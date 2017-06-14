Book post: David Grossman wins Man Booker International prize
David Grossman and translator Jessica Cohen win Man Booker International Prize: https://t.co/rRThd5sus4 pic.twitter.com/vnV2dg8i5X— CBC Books (@cbcbooks) 14 de junho de 2017
Israeli author David Grossman (and translator Jessica Cohen) won the Man Booker International Prize with the book "A Horse Walks Into a Bar".
"Set in a comedy club in a small Israeli town north of Tel Aviv, the winning novel is about a stand-up comic in crisis, and his disintegration live on stage as he exposes his own personal hell in the course of a single performance." (The Bookseller)
"David Grossman has attempted an ambitious high-wire act of a novel, and he’s pulled it off spectacularly. A Horse Walks into a Bar shines a spotlight on the effects of grief, without any hint of sentimentality. The central character is challenging and flawed, but completely compelling. We were bowled over by Grossman’s willingness to take emotional as well as stylistic risks: every sentence counts, every word matters in this supreme example of the writer’s craft," judging panel chair Nick Barley said.
sources 1 2
have you read this yet, ONTD? what are your favourite books in translation?
Our Twisted Hero by Yi Munyol. It's a story about a new kid at school who clashes with a schoolyard bully. lmao it sounds like a pretty thin story (only like 100~ pages, iirc), but it's more of an allegory for South Korea's political troubles at the time it was written (1987).
I recently read a newly published translation of Junichiro Tanizaki's Devils in Daylight and wow it was so good.
I recently read Beauty is a wound, fantastic book and the translation was great.
https://www.amazon.com.br/Battle-Ro
Also I posted this in the roundup but since it's book-related, I made a Station Eleven playlist (because this book is just staying with me). it was fun to think of songs to go with certain scenes! I want to be in charge of the soundtrack when they make the movie, haha.
https://open.spotify.com/user/emptymelo
Han kang, the vegetarian
Assia djebar, fantasia
Magda szabo, the door
Shahrnush Parsipur, women without men
Nawal el saadawi, woman at point zero
Ghassan Kanafani, Men in the sun and other Palestinian stories
Otherwise, Russian literature lol
Recently finished Elena Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend which I'm sure is even better in the original language but is still damn good in English.
Currently reading American Gods (not translated!)
But for books with text that aren't graphic novels, it's prob Gabriel García Marquez or Eduardo Galeano, I really wish I could read Spanish.