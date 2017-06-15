Assassin's Creed Origins Reveal Trailer + Mysteries of Egypt + Release Info
Assassin's Creed: Origins set in ancient Egypt confirmed. First trailers debuted at E3 2017.
Mysterious. Dangerous. Unpredictable. Fight your way across Egypt in #AssassinsCreedOrigins, out October 27th! pic.twitter.com/ppJ1ok2GDd— Assassins Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) June 12, 2017
- Release date is October 27th.
- Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC.
- The game is set in circa 49 B.C. and will mostly focus on the cities of Memphis and Alexandria.
- The main character in Origins is Bayek played by Abubakar Salim.
Step into the incredible open world of Assassin's Creed Origins in our Mysteries of Egypt trailer from #UbiE3! pic.twitter.com/vIgL8BH0Sa— Assassins Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) June 13, 2017
also to those of you who played it: hows star wars battlefront? is it as heavy on multi-player as it sounds? the ultimate edition is only $10 in the xbox store rn so im looking into it lool.
Edited at 2017-06-14 10:30 pm (UTC)
I felt like Syndicate was the closest this series got to return to form, and I loved Evie and Jacob as characters. They were brimming with personality. I don't wanna go back to a boring stoic dude.
But on the plus side, I dig the setting and hope they do something interesting with it.
Don't trust Ubisoft (or ea) when it comes to their e3 trailers and gameplay, it's always running on high end computers, with assets that are not in the final release and the "gameplay" is always a scripted movie made to be looked like it's being played.
that said, this looks close to final and probably worse than what it'll look like in the end since so much seems unpolished and there are several months to go. also worth keeping in mind is that a lot of the footage out now is xbox one x footage, meaning some graphical fidelity was sacrificed to achieve 4k.
As for ea, they just are a horrible developer. I hope that they've learned from Star Wars battlefront like they said, but who knows.
As a switch player I know that mario and rabbids isn't going to look like that demo on my tv, and that's only two months from release. Why not show gameplay on the switch?
what do you mean by that re: the switch? i'm not too plugged in to what's going on at nintendo, but most of their games are first party, right? it stands to reason that their builds should be very stable even months before release, same way sony's first party games always have stellar, accurate gameplay footage months in advance. not sure what's going on with mario.
hopefully it turns out decent. nintendo deserves good third party games.
I enjoyed 1 & 2 but none since. It's sad.
I've been waiting for syndicate to go on sale on Steam but I'm wary because people loved Black Flag and I hated it lol. At least the setting is interesting in this one though.
the game just has a lot of novelty and charm tbh. hopefully the steam summer sale gives you what you need!
hopefully gaben returns to form and shines his heavenly light on syndicate. fingers crossed for a solid 50% discount!!!
yeah, AC2 is easily the best of the series, back when the original creator was still at ubisoft. only just recently has ubisoft found its footing since unceremoniously ejecting him from the company
Edited at 2017-06-14 11:30 pm (UTC)
I LOVED Evie. I never played with Jacob unless I had to. His character was super annoying.
Checkmate feminists.
(that fucking cliffhanger though)
I enjoyed Syndicate a lot but I'm just burnt out on this series and it's complete lack of plot progression since they killed off Desmond.
I'm excited about this. The last few were so boring, but this seems promising.