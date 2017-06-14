john wayne

RuPaul talks about Trump's America and identity labels

Being one of the honorees on this year's TIME 100, RuPaul gave an interview where he talked about RPDR's popularity and drag's visibility, the guest judges, Valentina's elimination, the issues of identity, allies, Bill Maher's n-word controversy as well as a number of other topics.




Some parts of the interview turned out to be quite controversial.




It's not the first time RuPaul has talked about the identity matters.




On Bill Maher: The people who are mulling over certain words will have to ask themselves, “Is that word coming from a place of love, or coming from a place of hate?” That’s how you differentiate. That’s the real thing. Even what happened with Bill Maher, the truth is he wasn’t being malicious. He was being funny — he’s a comic. People need to get over that sh-t. And, you know, you have to trust your intuition and understand what the intent behind it was. His intent wasn’t to be nasty. It was to be funny.

Sources: Twitter 1 2 3

Tagged: , ,