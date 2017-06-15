Kpop song of the year is released: Deep Blue Eyes by Girls Next Door

like i wasn't moonbyul and seulgi biased already #shooketh Reply

Thread

Link

i kinda feel bad for somi because the only thing she's been doing is being a group member of short lived girl groups, just debut the poor girl jyp



Reply

Thread

Link

It's really sad. There's this heartbreaking clip from a show she is on (either SDU or this one not sure) where she says it's fun being part of so many groups and she loves everyone but it's hard because they've all been temporary and she broke down in tears. She's only 15 and already been a part of 4 project groups. I can't wait for her to get her own group :/. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's also said that she's a very social person and gets depressed when she's alone. :/ this is really taking a toll on her. i hope she's alright. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get it and googling is not getting me anywhere..



they're called GND, but it's a "fictional" girl group composed of girls from different real-life girl groups, called IDOT, which is also a drama or variety show? Reply

Thread

Link

from my understanding is both. the girls are writing the drama, so variety and then they going to act in the drama, so drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bop. i don't understand quite well the show or why they keep inviting somi to do things. Reply

Thread

Link

this song it's a bop Reply

Thread

Link

it rox and I never would've cared abt D.ana otherwise Reply

Thread

Link

*IBI's kim sohee 😔 Reply

Thread

Link