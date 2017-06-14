‘Quantico’: Yasmine Al Massri Exits ABC Drama Series Ahead Of Season 3

The network should have exited ahead of season 3. Reply

Thread

Link

a ki and a co-sign.



i'm honestly surprised every time i see a post about this show on ontd because 1. i keep forgetting it wasn't cancelled and 2. people on ontd actually watch it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, it's super weird she unfollowed/blocked all those people and is saying, "Nope she is my family." That's....weird. Maybe she just needed time away? Reply

Thread

Link

She can simply delete the twitter app and not log on instead of unfollowing and blocking people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanted such good things for this show and it's so... meh. Reply

Thread

Link

that show is so bad Reply

Thread

Link

seems suspicious Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe this was renewed for s3. i tried to watch s2 and it was so bad. yasmine was a highlight Reply

Thread

Link

This show didn't even manage to be good for 1 season.



Stop it. Reply

Thread

Link

Uh, well that's super weird but the show hasn't been good in a long time. Really bothered me that once an agent died, they never again showed them during their time at Quantico despite them being really involved with the main character.



If she'd peaced out on her own, I would've wondered if they wanted to make her character a legit terrorist. Reply

Thread

Link

I still can't believe this shit got renewed. Reply

Thread

Link

shes stunning Reply

Thread

Link

the show has been progressively bad every single episode. They should just cancel it but nope they are gonna just let that car keeps on crashing. Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped watching this season...it got too convoluted Reply

Thread

Link

The surprise is that it lasted this long. I've always wondered what the other options Priyanka got were, if this was the best.

I usually find it rme-worthy how much importance celeb followers put into who has un-followed who and likes what and that they're monitoring this in the first place, but if she has cut off everyone except Priyanka that's a bit weird. Reply

Thread

Link

ABC is known for canceling good shows, so for them to let this show linger is beyond me. Reply

Thread

Link

I quit this show shortly after season 2 started. It was poorly written and I wasn't compelled enough by any of the characters or attached to any to stick around (like I am with greys when it's at it's worse) Reply

Thread

Link

This show is truly terrible. I watched all of season 1... but could barely get to episode 3 of season 2. And Shelby is so unlikeable... her mission must be to plow as many Haas men she can. Reply

Thread

Link

so much truth in that slut-shamey statement. i honestly don't understand why shelby wasn't written as a terrorist or double agent since she seems to be so universally disliked by the fandom, as minor as it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't mean to slut shame... It's just the fact that it's HAAS men she keeps going after.. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol was that show even renewed?she shouldnt worry too much, if it was it won't be on air much longer Reply

Thread

Link

This is one of the worst shows on television. I feel like it just exists as an hour long-extension of Priyanka's Pantene commercial. Reply

Thread

Link

k Reply

Thread

Link

why is she replacing 'the' with z in her tweets? Reply

Thread

Link