Corinne Olympios speaks out publicly about the Bachelor in Paradise incident

All the victim blaming I've seen all over these posts in the comments on other sites besides ONTD is gross Reply

especially from her so called friends Raven and Jasmine - they are such jerks and I am so glad I told them both they were garbage because they really are! Reply

TBH I've seen a lot of gross comments on here too. ONTD is usually on point when it comes to sexual assault and abuse but some of y'all in these bachelor posts have been really messy :| Reply

This. I didn't realize that people thought if a man was drunk it was a-OK for him to do whatever to a drunk woman. Reply

jesus, this will be messy as fuck. if she claims she was too inebriated and wasn't consenting, can the network say "actually, you only had 2 drinks and seemed like you were consenting"? because that's whats happening. any lawyers/law students know how this works? Reply

A producer is the one who noticed this all going down so I'm thinking she has them on her side at least. Reply

oh damn, at least she has someone who will vouch for her Reply

They filmed it all. So the truth should come out. If she only has two drinks and was fine, that should be obvious. If she was passed out, that should be obvious too. It's not like this happened in a dark room with just two people there. Reply

I mean it works like any other sexual assault...if you were there, you can testify about what you saw. Reply

its on film, and a producer on the show filed a complaint on her behalf, so I think the production company/show is on shaky ground in trying to prove she was fine. Reply

I read somewhere, I think on reddit, that because it happened in Mexico, it will be hard to prove consent. Someone posted that there is no law in Mexico about conscious but too inebriated to give consent or something along the lines of that. If that is true, this would play out terribly. Reply

What a fucking nightmare. She's so young, too. This is gonna get nasty and victim-blamey real fast. :( Reply

it already has been nasty Reply

This Bachelor in Paradise suspension story makes no sense. People expected Corrine to keep her clothes on? How? Did they miss The Bachelor? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 12, 2017

It's been truly disgusting. One of the top twitter search results for Bachelor in Paradise is this tweet Reply

poor girl Reply

Poor girl?? both of them are guilty, I am thinking they had no idea what the hell they were doing because they were so inibriated Reply

please see yourself out. Reply

Real talk, a rape victim is guilty of what? Being raped?



Delete this. Reply

"both of them are guilty"



it's amazing you have so much factual knowledge about what happened when literally everyone else on the planet, including media outlets and new sources, only have vague information. AMAZING. Reply

😟 awful Reply

God, this is awful. Reply

poor girl :(( Reply

I really, really hope that video never sees the light of day. I'm sure TMZ is trying to get their hands on it. Reply

I just read the guy involved wants the video to be made public bc he thinks it will vindicate him. Reply

I want that video to be released to the police so they can arrest his rapist ass Reply

Since he wants it released, I'm assuming it shows he's not guilty Reply

I've never watched this show but it seems like you put a show on with lots of alcohol and encouragement for hookups for ratings you are asking for trouble.



I honestly wouldn't be shocked that it comes out things have happened before that they just brushed under the rug for the purpose of ratings. Reply

exactly. im really surprised that this is the first time it's publicly happened. Reply

Eh. The franchise has been smart. They have so many people that rely on them for relevancy and a paycheck that so many people have basically shut down Corrine's story. I have never been forced to do anything I didn't want to do.... The show cares about us and would never put anyone in harm's way...



I don't know who else would be brave enough to go against the show. It'd probably have to be someone that no longer has affiliations with it & a real career. I just think most people are too afraid to, not only burn, but fucking blow up that bridge. Reply

I guess I never realized how connected people were to the show after their season was up. Reply

Maybe something good will come out of this and it will change the way reality shows are filmed wrt alcohol. Reply

my heart goes out to her. i hope she is able to get treatment to come out the other side. Reply

she picked one helluva lawyer.



damn, this really sucks and i feel for her. no one deserves to be taken advantage of, especially when it's by a television network. producers are there for you, but at the end of the day? they're in it for ratings and will exploit people. Reply

Being a victim is horrific enough but to be outed - fuck everyone who published her name so quickly and without thought. Reply

In fairness, names were released before the nature of the complaint was known.



All anyone knew was that 2 people hooked up and a producer filed a complaint. Details were sparse AF. Reply

They weren't released, a couple of jackasses thought they'd make a bigger splash with their Twitter scoop by immediately reporting everything they were being fed. Common sense should have told them there was a victim involved - they don't shut down productions unless they have no choice. Reply

I'm interested in knowing who she feels victimized by. If she really isn't putting blame on the DeMario guy, does she feel victimized by Producers?



Her statement makes me think of something, though. Notice how SHE says "I am a victim" while HE says "I am innocent", but SHE allegedly blames production? Why isn't HE not blaming production, when if it's true, he's a victim as well. SORTA makes him look shady. But, maybe he's afraid? I dunno. Reply

"If she really isn't putting blame on the DeMario guy, does she feel victimized by Producers?"



you have absolutely no idea who she is putting blame on in this scenario, and she's never alluded to anything other than what she said here - that she is a victim. she isn't saying who victimized her. Reply

That's why it was a question. It had been claimed earlier that she had seen the tape, had no recollection (as she confirmed here) and that she didn't really blame him because he was drunk as well.



I'm just interested in knowing her full side of things, and whether she believes producers are to blame.



If 2 people are drunk, it's the producers jobs to break things up, not to film. Reply

Parent

she's a victim period. Reply

People are calling him a rapist before any details even came out so I don't take issue with him claiming innocent first.



Also, given the comments I've seen, people think men can't be sexually assaulted so perhaps it's ingrained in him that "well I dont remember anything either but you know ~getting action" and all the bullshit people say when it comes to brushing this stuff off. Reply

he may not consider himself to be assaulted? we don't know how much he was drinking that night and whether he was able to consent. she has said that she is a victim. we are going off of what we know here. Reply

this whole thing is awful Reply

