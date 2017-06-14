Bastille releases new MV for "Glory"

THE KILLERS NEW SINGLE DROPPED AND IT IS SYNTH-Y DANCE THROWBACK GREATNESS Reply

omg new killers single!! Reply

I was kinda hoping they'd continue with the demon/church theme they had going for a little while there, lol Reply

The Killers new single!!! 💙💙💙💙 Have they announced tour dates yet?? Reply

sorry but this is mediocre Reply

had the best time at their concert last month Reply

They are really excellent live! Reply

we got like, 22 songs at my show. i got my LIFE Reply

came here just to say that. Huge fans of them after seeing them live! :) Reply

i already loved them but after their show like... damn. they can put on a damn show. Reply

forreal! And Dan was right next to me for one of the songs and touched my hand lol. :D Reply

I'm currently obsessed with the songs from the new Twin Peaks. Particularly a couple of songs by Trouble Reply

YEssss Glory is my favorite track off the album.



I've been listening to a lot of Frank Turner lately, which is definitely fall music to me. Already ready for summer to be over tbh haha. Reply

I still love this album so fucking much and way more than Bad Blood. Currents, Warmth, Glory, Send Them Off, Blame, and Fake It still get heavy rotation on my playlists. Reply

I listen to Snakes all the time. It is my favorite 2017 is a shitstorm song. Reply

