June 14th, 2017, 07:12 pm kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Wednesday Green Goddess LasagnaMango Layer Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
It might be mean, but after the way she treated her husband's first wife I hope that Julia Roberts story is true. How you get them is how you lose them, girl.
I see Snake has found 'The One' again! Congrats, Snake!!
jesus these titles are .... do they just go on tumblr take pics and shit like that and make their covers??
Yum that cake looks good.
Also Sandra is sooo beautiful. She was one of my first crushes lol
I'm assuming it's fake, or maybe a perfectly normal photo of her that's blurred/dark for effect, but I don't know if that makes it better or worse. I just kept thinking of how her sons would feel to see their mother's death played out on a magazine cover. You're just doing your thing and glance over to see the worst moment of your childhood played out for entertainment.
I don't know what I'm trying to get at, I just needed to tell someone because this really upset me after I saw it. It made me think of how we treat traumatic deaths and strangers' responses to it and true crime as a genre and the family that have to see it splashed all over things when it goes viral or is someone "important". My mom watches all those unsolved crime shows and I've heard some stories in passing that hooked me and I watched to find out more, but I felt so weird about it afterward. Seeing a photo that looked so wrong somewhere neutral like the grocery store was jarring.
Re-creating death photos is so low.
Also, I really fucking hope the Katie tell all story is true. I'll be the first one reading it!
