The Killers- The Man
A healthy stream: https://t.co/YP8AeagYD2 pic.twitter.com/fhjkrJdaYB— The Killers (@thekillers) June 14, 2017
The Killers have also announced their new album will be titled Wonderful Wonderful with no release date yet. In a recent press release, The Killers’ said their fifth album is “soon-to-be completed” and is “shaping up to be their most sonically forward-thinking record yet; an LP bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-filling anthems”.
Source 1 2
FEELING THIS
and bathing in the tears of their "fans" complaining about how this sound is just to sell records
I got gas in the tank
I got money in the bank
I got news for you baby, you're looking at the man
It's different, but in natural progression type way. SO many complainers on Facebook about this.
It's kind of Bowie meets LCD Sound system?
Edited at 2017-06-14 10:08 pm (UTC)
idk how I feel about it tbh. It may grow on me, but right now I'm a tad indifferent. I do enjoy Run for Cover, though. They're tied for my favorite band so I'll take anything from them <3
Loving it. It doesn't sound as different as people are making it out to be. Seems like the natural next step in their sound.
I'm DYYYYING. this is a disco BOP!
making a round up post as we speak.
CERTIFIED LEAN TBH!!!