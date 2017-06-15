Ferdinand | Official Trailer #2 + Poster
Check out Kate McKinnon and @JohnCena in the love-a-BULL new poster for #Ferdinand! The beloved classic comes to life December 15. pic.twitter.com/ES6FsTZumW— 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) June 14, 2017
FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.
In Theaters December 15, 2017
Cast: John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre
Directed by: Carlos Saldanha
that said, it doesn't look particularly good? i had no idea john cena did voice acting? or acting? but those 'tres' gags made me laugh a lot
That poster reminds me of this sob inducing moment from this super cute film
tbh i don't really feel sorry for bullfighters that are injured/killed in the ring. like i feel bad for their families and everything, but its such an awful excuse for a 'job'.
Things like this are why I can't eat meat anymore
i didn't know they killed the bull at the end of corridas fuck