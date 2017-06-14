lionel messi

Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez enjoy holiday in Ibiza with WAGs and children



Lionel Messi took his family off to the Balearic island, where team-mate Suarez was also staying, alongside former Barça pal Fabregas and his loved-ones.
























Messi is set to marry his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo on June 30 in a star-studded affair in Rosario, Argentina.

