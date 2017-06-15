Kpop song of the year is released: Deep Blue Eyes by Girls Next Door
"Idol Drama Operation Team", starring Red Velvet's Seulgi, Jeon Somi, MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, CIVA's Kim Sohee, Oh My Girl's YooA, Lovelyz's Sujeong and SONAMOO's D.ana, has the members work together to make a drama on their own. "Deep Blue Eyes" (produced by Jinyoung of B1A4) is an OST track for the show.
Jinyoung ending other producers' careers, Teddy better book a mountain cabin and go into hiding!
so...
they're called GND, but it's a "fictional" girl group composed of girls from different real-life girl groups, called IDOT, which is also a drama or variety show?
Re: so...