Ferdinand | Official Trailer #2 + Poster

my first thought was 'this is a white men's okja'



that said, it doesn't look particularly good? i had no idea john cena did voice acting? or acting? but those 'tres' gags made me laugh a lot Reply

I don't like the art style but it does seem sweet enough. Reply

Edited at 2017-06-14 10:22 pm (UTC) I love the Disney one! Reply

I loved this cartoon so much. All the Silly Symphonies, really. Reply

Awn, this looks adorable <3



That poster reminds me of this sob inducing moment from this super cute film



the book of life is so good Reply

Torear should be a crime. This song was beautiful! Reply

I cried the first time I watched this part, so beautiful. Reply

In real life, are bulls generally violent? My neighbor has a pasture with one cow (and a donkey), but no bulls. Reply

my experience is limited but they're definitely aggressive to the point of violence with other males, even bull calves. Reply

They can be. Almost half of the farm-related fatalities in Canada are due to bull aggressive. It's also why Bulls make up a tiny percentage of the bovine population, 2%, most males are steers, who have been castrated to keep them docile. Reply

This was one of my favorite books growing up, but this movie doesn't look very good. Reply

Fuck anyone who kills bulls or animals period for sport.



(Goes without saying this is gory)



The end of that video :( Reply

this is so sad. :(



tbh i don't really feel sorry for bullfighters that are injured/killed in the ring. like i feel bad for their families and everything, but its such an awful excuse for a 'job'. Reply

Woooow



Things like this are why I can't eat meat anymore Reply

holy shit this is awful



i didn't know they killed the bull at the end of corridas fuck Reply

i loved this book. i don't know if it needed to become a movie, tho... Reply

i loved this book when i was a kid. this was one of the first books i put on my baby registry. with that being said, im underwhelmed by this. i wish they kept the aesthetic of the book. Reply

The furries are gonna latch onto that poster Reply

