Bastille releases new MV for "Glory"
Bastille released their second album ‘Wild World’ last September, and have now shared a video for its latest single, ‘Glory’.
The new clip sees Dan Smith getting up to all sorts of tomfoolery, throwing his phone out of a car window and jumping into a swimming pool fully clothed. Don’t try this at home, you’ll regret it.
Talking of ‘Glory’, Smith says: “The song is about friendship and those woozy middle-of-the-night chats that drunkenly seem so important at the time.
“It’s my favourite track on “Wild World”, and we wanted the video to be a celebration of storytelling, relationships, and how two people can remember things completely differently.”
Send Them Off
Blame
And their LiveLounge mash-up cover of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Lorde, Beyoncé, Florence & The Machine and Snoop Dogg just for kicks...
Send Them Off
Blame
And their LiveLounge mash-up cover of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Lorde, Beyoncé, Florence & The Machine and Snoop Dogg just for kicks...
omg it's so good!!
I've been listening to a lot of Frank Turner lately, which is definitely fall music to me. Already ready for summer to be over tbh haha.