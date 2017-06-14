RuPaul talks about Trump's America and identity labels
Being one of the honorees on this year's TIME 100, RuPaul gave an interview where he talked about RPDR's popularity and drag's visibility, the guest judges, Valentina's elimination, the issues of identity, allies, Bill Maher's n-word controversy as well as a number of other topics.
Some parts of the interview turned out to be quite controversial.
It's not the first time RuPaul has talked about the identity matters.
On Bill Maher: The people who are mulling over certain words will have to ask themselves, “Is that word coming from a place of love, or coming from a place of hate?” That’s how you differentiate. That’s the real thing. Even what happened with Bill Maher, the truth is he wasn’t being malicious. He was being funny — he’s a comic. People need to get over that sh-t. And, you know, you have to trust your intuition and understand what the intent behind it was. His intent wasn’t to be nasty. It was to be funny.
Sources: Twitter 1 2 3
“It’s interesting how humans feel so much more comfortable with fear than they do with love” https://t.co/yCt3HSB5B5 pic.twitter.com/MdlASQrboX— RuPaul (@RuPaul) June 14, 2017
Why does he sound like he's almost pleased Trump is here to stop trans people caring about pronouns lol pic.twitter.com/rJQyecczBc— shon faye (@shonfaye) June 13, 2017
Ego loves identity. Drag mocks identity. Ego hates drag— RuPaul (@RuPaul) April 8, 2014
People are constantly bitching about how problematique Ru is but this is a gay black man who basically made drag mainstream and build a fucking empire defying gender norms. I'm not gonna give him shit just because he's not super extra about fucking pronouns, I've got mad respect for Mama Ru, the end.
lol mte. Ru will pm always get a pass from me. I sideye some shit but at the end of the day actually look at all the stuff he's actually accomplished.
Shantay you slay, Mama Ru.
It's partially a generational thing too. I'm disappointed he's not upset about Bill Maher's use of the n-word because that bitch STILL didn't get it after Ice Cube laid into him about it. However, whenever I see Ru saying stuff about how we use language and people being offended by the lack of correct pronouns or whatever, I treat it like I do my grandparents being less than open-minded about stuff. My grandparents don't go around using epithets, saying horrible things or treating people poorly, so I'm not going to sit down and lay into them about it.
ppl want to have a reason to hate ru and i don't understand why. she's done so so much.
i honestly think he has a unique perspective on life and maybe it's a bit too spiritual for me but be it far from me to claim how a black gay man should live his life lol. i realised he was never really going to take a stand against PC culture when he (on the lowkey) defended Sharon when she said the n word and only removed the "you got she mail " bit from drag race and was actually pissed about it.
I honestly don't get drag culture. It just looks like a bunch of men acting out ott stereotypes of women.
not sure how you can say "stereotypes of women" with a straight face considering how many of those stereotypes are also applied to gay men
Pretty sure they are doing what they LOVE about the women they are doing. Like if I ever do drag and do Gaga for example, I'm gonna try to replicate her feminine movements because I love her feminine movements because to me that's beautiful
I do agree w your first paragraph about black folks tho lol
But most drag queens are feminine or gnc men or transwomen who use drag to pay homage to women who empower them and bring them confidence to reclaim the femininity that patriarchy discourages. Watching rpdr, a lot of queens say that their female personas help their more timid selves become more confident. Yes it can be misogynistic because misogyny is everywhere but the concept in and of itself is not
