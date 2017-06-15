that gif is AMAZING Reply

I just listened to their mini none of the songs instantly grabbed me like their last one but they're already growing on me and the album def has a shinee feel to it imo



cherry bomb is tragic but vocal line slay and need more lines esp haechan Reply

here with popcorn.gif Reply

this is absolute garbage



it's probably gonna be a huge hit Reply

I see it absolutely cherry bombing lmao Reply

things I hate tend to succeed :( Reply

nah nct got a nice fandom but the public dgaf about them Reply

Issa no for me. Waiting for RV to snatch! Reply

If we get another rookie I'm coming for sm 🔪 Reply

Rookie is a smash and so is that entire mini. Reply

the mini was good rookie is still trash tho but i'd take an awful title track with a good album over a decent title track and a shit album like russian roulette Reply

mte Reply

they should have taken a chance & made happily ever after the lead Reply

We need another classic double single like icc/automatic. Reply

nct fans need to stop lying to themselves with that nct is just making "unique" music that the public can't understand angle. they making a bunch of noise is what they doing. Reply

You're only seething cause NCT invented noise before your faves.. Reply

this is me since the beginning of this group lol everything just sounds noise to me especially with some of their rappers and their grating voices Reply

this is trash. then again, i've hated everything i've heard from this group... Reply

even Switch?



this is literally the only song of theirs i can stand Reply

EVEN 7TH SENSE ? Reply

at what point do we start calling this cultural appropriation? Reply

Please rewatch multiple times and let us know. Reply

This group has too many members and it sounds like trash Reply

This ain't art nor music. Clean your ears. Reply

this is almost as bad as ikon's releases this year lmao Reply

Also, was NCT U absorbed into this group, meaning NCT U is done?



I liked Limitless, but that sounded like it was probably going to be an EXO title track so that's probably why. Reply

NCT U is rotational, meaning they'll have different members whenever they have a comeback (if ever :/ ..); Ten is a recovering from surgery iirc but yeah, I think pretty much everyone else is part of 127 (which has permanent members). All the members can still release music under NCT U, if that's what you are asking! EXO? Of Wolf fame? And you drag NCT for their lack of musicality :O

You can't say all of EXO's title tracks haven't had the same "sound" to it since Growl.



And that's super strange that only NCT U is a rotational group. They might as well cancel that unit. Shame because 7th Sense was a decent bop.



Is SM still planning the Thai and Japanese units? I'm only in Kpop for the actual music now, don't care for the behind the scenes stuff anymore. Reply

I think of NCT U as the "core" group, the one all NCT members can potentially be a part of even for a one-off single, regardless of when/if SM decides to put out a comeback.



I've read that the Japanese unit may debut late this year but sadly I haven't kept up that much with the gossip. No official word out yet. Reply

im late but at the moment both nct u and nct dream are rotational while nct 127 is permanent, so nct dream is just for the ones under 18 basically and mark is most likely done with it if they don't have another comeback before this year Reply

if youre happy and u know it clap your hands 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Reply

I miss melodic Kpop. This is just... no. Reply

SHINee's back catalogue will forever be there for you in your time of need. Reply

NCT just pulled off recent SHINee on the Cherry Bomb mini







And the Dream unit is all but officially trying to one-up earlier SHINee efforts

Chart domination has already started 😊 Reply

Why is every SM group after SHINee such garbage? Reply

The red velvet fans are gonna come after you! Reply

i really like it. limitless >>> but this, and the whole mini, aren't bad. i'm glad doyoung gets more lines in this song, too. his voice is my favorite in the group. Reply

Everything they've released so far is absolute garbage. It's actually amazing lmao. Reply

Brilliant MV, I wanna know who directed it. Song is great. That choreo is garbage.



i see SM is continuing their streak of releasing straight shit this year Reply

Well......it's at least better than firetruck?



The melodic parts are actually nicely done but it doesn't resolve well enough for the hook and in general it just feels extremely try hard, bless their hearts LOL Reply

I never thought I would sing "If you're happy and you know it clap your hands" to a trap beat Reply

