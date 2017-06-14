[politics] comey:shrug

Celebs react to senior citizen 45's birthday



Complicit daughter of 45

Today marks the 71st birthday of 45. He is now officially the oldest person to be president.

However, the Washington Post has given 45 a great birthday present. It has been announced that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, earlier this week who was in danger of getting fired, is investigating 45 for obstruction of justice.











