Celebs react to senior citizen 45's birthday

1 year closer to death Reply

From your lips to God's ears Reply

I just want him to go to prison first. Reply

...any day now would be swell Reply

Satan should've come to collect his shepherd years ago Reply

Satan is still behind on Woody Allen, Bill Cosby and Roman Polanksi... Reply

the outrage in the shooting post about not giving a shit if evil republicans die is hilarious since we wish death upon them all in every single one of these posts Reply

Lmao bitch I love that you give no fucks <3 Reply

Watch him turn out like Keith Richards, living longer than anyone thought possible Reply

dangerbuffalo Love youfor being awesome! Reply

ty to both of you Reply

ty for taking time off the Comey coaster to make this post. Reply

#ComeyCoaster is still ongoing. This new news is just part of it. Reply

Fuck Trump Reply

AMERICA, YOUR PRESIDENT IS OFFICIALLY UNDER FBI INVESTIGATION. pic.twitter.com/UBs1dR7m3G — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 14, 2017

A HAPPY POLITICS POST! Reply

he's so aggressively ugly, like a left over shit of cheetos Reply

bless this gif choice. Reply

His lawyer responded and didn't deny the investigation, only complained about the info being leaked. It's like a birthday gift for us all. Reply

:D Happy birthday, Donald, you fat piece of shit! Reply

or year Reply

Its like someone started airbrushing color on this face and got tired and quit. Reply

he's so damn ugly. My mom works for DoD and she said that's his presidential picture, every time she walks by it she just laughs because of how ugly he is. Reply

YAS FINALLY!!! like comey basically said this last week idky, lol, trump cult didnt hear this Reply

wait. what did i miss? Reply

Like... is he smiling



Why is this his expression for a presidential portrait Reply

What a beautiful birthday gift to America. Reply

Edited at 2017-06-15 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

The best is that when he inevitably rage-tweets about this, his profile will still be covered in balloons and whatnot. pic.twitter.com/2fHSbkcPR7 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 14, 2017

LMAO someone please be sure to screencap that!! Reply

DID YOU READ THE POST?! NOT THE REACTIONS!



THERE IS FUCKING HAPPY NEWS IN THIS POST!!!! Reply

Sis my comment is directed only at today being 45s bday Reply

Choke on your 2 scoops of ice cream, bitch! 'Trump is now personally under investigation. There is also evidence of financial crime among Trump associates'Choke on your 2 scoops of ice cream, bitch! Reply

I love this person. Reply

Lmao <3 Reply

So Trump can't fire Mueller now that he is officially being investigated, right? Reply

Trump could never fire Mueller, only fire people down the DOJ chain until he found someone who would do it for him. Reply

he can, and now it'll be even more disastrous if he does it with this news coming out Reply

eh, he wouldn't care and would probably do it anyways. Reply

Happy birthday to U.S. ARMY and our soldiers. Thank you for your bravery, sacrifices, & dedication. Proud to be your Commander-in-Chief! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Anyone else see one of his latest tweets? lmao he is so desperate for attention and HBDs Reply

wtf is this tweet Reply

lmfao I know right?



I guess it's flag day, but still, this very much gives me the vibe he's trying to remind everyone it is his birthday. Reply

it is the Army's bday though. This is a fairly normal tweet. Reply

didn't he block vets account tho? Reply

What kind of sad Subway sandwich/ghost-lady-in-the-doorway realness. Reply

so does this mean we're getting closer to ending trumps presidency ? Reply

nope Reply

what does this all mean tho Reply

In the sense that every day is a day closer to 2020, yes. Reply

Probably not, but I'm gonna be happy for now at the thought that I could be wrong. Reply

technically every day we get closer to the end of his presidency



also to the grave Reply

Idk why everyone is saying no to you. A president being found guilty of a crime is grounds for starting the impeachment process. Especially if it involves conspiring with a foreign power, and especially RUSSIA being that foreign power. That starts toeing the line of treason (not that I think it'll go that far.) Trump's approval rating is at a record low and we're not even six months in, and public opinion is pretty much everything when it comes to impeachment. and even if he isn't impeached now, Democrats might take back the House in 2018 and it could definitely happen then.



I'm choosing to be optimistic in this dark timeline. Reply

Trump legal team pushes back at report Special Counsel Mueller looking at evidence of possible obstruction against @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/lNdUqMCbAr — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 14, 2017

LOL!!! Reply

lmfao didnt deny it Reply

Tucker Carlson is currently frothing at the mouth about it in the next room. *Sigh* I hate it that my mom watches FOX. Reply

mueller dropping that hot birthday present. bless him.



also lol'ing at propaganda fox finally dropping their 'fair and balanced' shit Reply

I wanna see young Comey pics, like what did that beautiful bird look like in his youth? Reply

Eat shit Don Reply

YASSS but i doubt this will change absolutely anything in the end. Reply

