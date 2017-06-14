World of Dance Qualifiers Episode Week 3 Performances, Including the Jabbawockeez!

I'm in the middle of watching the first episode right now. I like it so far.



I watched the premiere of so you think you can dance yesterday, and it was soooo underwhelming. They need to totally revamp it (starting with getting rid of Nigel) or just cancel it, tbh. Reply

I feel like it's too difficult to compare different styles to come up with one winner in those 3 categories tho. Reply

Cause of all the different styles the judges score them out of 100 (20 points per category) in these categories: Performance, Technique, Choreography, Creativity & Presentation. Reply

I haven't watched the show and I don't have time to check out all the videos, but I love the Jabbawockeez as dancers. I enjoyed their performance. I spend a lot of time watching dancers on youtube, but's mostly a small group of hip hop and lindy hop stuff. Maybe watching some of these will encourage me to expand my tastes a bit. Reply

I was kind of underwhelmed by the Jabbawockeez, but maybe you are right OP. I do love that they only show the people who make it through so most of the performances are fantastic.



My faves so far are Keone & Mari and Quick Style who danced to Jolene. They aren't the best, but they were two performances that I went back and watched over on youtube. I loved Swing Latino last night, but their costumes were so fucking flashy, I could hardly see what they were doing! Reply

I loved Keone & Mari and Quick Style too! I really liked Keone & Mari's fast footwork. And it was so cool that Quick Style danced to Jolene and they were soooo clean and fluid. Quickstyle, The Lab, and Kinjaz were probably my favorite performances. Reply

Oh I LOVED The Lab too! And Kinjaz feels like updated Jabbawockeez so they better watch out! Any way you cut it, all of the performances have been fantastic. Except for Les Twins who were Les Boring. Reply

A couple of the Kinjaz used to be Jabbawockeez so that probably adds to it. Reply

I loved Swing Latino last night, but their costumes were so fucking flashy, I could hardly see what they were doing!



Right? Because of the lighting and their sequences, it was hard to see their footwork. Reply

100%! They would be better off in black and white so we can really see their footwork! Reply

If she's the Mari I'm thinking of, we used to be roommates. She's such a sweetheart and I hope she does well.



Edited at 2017-06-15 12:16 am (UTC) Reply

i thought the Jabbawockeez was a made up thing from Master of None, oop.. Reply

do jabba really need this tho



Edited at 2017-06-14 10:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Probably not since the prize is $1 million and they probably already make a lot from their Vegas residency. I guess it's about competing against other established dancers (Les Twins, Kinjaz, Super Crew, Fik-shun, etc.) and proving you're the best in the world. Tho Jabba are already legends in dance and don't really need to prove anything. Reply

Oh, I'm glad they post all(?) the routines. There were a couple they edited down I wanted to see like the Kyntay pair. Reply

i was just thinking about their michael jackson abdc performance yesterday. i like it and as always they're clean and sharp (aside from that dude on the end!). Reply

Are there even any original members of jabba left lmao Reply

The lights are super distracting. I don't like the way this show is filmed. But I love the concept and I'm enjoying the dancers. Reply

Still mad they didn't win SYTYCD.



Loved their cameo on Master of None. Reply

Ian Eastwood and the Young Lions are my faves. They did super good, too bad the judges think they need to be more "exciting" because that was exciting for me! Reply

eva was amazing. i was so impressed. i haven't seen any jabba performances (but obvs heard a lot about them) and was expecting to be blown away.............and it was okay. but i wasn't floored. i felt some of the prior hip hop groups were better Reply

this was a pretty mellow performance from them. Reply

i need to catch up, i love seeing ppl like ian eastwood performing. Reply

that tap dancing dude is awesome. i also liked DNA. Reply

