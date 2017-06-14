Book post: David Grossman wins Man Booker International prize

ranveer

David Grossman wins Man Booker International prize



Israeli author David Grossman (and translator Jessica Cohen) won the Man Booker International Prize with the book "A Horse Walks Into a Bar".

"Set in a comedy club in a small Israeli town north of Tel Aviv, the winning novel is about a stand-up comic in crisis, and his disintegration live on stage as he exposes his own personal hell in the course of a single performance." (The Bookseller)

"David Grossman has attempted an ambitious high-wire act of a novel, and he’s pulled it off spectacularly. A Horse Walks into a Bar shines a spotlight on the effects of grief, without any hint of sentimentality. The central character is challenging and flawed, but completely compelling. We were bowled over by Grossman’s willingness to take emotional as well as stylistic risks: every sentence counts, every word matters in this supreme example of the writer’s craft," judging panel chair Nick Barley said.

have you read this yet, ONTD? what are your favourite books in translation?
