This season's been pretty interesting so far. It's so hard to root for Pope after what he did last season...but he's so good with Lena, it's like...you're almost happy for him. And how things are progressing with Amy. I don't think he's redeemable, but it's so fascinating!!



I really want Deran to succeed, he's trying to do the right thing for once and make it on his own.



Baz & Craig remain FLOPS (can't stand either of them), Nikki is horrible and idk WTF is happening with Jay and Smurf, their chemistry is too creepy for grandma and grandson!!! Reply

I'm still thinking if the episode where it kind of looked like he would have taped Nicky if jay didn't show up. 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 Reply

yeah I actually forgot about that Reply

Omg my dumb keyboard. You know what I meant tho.



Yea. Fucking creep

*edit- pope. Not you!!



It's hard for me to watch Pope being a decent uncle to Lena because I feel like he's doing it out of guilt Reply

Maybe guilt- but I think it's more he's being passive aggressive with pez paz or whatever baz lol.

That and he always wanted his life. Reply

I just discovered the show bc of the jax teller/Kurt cobain knockoff. 👅👅



Binged watched in 2 days





Pope reminds me of the liquid guy from Terminator Reply

This season has been really good so far.



Nikki is annoying and useless. Baz remains a shitty father.



I hope the bar opens. Reply

i want nikki to go away Reply

I had to pause when Smurf straddled J.

I'm convinced she's a molester, and i thought the show was going to go there. Reply

omg i was holding my breath Reply

I'm still confused about her and that old man he killed her mom?



Was he a child molester?? Reply

he was a father figure to smurf. when her mom and the guy went to rob that place the mom got shot and the guy ran, drove away and left the mom to die + abandoned bb smurf. Reply

baz is trash. craig too. i would love for deran to succeed in the bar and edge out of the family. the TENSION between smurf and j. damn. i was v anxious that it would go in a bad way Reply

AND ALSO- WHOOO SPELLS DERAN LIKE THAT Reply

How is Pope turning out to be a better father than Baz? I would have never seen that coming. That church lady needs to run in the other direction as fast as she can.



Im glad Deran's personality is being fleshed out and hes talking about his past.



The Nicky storyline is still gross.



I got a weird incest vibe from Smurf and J that was gross. He's really settling in his role of robbing places. Reply

is Smurf going to fuck J or what?? Reply

