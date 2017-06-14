June 14th, 2017, 04:31 pm iigoru Tinashe performs at Capital Pride Festival 2017 "Ride Of Your Life"- her mic was off during the first minute"Party Favors""Company""All My Friends""Flame""All Hands On Deck""2 On"1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8a performer Tagged: lgbtq / rights, live performance, tinashe Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3131 comments Add comment
You might like Chainless which is one of her first songs. Also, Watch Me Work. I don't really like Superlove but it's upbeat as fuck too.
great tinashe songs: ecstasy, vulnerable, cold sweat, sacrifices, boss (ryan hemsworth remix), ce la vie
...if you're not here for any of these, she's not for you
far side > spacetime
!!!--lil' bih, i thought i was the only one who loves "far side of the moon"...!
