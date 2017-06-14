green light

The Killers- The Man





The Killers have also announced their new album will be titled Wonderful Wonderful with no release date yet. In a recent press release, The Killers’ said their fifth album is “soon-to-be completed” and is “shaping up to be their most sonically forward-thinking record yet; an LP bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-filling anthems”.


Source 1 2
Tagged: , ,