I'm still so confused by their design choice for Uma. Nothing about her design screams "daughter of the Sea Witch."



Too bad Carlos doesn't get a duet with his dog. Reply

Thread

Link

someone else mentioned that evie and mel are already witch type characters so mb they wanted to do something different Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is kinda a bop... Reply

Thread

Link

corny Reply

Thread

Link

Why is she human? Did Ursula get a little on the side while she was going after Prince Eric? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ursula could freely change form so she gotta it from her mamma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the eyeliner on that guy is sending me back to 2005.



this sounds fun though. Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There is no way of telling that she is Ursula's daughter. Purple and black, plz. Reply

Thread

Link

So it's Ursula's daughter, Crochet's son and who is the third guy at the end? Reply

Thread

Link

The third guy I think is supposed to be Gaston's son Gil? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gil lmao they didn't even try w/ the names Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the books, Gaston's sons are named Gaston Jr and Gaston the third. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Way better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think the last post was just audio, not the mv. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG I feel like it's been forever since the last one. Just release the movie already, Disney. I'm ready for this trash! Reply

Thread

Link

I keep thinking she's Captain Hook's child. There's so many references to him, I don't get Ursula at all. I'm thinking maybe they're both her parents?



Eta: her first mate reminds me of baby Sebastian Stan



Edited at 2017-06-15 01:19 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

That boy's accent was something.

China Anne McClain just won't make it. I remember her Disney show being so awful, it was probably the worst thing Disney had up until Dog w/ A Blog. And they got rid of both the mom and the brother. Reply

Thread

Link

Shes the best singer disney channels ever had by a HUGE margin and it really makes me mad how they've just slept on her



I hope this role will boost her up in their ranks but sadly I doubt it



She's the only singer they've ever had with a voice actually worth marketing and they DONT! EXPLAIN DISNEY! EXPLAIN! Reply

Thread

Link

I might be drunk but this is kind of a bop Reply

Thread

Link

didn't dove get married??? Reply

Thread

Link