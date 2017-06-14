has joyride been perma-shelved poor T Reply

Thread

Link

all hands on deck has the stupidest choreography. i cant believe she still uses it Reply

Thread

Link

Thats a signature move sis wyd

Even Little Mix and Lena Dunham have done it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooo @ lena dunham Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i enjoy her choreo but her music is a snooze fest. or maybe i need to be directed to the real hits? i don't want to watch 8 videos. Reply

Thread

Link

You never heard All Hands On Deck and 2 On? Those are bangers. Ride Of Your Life is a bop too but not too upbeat.

You might like Chainless which is one of her first songs. Also, Watch Me Work. I don't really like Superlove but it's upbeat as fuck too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis, there are no "hits"



great tinashe songs: ecstasy, vulnerable, cold sweat, sacrifices, boss (ryan hemsworth remix), ce la vie



...if you're not here for any of these, she's not for you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

C'est La Vie is her best work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Truth. She could have kept it for Joyride but I'm glad she didn't.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't forget "spacetime"! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's forgotten lol



far side > spacetime Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rewd...!



!!!--lil' bih, i thought i was the only one who loves "far side of the moon"...! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly remixes of her music >>>>> her music. except for nightride, that album/mixtape was flawless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most of her songs aren't that upbeat.. I like party favors, feels like vegas, watch me work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2 On is a good one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love her but the ASL interpreter is stealing the spotlight TBH Reply

Thread

Link

People were pretty meh on the performance. It was fine. Everyone lost their minds at party in the USA by Miley tho, it was amazing Reply

Thread

Link

these gays would. the usa is cancelled for sure now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where was this pride at, OP?



Missing all the important deets.. Reply

Thread

Link

Washington, DC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I wonder if she knows that party favors in gay slang is drugs Reply

Thread

Link

Well the song IS about drugs, so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm now I wonder if it's also slang for drugs in the het community 🤔 Or she wrote it and it's a coincidence. I guess we will never know lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pretty sure it is at least where I'm from. I've heard it used by both hets and mos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cause I always understood it was a gay thing but honestly my worldview is very limited cause I only hang out with gay men lol



I googled it and everything I found seem to indicate that it's a gay thing but most likely the hets now stole it from us 😑 like they always do lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, 'nashe! serve it to me with your fine talented ass! Reply

Thread

Link



this britney 1999 wango tango era outfit Reply

Thread

Link

Oh man, this ain't poppin. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm afraid to click. She's gorgeous though. Reply

Thread

Link