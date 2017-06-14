World of Dance Qualifiers Episode Week 3 Performances, Including the Jabbawockeez!
World of Dance is a reality TV competition with the best dancers (junior, upper, team) in the world representing any style of dance. There are many established dancers known from working for famous artists or being on other shows like America's Best Dance Crew, So You Think You Can Dance, and the Got Talent franchise. The most famous dancers there are the Jabbawockeez, who won the first season of ABDC and have their own residency in Las Vegas.
Full Performances Aired on TV this Episode
Full Performances Clipped on TV, but Posted on the Official YouTube Channel
Full Performances Clipped on TV, but Posted on the Official YouTube Channel
I watched the premiere of so you think you can dance yesterday, and it was soooo underwhelming. They need to totally revamp it (starting with getting rid of Nigel) or just cancel it, tbh.
My faves so far are Keone & Mari and Quick Style who danced to Jolene. They aren't the best, but they were two performances that I went back and watched over on youtube. I loved Swing Latino last night, but their costumes were so fucking flashy, I could hardly see what they were doing!
A couple of the Kinjaz used to be Jabbawockeez so that probably adds to it.
Right? Because of the lighting and their sequences, it was hard to see their footwork.
Edited at 2017-06-15 12:16 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-14 10:45 pm (UTC)
Loved their cameo on Master of None.