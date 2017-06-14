WILL Official Trailer TNT William Shakespeare Series
Source
A drama about the lost years of young William Shakespeare after his arrival to London in 1589 -- when theatre was like rock and roll and a young man with a dream changed the world with his words.
lol who asked for this?
I've never seen Shakespeare in Love, but always remember that line of Judy Dench's that they had in her clip; "She's been plucked since I've seen her last and not by you."
Edited at 2017-06-15 06:01 am (UTC)
Flop. I'll stick with Still Star-Crossed. Which is probably getting cancelled too but... whatever.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/14
Please and Thank you.
signed someone who needs stupid tv shows when cant sleep.
Also poor Chris marlowe, where's his tv show? You could do like a murder mystery film or something too.
Edited at 2017-06-14 09:23 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-14 10:11 pm (UTC)