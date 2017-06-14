Didn't they make a movie about this exact subject and it beat a Spielberg flick for an Oscar or something? Reply

this totally reminded me of shakespeare in love too. wondering if they'll have a paltrow-type mary sue in this as well Reply

You know they will. Reply

Yup, Shakespeare in Love beat Saving Private Ryan for Best Picture. Reply

Is it blasphemous of me to say that I liked Shakespeare in Love a bit more as a movie than Saving Private Ryan? Outside the D Day invasion I was bored shitless by SPR. Reply

elizabeth was better than both of them by miles. cate will forever be robbed of her third oscar. Reply

IA TBH Reply

This! Elizabeth was masterful. Although I do still love Shakespeare in Love Reply

ita. cate deserved it SO MUCH MORE Reply

I mean you wouldn't be alone in that since it did win lol. (And tbh I do remember more from Shakespeare in Love than Saving Private Ryan, with D-Day and the ending being the stand-outs out for me.) Reply

I feel like we're not allowed to say we like this movie on ONTD. Both movies are great in my eyes and I was fine with it winning. My parents LOOOVE this movie, my mom has the theme as a ringtone and they still quote 'Too late. Too late!' as well as 'It's a mystery' Reply

I remember when they announce that at the Oscars. There was like a 5-10 second pause, as if everyone in the room was going WTF?, before the applause broke out.



I've never seen Shakespeare in Love, but always remember that line of Judy Dench's that they had in her clip; "She's been plucked since I've seen her last and not by you."



Edited at 2017-06-15 06:01 am (UTC) Reply

Not ugly enough to play Shakespeare Reply

JAMIE CAMPBELL BOWER?!



Flop. I'll stick with Still Star-Crossed. Which is probably getting cancelled too but... whatever. Reply

lmao, he wasn't in any of the short trailers so i thought he was playing shakespeare and i was confused as to how he suddenly changed drastically in appearance. then i saw him with that terrible long hair still looking gaunt and somehow ancient and too young all at once. like his face tried to grow up but his body is still a teenager Reply

This looks so dumb Reply

Lmao, the clothes! I might have to watch this. Reply

This looks silly, but also I kinda wanna watch cause I'm trash. Reply

Its so cheesy I was instantly hooked, I'm gonna watch Reply

That we said to leave British royalty alone, doesn't mean you should just move to Brit's well known writers for fuck sake. THERE IS A WORLD OUT THERE FULL OF STORIES WITHOUT WHITE MALES, HOLLYW Reply

..that wasn't Channing Tatum, right? Reply

I'm like "that's a bucket load of cliche sayings, dude" until I realised that this time ..it kind of makes sense. Reply

I hate those "fingers brushing objects" shot. Reply

every time I see this trailer I just think about how much my shakespeare teacher/director would hate this lol Reply

lol i feel like i'll hate this but also watch it for a hot second idk Reply

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/14 62363641/my-friend-will i wish this would picked up instead tbh. Reply

i would actually watch this tbh Reply

listen tv people, if you want me to watch a pointless tv show you need to give me a PRETTY lead. I'm bi, so you have even more to chose from as long as (S)HE IS PRETTY TO LOOK AT so i dont concentrate on whatever shit you want to sell me/make me watch.

Please and Thank you.

signed someone who needs stupid tv shows when cant sleep. Reply



Please and Thank you.

signed someone who needs stupid tv shows when cant sleep. Reply

I actually think this guys face is very interesting to look at, like not attractive, but interesting. If that makes sense. Reply

He's reminding me of this web-series actor and it's like they're cousins or something Reply

Yeah needs a better looking lead. :) Reply

Why do people keep trying to do things like this. It doesn't work, also what are the odds that we are actually going to see boy players?



Also poor Chris marlowe, where's his tv show? You could do like a murder mystery film or something too.



Edited at 2017-06-14 09:23 pm (UTC) Reply

more hyped about the alienist than this, tbh Reply

I mean, I'm watching Still Star-Crossed so I'll probably watch this. Reply

I really like Olivia DeJonge, wish she were on something else though. Reply

I wonder if Kyle Kallgren of Brows Held High, will look at this for his Shakespeare Month specials he does every year. He did one for Shakespear in Love, and I feel his commentary there, will fit THIS series too. Reply







Edited at 2017-06-14 10:11 pm (UTC) Reply

anybody remember that messy Shakespeare movie Anonymous Reply

That stillshot makes him look like Colton Grey. I thought this was a gay porn or some kind. /mybad! Reply

i kept thinking about making a post about this bc the trailer has been on incessantly. but i hadn't seen this long trailer yet. it looks awful. i can't wait Reply

So kinda like Something Rotten except Shakespeare's perspective?

Reply



Reply

