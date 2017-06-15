June 15th, 2017, 02:00 am dynamite_state NCT 127 return with CHERRY BOMB! sourceDoes your fave make music for the arts or for the charts, ONTD? Tagged: jpop / cpop / kpop, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
cherry bomb is tragic but vocal line slay and need more lines esp haechan
it's probably gonna be a huge hit
I DID NOT INTEND TO MAKE THIS ALL CAPS.
I liked Limitless, but that sounded like it was probably going to be an EXO title track so that's probably why.
NCT U is rotational, meaning they'll have different members whenever they have a comeback (if ever :/ ..); Ten is a recovering from surgery iirc but yeah, I think pretty much everyone else is part of 127 (which has permanent members). All the members can still release music under NCT U, if that's what you are asking!
And that's super strange that only NCT U is a rotational group. They might as well cancel that unit. Shame because 7th Sense was a decent bop.
Is SM still planning the Thai and Japanese units? I'm only in Kpop for the actual music now, don't care for the behind the scenes stuff anymore.
I've read that the Japanese unit may debut late this year but sadly I haven't kept up that much with the gossip. No official word out yet.
And the Dream unit is all but officially trying to one-up earlier SHINee efforts
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
The melodic parts are actually nicely done but it doesn't resolve well enough for the hook and in general it just feels extremely try hard, bless their hearts LOL