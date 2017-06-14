The Killers- The Man

Cool! I love it!!







Anyone have a DL link for Melodrama?! Reply

it's amazing/even better than I anticipated.. really cohesive and you can tell how much work was put into it Reply

FEELING THIS



LoL, you can't make records unless you sell records - people are so far up their own asses, I swear. Reply

In this Trump hellscape we deserve these catchy bops! Reply

meh there was an attempt Reply

It's a bop. Seems everyone is going with a bit of a disco theme lately. It works with Brandon's voice tho. Reply

Lmao was that The X Factor or American Idol? I can't remember. Reply

txf lmao Reply

Iconic. Nicole S was evil for this haha Reply

man ppl be stopping me outside of chipotle and shit asking me if i was her and im like "..........no" Reply

She's in a Netflix movie about a train that's pretty cute. Reply

MTE SIS. SHAKING AND CRYYYYYING. i was driving from LA home BOPPING ALL DAY. Reply

hmm idk if i like how brandon's voice sounds here? maybe it'll grow on me though. i really like the 80s vibes. Reply

I got gas in the tank

I got money in the bank

I got news for you baby, you're looking at the man



i like it. it's catchy Reply

mte Reply

FUCK YEAH!!!! I also love Run For Cover. I've been listening to that on repeat even tho all that's around is a live version, lol. Reply

i am digging this Reply

I'm digging this!

It's different, but in natural progression type way. SO many complainers on Facebook about this.



It's kind of Bowie meets LCD Sound system?





I was thinking it has a Bowie vibe, too. Parts of it sound a lot like Fame, which is one of my fave Bowie songs so I'm happy, lol. Reply

Sad to say I'm not a fan of this. :( Reply

idk how I feel about it tbh. It may grow on me, but right now I'm a tad indifferent. I do enjoy Run for Cover, though. They're tied for my favorite band so I'll take anything from them <3 Reply

He can be my man.



Loving it. It doesn't sound as different as people are making it out to be. Seems like the natural next step in their sound. Reply

That's what I'm asking Reply

mte. theman.mp3 forreal Reply

I'm DYYYYING. this is a disco BOP!







making a round up post as we speak. i've been on vacation since last Thursday and just got back today! what a fucken weekend to travel OMG!

OMG Brandon giving you a personal welcome back gift Reply

i kinda like it. the little "fame" shoutout was cute. Reply

They've been doing the same edgy-kid aesthetic for ten years now. Reply

I haven't listened to The Killers since Sam's Town but I dig it. Reply

Better than everything on Battle Born so that's good. Did anyone see Brandon's Facebook Q&A? I highly enjoyed trying to figure out his personality. Reply

Love it! Reply

I fucking LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Once the song hit the ~2min mark, FIYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH. Reply

