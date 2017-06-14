Steph Curry says he won't visit White House
Steph Curry saying, at this point, he wouldn't go to White House, but team hasn't had discussion pic.twitter.com/zVWo7qRj0Y— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 14, 2017
The Golden State Warriors just won the NBA Finals and would traditionally be invited to meet with the president at the White House. When asked if he would go, Warriors PG Stephen Curry said that he probably wouldn't.
"Somebody asked me about it a couple months ago, like a hypothetical," Curry said. "I think I answered I wouldn't go. I still feel like that today, but obviously as a team we're gonna have a conversation."
This comes as no surprise as Curry has been critical of the president in the past. When Under Armour CEO called the president an "asset" to the country, Curry said "I agree with that description if you remove the 'et.'"
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also vocally criticized the current president.
Also, love this quote from David West:
“All the tactics that he used to get elected are the very things that someone like me, who works with youth on a consistent basis, are the things that we try to talk our young folks out of being,” Warriors Forward David West said.
“We try to talk our young people out of being bullies. We try to talk our young men out of disrespecting women. We try to talk our young people into being accepting of other people’s opinions and other people’s walks of life. He is the complete opposite of all of that,” West added.
I am a Clippers fan, but I have a lot of respect for Steve Kerr and Greg Popovich and a ton of basketball players for sharing very blunt assessments of the asshole in the White House.
