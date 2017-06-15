Assassin's Creed Origins Reveal Trailer + Mysteries of Egypt + Release Info

Assassin's Creed: Origins set in ancient Egypt confirmed. First trailers debuted at E3 2017.



  • Release date is October 27th.

  • Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

  • The game is set in circa 49 B.C. and will mostly focus on the cities of Memphis and Alexandria.

  • The main character in Origins is Bayek played by Abubakar Salim.


