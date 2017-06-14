how does magazines like ok, star come up with such bullshit stories ? do they look through twitter or google search or simple just make it up and same for the source and the editor just agrees with it? Reply

they read ontd, obviously. Reply

i think most of the times our posts are a little better :D Reply

That lasagna looks amazing. Reply

So does the cake. I want both so badly right now even though I already ate supper. Reply

Yaes, Flip or Flop! The previews for their new episodes are airing on HGTV now and they look like they barely like each other; how can they be business partners after all this mess? Cancel the show; Flip or Flop Vegas is better anyway!



It might be mean, but after the way she treated her husband's first wife I hope that Julia Roberts story is true. How you get them is how you lose them, girl. Reply

I don't get why HGTV thinks anyone wants to watch a divorced couple pretend to be happy together Reply

I gotta read up on that Michelle carter story... wtf Reply

I was debating whether to urbandictionary "GAY FUNG" or not (did I really want to know the meaning?) when I realized it says FLING. Reply

Is Gay Fung like Gay Fung Shui? Maybe Gay Fungus. Like only gays can eat this fungus!! Reply

I rlly want some Racist Keebler Elf gifs of him going 'I don't recall'





I see Snake has found 'The One' again! Congrats, Snake!! Reply

Much as I love celeb gossip, I really hate when its geared towards me. Which is my clever way o go slightly o/t cuz I need to vent. I was talking/kinda dating a co-worker a while back and we kept it hush-hush but it didn't entirely stop some people from gossiping. Well their gossiping made it up to the president of the company. And now I'm wondering if someone higher up in the company told him to stop talking to me because we don't talk anymore and barely act like co-workers (mostly on his part - it's a good thing we're in different offices). And I'm just frustrated by the whole situation because I have no clue why things went wrong and I can't seem to get him to tell me. Which should just tell me he's a a jerk, but my mind keeps stupidly wanting things to work out, or at least be okay. We had a really good connection. Ughh. Reply

That's why it's best to not fool around w co workers 😩 Reply

yeah I learned the hard way Reply

Learning that the hard way Reply

make me that lasagne nowwwwwwww Reply

i love your posts OP! thank you for all the meal inspiration :)



jesus these titles are .... do they just go on tumblr take pics and shit like that and make their covers?? Reply

The Enquirer headline "Richard Simmons comes out of hiding WEARING A BOX ON HIS HEAD!" is work of art. Reply

omg i missed that on first scroll - bless you for pointing it out. Reply

i can't believe they didn't include a picture Reply

National Enquirer and the Kevin Costner story. Sad!

Yum that cake looks good. Reply

I had to read that Enquirer headline twice to be sure it didn't say "CORONER STEALS TRAVOLTA'S WIFE" and I was like "WAIT WHAT WHEN DID SHE DIE." Reply

Lol, plus I thought Costner was still married?! Reply

sean penn and robin wright??? is this 10 years ago? Reply

They were recently spotted out somewhere together with other people like leaving a building or restaurant or something. Anyway they both looked fine in the series of photos. My guess is that photo is her sneezing not crying. Reply

Travolta fucking wishes! Reply

I feel bad about Jessica's wedding pictures, she said they went in a no fly zone or whatever



Also Sandra is sooo beautiful. She was one of my first crushes lol Reply

I don't know if there were ever any photos taken of Princess Diana's crash, or if there is just a fake one going around, but I was in the grocery line yesterday and glanced over at the magazines and saw a tab with a headline about her death being a murder and it had a blurred out photo with enough blonde hair that it's clearly meant to be her, and if it's blurred I'd assume it's supposed to be a death photo. It looked an awful lot like a crash photo from just glancing at it.



I'm assuming it's fake, or maybe a perfectly normal photo of her that's blurred/dark for effect, but I don't know if that makes it better or worse. I just kept thinking of how her sons would feel to see their mother's death played out on a magazine cover. You're just doing your thing and glance over to see the worst moment of your childhood played out for entertainment.



I don't know what I'm trying to get at, I just needed to tell someone because this really upset me after I saw it. It made me think of how we treat traumatic deaths and strangers' responses to it and true crime as a genre and the family that have to see it splashed all over things when it goes viral or is someone "important". My mom watches all those unsolved crime shows and I've heard some stories in passing that hooked me and I watched to find out more, but I felt so weird about it afterward. Seeing a photo that looked so wrong somewhere neutral like the grocery store was jarring. Reply

Completely understand, my friend's brother was killed in a motorcycle accident and photos of it were all over our local papers and their websites. I wish the editors had thought more about the pictures they took and how much it hurt my friend's family. Reply

Even the fake photos national enquirer or whomever has death photos all the time is in really bad taste.



Re-creating death photos is so low. Reply

The curiosity for death is part of humans nature. I admit it that I have seen several crash pics just for the sake of looking at them, I feel terrible for the victims and their families but I just can't look away Reply

Every time I glance at the teen who pushed the other teen to suicide I think, "Cara Delevigne?"



Also, I really fucking hope the Katie tell all story is true. I'll be the first one reading it! Reply

omg me too. i know it isn't her, but at a quick glance it does? Reply

Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!

Thanks for the recipe OP! I'm definitely gonna tackle it this weekend as it looks and sounds amazing. Reply

These recipes are seriously the best part of any post on here. I need to favorite and cook these on the weekends. Reply

What is People's obsession with that weird texting story?? It's been all over their website for several days now. I mean, I know they regularly do human interest stuff in addition to celeb stuff, but why this rando story on the cover?? Reply

