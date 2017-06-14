‘Quantico’: Yasmine Al Massri Exits ABC Drama Series Ahead Of Season 3
Thank u 4 ur love & support from all around z world that made Nima & Reina 1 of z fans favorite characters on #quantico time to say 👋🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/tM66wnbWx7— yasmine al massri (@jazmasri) 9 juin 2017
well she unfollowed/blocked PC and all the writers on insta so.
Priayanka has been my biggest support,she is a sister now. I know u r sad about z news but I know u will continue to love & support it ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/1H6EzhKCp3— yasmine al massri (@jazmasri) 11 juin 2017
TELL US WHY 💔💔💔
The show will have a major reboot 4 z third season & I moved back 2 LA which would make it difficult 4 me to be far from Liam for too long💔 https://t.co/7UdrgRSpo3— yasmine al massri (@jazmasri) 11 juin 2017
but why did you unfollow her then if she's your family? Please just answer us that
I understand it confused u, but it has nothing to do with our friendship and the show. my @priyankachopra is in my heart ❤️ & my reel life https://t.co/ko1ISkWSYr— yasmine al massri (@jazmasri) 11 juin 2017
mmmm I don't get it!! Did you already know you weren't coming back or is it news for you too?
I got the news yesterday through the new showrunner. I am sure more officiel news will be released about the whole new plans for the season https://t.co/eIIj0aKBUK— yasmine al massri (@jazmasri) 11 juin 2017
i'm honestly surprised every time i see a post about this show on ontd because 1. i keep forgetting it wasn't cancelled and 2. people on ontd actually watch it.
If she'd peaced out on her own, I would've wondered if they wanted to make her character a legit terrorist.
I usually find it rme-worthy how much importance celeb followers put into who has un-followed who and likes what and that they're monitoring this in the first place, but if she has cut off everyone except Priyanka that's a bit weird.
