June 14th, 2017, 06:43 pm frendlyscholar Disney Releases "What's My Name" Music Video!!! I ship Uma/Harry!!! (even though the actor is dating Dove Cameron...)
Too bad Carlos doesn't get a duet with his dog.
this sounds fun though.
Eta: her first mate reminds me of baby Sebastian Stan
Edited at 2017-06-15 01:19 am (UTC)
China Anne McClain just won't make it. I remember her Disney show being so awful, it was probably the worst thing Disney had up until Dog w/ A Blog. And they got rid of both the mom and the brother.
I hope this role will boost her up in their ranks but sadly I doubt it
She's the only singer they've ever had with a voice actually worth marketing and they DONT! EXPLAIN DISNEY! EXPLAIN!