RuPaul talks about Trump's America and identity labels

is a white man clling themselves a "house N*****" as a "joke" coming from a place of love?



And I feel like if you can even bring yourself to comfortably say that word, then it is probably regularly used in your vocabulary. Reply

RuPaul means that Bill wasn't calling a black man that word. He was using it to garner a laugh. It wasn't coming from a place of love and it wasn't coming from a place of malice. Reply

FUCKING UGH, RUPAUL. Reply

You millennials are funny. Reply

People are constantly bitching about how problematique Ru is but this is a gay black man who basically made drag mainstream and build a fucking empire defying gender norms. I'm not gonna give him shit just because he's not super extra about fucking pronouns, I've got mad respect for Mama Ru, the end.



Shon sounds like an ONTDer with that reach.People are constantly bitching about how problematique Ru is but this is a gay black man who basically made drag mainstream and build a fucking empire defying gender norms. I'm not gonna give him shit just because he's not super extra about fucking pronouns, I've got mad respect for Mama Ru, the end.

but this is a gay black man who basically made drag mainstream and build a fucking empire defying gender norms.



lol mte. Ru will pm always get a pass from me. I sideye some shit but at the end of the day actually look at all the stuff he's actually accomplished. Reply

Is going mainstream the best thing for drag though Reply

People are actively paying to see drag shows and supporting drag art. Just recently a little kid who's like 9 years-old did his first drag performance with full support of his parents and to me, that's beautiful. So yeah, I don't buy into the bullshit idea that certain types of artists should be relegated to an audience of artsy fartsy kids who feel special just bc they're the only ones who enjoy them. At the end of the day artists need to pay their bills so when I see a big line for a drag show filled with unknown drags, knowing that chances are most of that audience only got to know drag bc of RPDR, it makes me super fucking glad drag is mainstream now. Reply

honestly truly THIS x100000000 idc how problematic Mama Ru is. besides, there are many other people who think it the same way, who are we to shut them up or saying that their opinion is wrong? no matter the opinion on drag, RuPaul has done wonders for the entire community. There are very few icons who have done more for representation.



Shantay you slay, Mama Ru. Reply

NAH. Pushing the culture forward in one way doesn't negate Ru's trying to push it back in other ways. Sorry, but no pass from me. Reply

I don't think a lot of younger people realize how out Ru was in the early 90s. Can you imagine the names he was called back then? And no one ever stopped it back then either. It's probably why he's so immune to it now. Reply

Are trans? Cause if you`re not them why is you giving him a pass or not that important? Reply

agree Reply

umm you can respect someone/love who they are and still call them out on their shit. Reply

I always feel torn about this because Ru had to endure a LOT of shit to be where he is today and I'm not trying to take that away from someone because I feel differently about how certain words are used.



It's partially a generational thing too. I'm disappointed he's not upset about Bill Maher's use of the n-word because that bitch STILL didn't get it after Ice Cube laid into him about it. However, whenever I see Ru saying stuff about how we use language and people being offended by the lack of correct pronouns or whatever, I treat it like I do my grandparents being less than open-minded about stuff. My grandparents don't go around using epithets, saying horrible things or treating people poorly, so I'm not going to sit down and lay into them about it. Reply

ia with this.



ppl want to have a reason to hate ru and i don't understand why. she's done so so much. Reply

It's not like we don't have receipts that Bill Maher is a racist asshole or anything... Reply

Right? The fuck... Reply

'You can call me he. You can call me she. You can call me Regis and Kathie Lee; I don't care! Just as long as you call me.'



i honestly think he has a unique perspective on life and maybe it's a bit too spiritual for me but be it far from me to claim how a black gay man should live his life lol. i realised he was never really going to take a stand against PC culture when he (on the lowkey) defended Sharon when she said the n word and only removed the "you got she mail " bit from drag race and was actually pissed about it.





sooo



i honestly think he has a unique perspective on life and maybe it's a bit too spiritual for me but be it far from me to claim how a black gay man should live his life lol. i realised he was never really going to take a stand against PC culture when he (on the lowkey) defended Sharon when she said the n word and only removed the "you got she mail " bit from drag race and was actually pissed about it.

sooo

not shocking, because afaik Ru has been this way for a long time. He's truly embraced

mess. bill maher literally invoked slavery. Reply

Non black people shouldn't be saying it. I'm sick of dumbass black folks defending this.





I honestly don't get drag culture. It just looks like a bunch of men acting out ott stereotypes of women. Reply

To me, drag can be anything. It can be OTT stereotypes of women, but the drag that I'm most drawn to are the performers who highlight the strength in femininity and reject gender norms. Reply

Same. There are some underpinnings of misogyny in drag. Reply

There are parts of drag culture that are definitely misogynistic IMO like the ~serving fish thing, that a drag queen looks so feminine you can smell the fish, and other things about implying women = dresses, makeup, jewelry, etc, etc, but at the same time most drag queens are GNC men or are trans women and have been an important part of LGBT culture and it is fun, idk. Reply

this Reply

I agree about the fish thing, but it does seem like most drag performers base their drag in some way on a strong woman, like a mom or grandmaother use iconic females for inspiration. Reply

*GNC gay men, I forgot to add lol. Reply

I see. I just am more critical and have sort of a kneejerk reaction to it as a black woman. Reply

And serving fish is just wtf? How does one even come up with that. Reply

so where do kings fit into that theory? Reply

yeah, i'm of two minds about drag queens. i'm all for gender nonconformity, but there are so many aspects of today's drag culture that need to be criticised, like misogynistic language (fish), overuse of sexist slurs (bitch, cunt, etc.), appropriation of AAVE by nb queens, etc. so much stuff makes me really uncomfortable. Reply

what society considers feminine behavior is not the sole domain of women and plenty of drag queens are trans women



not sure how you can say "stereotypes of women" with a straight face considering how many of those stereotypes are also applied to gay men Reply

some Drag falls into that, but not Drag can also push gender norms in interesting ways Reply

Misogyny exists everywhere, including drag culture. But I don't think drag as an art form is inherently misogynistic. It's about deconstructing gender, upending gender expectations/norms and demonstrating that gender is a social construct through artistic expression. Reply

These are not just men, these are gay men. Gay men and het men are absolutely not the same



Pretty sure they are doing what they LOVE about the women they are doing. Like if I ever do drag and do Gaga for example, I'm gonna try to replicate her feminine movements because I love her feminine movements because to me that's beautiful



---

I do agree w your first paragraph about black folks tho lol Reply

I had similar reservations about drag because my perception came from things like snl skits where entire premise of the joke was men was dressing up as women



But most drag queens are feminine or gnc men or transwomen who use drag to pay homage to women who empower them and bring them confidence to reclaim the femininity that patriarchy discourages. Watching rpdr, a lot of queens say that their female personas help their more timid selves become more confident. Yes it can be misogynistic because misogyny is everywhere but the concept in and of itself is not Reply

Ru has always been full of pychobabble shit when it comes to things like this. Reply

lmao Reply

