Animal Kingdom Episode 2.04 "Broken Boards" Promo With the bar set to open, Deran frets about telling Smurf about it. Pope and Amy go on a date, while Nicky must choose between Craig and J.
sorry if this is spoilery...
I really want Deran to succeed, he's trying to do the right thing for once and make it on his own.
Baz & Craig remain FLOPS (can't stand either of them), Nikki is horrible and idk WTF is happening with Jay and Smurf, their chemistry is too creepy for grandma and grandson!!!
Yea. Fucking creep
*edit- pope. Not you!!
That and he always wanted his life.
Binged watched in 2 days
Nikki is annoying and useless. Baz remains a shitty father.
I hope the bar opens.
I'm convinced she's a molester, and i thought the show was going to go there.
Was he a child molester??
Im glad Deran's personality is being fleshed out and hes talking about his past.
The Nicky storyline is still gross.
I got a weird incest vibe from Smurf and J that was gross. He's really settling in his role of robbing places.
