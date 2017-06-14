illyria

World of Dance Qualifiers Episode Week 3 Performances, Including the Jabbawockeez!


World of Dance is a reality TV competition with the best dancers (junior, upper, team) in the world representing any style of dance. There are many established dancers known from working for famous artists or being on other shows like America's Best Dance Crew, So You Think You Can Dance, and the Got Talent franchise. The most famous dancers there are the Jabbawockeez, who won the first season of ABDC and have their own residency in Las Vegas.
Full Performances Aired on TV this Episode






Full Performances Clipped on TV, but Posted on the Official YouTube Channel






Source: YouTube 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11

Next week the duels start! It seems like the Jabbawockeez's strategy was to start out with a simpler routine just to qualify and then bring it in the later rounds when it matters most. What were your favorite performances from qualifiers?
Tagged: , ,