinton's campaign and part owner of the team is a friend of the Clintons.



I'm disappointed in them.



how tall is this guy? he seems kinda short to be a ball player... Reply

6'3, yeah he's on the smaller end. Kyrie is the same height, they look so small on the court LOL Reply

At least they're not Isaiah Thomas Reply

6'3" I think, short for basketball. Reply

haha i had the same thought when i was watching the game the other day. he only LOOKS short cuz he's surrounded by giants 6'5+. i think steph is 6'3ish? Reply

6' 3" it's actually around average height for a pg. He's not incredibly massive or athletic so he seems smaller. Reply

It's good enough for his position. Reply

when i went to uconn the best player, kemba walker, was like..5'11 max. he's playing in the NBA now and is a point guard. Reply

Ugh, bae. So envious of his family!!! I love them sfm. They better not go, esp after all those articles came out saying they wouldn't go.



Anyone going to the parade tom? I was lucky to be working by DT Oakland in 2015 so we just had to go downstairs LOL. I'm gonna stand by the lake this time bc my friend has an apt there. Reply

I want to go but it's the busiest day at my job 😔



Disappointed.gif Reply

the other day a college football team or something went to the white house and it made me mad how happy it clearly made Donald Reply

