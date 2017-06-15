Assassin's Creed Origins Reveal Trailer + Mysteries of Egypt + Release Info

i am so over this series. Reply

Ugh, I'm ready for a new IP.

Bring back Prince of Persia. Sands of Time will always be my number one.

Sands of Times was so good. Forgotten Sands was good, too.

bought the third one a year ago and got maybe 20 mins in before deciding it was best to start at the beginning. took me until like two weeks ago to get the first one and while it was fun i really wasnt all that impressed and the cock block ending had me heated.



also to those of you who played it: hows star wars battlefront? is it as heavy on multi-player as it sounds? the ultimate edition is only $10 in the xbox store rn so im looking into it lool.



Edited at 2017-06-14 10:30 pm (UTC)

I've been trying to finish the third one since 2012. I don't know why I'm so stuck (part of the reason, I can admit, is because I'm trying to get full synchronization) but something about it isn't grabbing me in the same way that the previous titles were. I've heard the ending of it was bull cocky anyway so it might be in my best interest to continue not caring? I feel like I put in so much time with Desmond that I should make it to the end.

The first one is one of the worst ones tbf. IMO 2 +3 are the best ones (and that's a pretty popular opinion in the fandom afaik)

Prince of Persia, please. They have ran this series into the ground.

I wanna see more content with the lead and hear his voice because from the brief clip they showed, he sounded boring as fuck like Connor.



I felt like Syndicate was the closest this series got to return to form, and I loved Evie and Jacob as characters. They were brimming with personality. I don't wanna go back to a boring stoic dude. Reply

So from what I've read, the show is moving into RPG territory gameplay-wise. Not sure how I feel about that. I appreciate that they're trying to do something new but I don't play AC for the open world roaming or playing different character classes or leveling up and all that shit. I'm okay with hints of this but I don't want it to go overboard. It's also like switching from one old horse to another old horse. Try to be innovative ffs. Also, I'm bitter that after being teased with Evie in Syndicate, we're still not getting a single female protagonist.

But on the plus side, I dig the setting and hope they do something interesting with it.



But on the plus side, I dig the setting and hope they do something interesting with it. Reply

i think rpg elements are fitting for this setting only because it's the origin story of the assassins. the game seems like AC business as usual except for a bigger map that isn't as gated off and stats attached to all of main dude's weapons and skills. those are the main rpg elements imo, like upgrading his blade so he can do one hit kills on enemies. makes sense if you're building this guy into the first ever assassin and founding the creed itself. i like what an rpg can do with this setting. just...hopefully ubi don't pull a bioware and think an open world rpg works for every game going forward though.

Still no playable female characters?

Too much work, sis. Jokes aside, there's really no excuse for them not to give us more female assassins.

"Open world" okay Ubisoft. Zelda demonstrated actual open world gameplay earlier this year so you better check yourself.

Don't trust Ubisoft (or ea) when it comes to their e3 trailers and gameplay, it's always running on high end computers, with assets that are not in the final release and the "gameplay" is always a scripted movie made to be looked like it's being played. Reply

i wouldn't single out either of those developers for that particular gaming sin. it's alpha footage. this is how things go for most game studios. the witcher 3 is probably the best game this generation, made by one of the most universally beloved and trusted game developers, and even it had huge quality discrepencies between first game play footage and the final build.



that said, this looks close to final and probably worse than what it'll look like in the end since so much seems unpolished and there are several months to go. also worth keeping in mind is that a lot of the footage out now is xbox one x footage, meaning some graphical fidelity was sacrificed to achieve 4k. Reply

I think Ubisoft is guilty as they've done some dodgy stuff before. Watchdogs e3 "gameplay" looked nothing compared to the final game, and when modders pulled the game apart, they found that specific elements (the wind on the players jacket, the sunlight and shadows, etc) where created specifically for that e3 demo and didn't exist at any other time in the games code. if they aren't ready to show how it'll truthfully look on the system, don't show gameplay.

special case. watch dogs and dragon age inquisition suffered this issue around the same time because xbox and playstation forced them to retool the spec requirements of their games in order to play and be sold on last gen consoles. they weren't symptomatic of a wider pattern of deception. also, the days of developers being able to hold off showing gameplay until the month or two before release are long gone. only studio that did this in recent memory is bethesda with fallout 4 and their games are visual garbage so who cares lol

Fair point, I wouldn't be surprised with Sony and Microsoft wanting it on old gen consoles to increase sales - but I'm sure that developers where all to obliging. I just found that specific example of inputting code that was specifically for the e3 demo all too deceptive and left a bad taste in my mouth with Ubisoft.



As for ea, they just are a horrible developer. I hope that they've learned from Star Wars battlefront like they said, but who knows.



As a switch player I know that mario and rabbids isn't going to look like that demo on my tv, and that's only two months from release. Why not show gameplay on the switch? Reply

yeah, EA is pretty ruinous. i'd love to never give them another dollar of my money. absolute studio cannibals. i think bioware tries despite EA's meddling though. still, no more of my money until they earn it.



Ubisoft is developing a mario game that comes out in august. The gameplay demo at Ubisoft conference was way too polished to be switch graphics, and it only comes out in two months. I thought it was being played through a high end computer, the eventual switch won't look as smooth.

lmao a ubisoft mario? is that normal?



hopefully it turns out decent. nintendo deserves good third party games. Reply

I haven't myself even played Assassin's Creed since Revelations tbh but I'm super excited for this. The athmosphere and the feel of the game from what I've seen and read so far is just what I need.

But did they figure out how to animate women yet?



I enjoyed 1 & 2 but none since. It's sad. Reply

assassin's creed syndicate, look it up. definitely worth playing for evie frye alone.

I tried 3 and black flag but I hated them both, and after they made the "hurr women are hard to animate" comment I just kinda gave up lol



I've been waiting for syndicate to go on sale on Steam but I'm wary because people loved Black Flag and I hated it lol. At least the setting is interesting in this one though. Reply

i love both black flag and syndicate, but honestly they're completely different games. can't stress that enough. syndicate felt like it's own thing, even though it was still rooted in the assassin's creed world. felt the most accessible and polished. plus, getting to play almost stealth as evie was a dream come true.

the game just has a lot of novelty and charm tbh. hopefully the steam summer sale gives you what you need!



the game just has a lot of novelty and charm tbh. hopefully the steam summer sale gives you what you need! Reply

Thanks for the rec! Yeah I haven't seen the price dip too far yet. I need the good lord Gaben to come through on a good sale this year, they've been trash lately. Just do my bank dirty Gabe

yeah, stsales have been really uninspiring lately! winter did nothing to my pocket. i blame all the shitty pseudo indies that are flooding steam.



hopefully gaben returns to form and shines his heavenly light on syndicate. fingers crossed for a solid 50% discount!!! Reply

my plan for this series is play the first two (already done), watch the rest of the series through youtube playthroughs (haven't even started lmao), and then likely play Syndicate myself because Evie AND Jacob just seem really fun. and I love the soundtrack lol

lmao that's probably smart. the only assassin's creed games i've finished to completion since brotherhood are black flag and syndicate. everything else, i watched lets plays for. didn't even bother doing that for the french revolution game.

I actually really enjoyed AC2! even went and got the platinum trophy for it since it's not very hard to accomplish lol. and god I just had to google "assassin's creed french revolution" because I had no clue of which game that was. google tells me it's Unity, which is the one they said they couldn't animate female characters for, right??? all I really remember is coverage of the character model's faces falling apart

those crazy disembodied eyeballs and floating hair lmfao



yeah, AC2 is easily the best of the series, back when the original creator was still at ubisoft. only just recently has ubisoft found its footing since unceremoniously ejecting him from the company



Edited at 2017-06-14 11:30 pm (UTC) Reply

yeeeeeeees I think FINALLY taking a break from releasing more games in the series after Syndicate was the best idea they've had in a long time. but oh damn, didn't know they booted him :o

Unity's also widely regarded as the worst of the series and A Total Mess™ so joke's on them.

HA that's really good. I always love when shit comes back at people like that

I mean it's funny, isn't it, that a primarily French company (whose CEO is French, which was started by a bunch of French brothers) manages to fuck up the one about the French revolution.

omg that's so true! clearly I wouldn't have put that together since I only just found out that's what it's even about, haha

I've played all of the AC games and Unity was actually really fun. I was tired of sailing, even though I learned to enjoy it. Plus Arno was a fun MC.



I LOVED Evie. I never played with Jacob unless I had to. His character was super annoying. Reply

Maaan I love Evie. Pisses me off that most of the game is her fixing nation-wide important shit her brother breaks. I love Jacob but ffs boy chill out. And you're right below about her stealth build, it is AMAZING.

Don't you know women are hard to animate? They have boobs and also are very emotional.

How will she climb buildings without her uterus falling out?

Checkmate feminists.



Checkmate feminists. Reply

i'm ready. it looks so big and beautiful 😩 assassin's creed really won me back with syndicate and with ubi giving their devs more time to polish and innovate -- i gotta reward that with my wallet.

Mte. Still not over Black Flag. Brilliant, talented,

literally every year I check out Ubisoft to see if there's news about a sequel to the 2008 Prince of Persia and every year I am inevitably let down



(that fucking cliffhanger though) Reply

I am 100% here for this, having watched one hour of gameplay plus the devs and IGN peeps having a go, and I only hope we get to meet/train Amunet the Egytian assassin responsible for Cleopatra VII's death by snake. (We find out about her in AC2 down at the Sanctuary in Ezio's family estate where there are statues of a bunch of ancient times' assassins and you have to get keys for each of them to access Atair's costume) I mean, it's exactly at the same time period. Reply

Sweet. Black Flag was everything and more. Definitely pickin' this up for ps4. Thanks for the update <3 Reply

Ehhh Unity burned me bad by being a terrible game + removing the multiplayer feature that I sunk endless hours into. Hated Rogue as well.



I enjoyed Syndicate a lot but I'm just burnt out on this series and it's complete lack of plot progression since they killed off Desmond. Reply

