Book post: David Grossman wins Man Booker International prize

what are your favourite books in translation?



Our Twisted Hero by Yi Munyol. It's a story about a new kid at school who clashes with a schoolyard bully. lmao it sounds like a pretty thin story (only like 100~ pages, iirc), but it's more of an allegory for South Korea's political troubles at the time it was written (1987).

I have this book on my to-read list. remember that the December task of the reading challenge is to read a book that won a prize this year!

My favorite book of all time is a translation - Hopscotch by Julio Cortazar.



I recently read a newly published translation of Junichiro Tanizaki's Devils in Daylight and wow it was so good.

i recently read Persepolis and thought it was quite excellent. i wanted to try reading it in the original french since it was a graphic novel, less words, but i'm kinda glad i didn't because there was sooooooo much vocab out of my range lol

hmm this sounds interesting, i'll add it to my (ever growing) tbr. i'll try to read it in my rusty hebrew

Some people here told me Battle Royale got a new translation and I really want to check it bc the one I read was kinda off. Idk but a lot of things felt weird/unnatural so i'm guessing it was a translation issue.

I recently read Beauty is a wound, fantastic book and the translation was great.



I recently read Beauty is a wound, fantastic book and the translation was great. Reply

yeah there is a new battle royale english translation (but no kindle edition! boo!) and there is also a portuguese translation

is the portuguese a new one too?

Foi esse que eu li :( vou procurar a tradução em inglês dps

Also I posted this in the roundup but since it's book-related, I made a Station Eleven playlist (because this book is just staying with me). it was fun to think of songs to go with certain scenes! I want to be in charge of the soundtrack when they make the movie, haha.

https://open.spotify.com/user/emptymelo dies1/playlist/1PRLwmZ7te2RCUw0Q9946M

The last book I read in translation was Persepolis 2, it was good (although I liked the first one better). I'm reading A Gentleman in Moscow now. I like it so far! and I got the Price of Salt from the library for the April ONTD reading challenge (lol so behind)

I looked at my GR and I haven't read much in translation in the last few years. I guess my recent favourites would be:



Han kang, the vegetarian

Assia djebar, fantasia

Magda szabo, the door

Shahrnush Parsipur, women without men

Nawal el saadawi, woman at point zero

Ghassan Kanafani, Men in the sun and other Palestinian stories



Otherwise, Russian literature lol

the vegetarian still haunts me. so good.

I was going to say that it's been a shamefully long time since I read a book in translation but then I remembered I read Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House last week

I hate reading stuff in translation but I've finally given up the idea I'm going to learn every language ever and have just sucked it up and started reading stuff.



Recently finished Elena Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend which I'm sure is even better in the original language but is still damn good in English.



Currently reading American Gods (not translated!)

When I saw the cover for My Brilliant Friend I assumed it had been published in 1989. so i was really surprised to know it had been published so recently.

Do Goscinny & Uderzo count? I've loved Asterix since I was a little kid lol.



But for books with text that aren't graphic novels, it's prob Gabriel García Marquez or Eduardo Galeano, I really wish I could read Spanish.

