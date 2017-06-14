Corinne Olympios speaks out publicly about the Bachelor in Paradise incident
Olympios: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened" https://t.co/KMvyNJbmQr #BachelorInParadise— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 14, 2017
Corinne released a statement through her publicist about the reported sexual assault that occurred during the now-canceled filming of the next season of BIP.
“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,"
"As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”
A producer is the one who noticed this all going down so I'm thinking she has them on her side at least.
it's amazing you have so much factual knowledge about what happened when literally everyone else on the planet, including media outlets and new sources, only have vague information. AMAZING.
I honestly wouldn't be shocked that it comes out things have happened before that they just brushed under the rug for the purpose of ratings.
I don't know who else would be brave enough to go against the show. It'd probably have to be someone that no longer has affiliations with it & a real career. I just think most people are too afraid to, not only burn, but fucking blow up that bridge.
damn, this really sucks and i feel for her. no one deserves to be taken advantage of, especially when it's by a television network. producers are there for you, but at the end of the day? they're in it for ratings and will exploit people.
All anyone knew was that 2 people hooked up and a producer filed a complaint. Details were sparse AF.
Her statement makes me think of something, though. Notice how SHE says "I am a victim" while HE says "I am innocent", but SHE allegedly blames production? Why isn't HE not blaming production, when if it's true, he's a victim as well. SORTA makes him look shady. But, maybe he's afraid? I dunno.
you have absolutely no idea who she is putting blame on in this scenario, and she's never alluded to anything other than what she said here - that she is a victim. she isn't saying who victimized her.
I'm just interested in knowing her full side of things, and whether she believes producers are to blame.
If 2 people are drunk, it's the producers jobs to break things up, not to film.
Also, given the comments I've seen, people think men can't be sexually assaulted so perhaps it's ingrained in him that "well I dont remember anything either but you know ~getting action" and all the bullshit people say when it comes to brushing this stuff off.