Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez enjoy holiday in Ibiza with WAGs and children

Omg lmao Messi's tat???? is so ugly. I'm behind as fuck I didn't watch any soccer this yr Reply

Thread

Link

Sis, which one?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that THING on his leg omg what is that LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's like a permanent obscenely ugly shin guard, LMAO! I don't think anything can top Jesus looking exasperated on his shoulder, though. Edit: OMG it's totally a leg tattoo dedicated to himself, I can't!



Edited at 2017-06-14 08:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Confederations Cup starts this sunday! Time to get your football on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

antonella is too hot for him. my argentine friend and i are invested into the antonella and shakira drama lol it's so dumb Reply

Thread

Link

she's obviously pretty and hot but also basic. like latina 101 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, Pique/Sharika are the worst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they are so annoying together and he's already annoying on his own. i remember them on a boat and thinking they were for PR but here we are Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what drama? I don't follow wags but I wanna know if there's drama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

apparently pique cheated on his ex gf, who is friends with antonella, with shakira. so shakira will not be at the wedding etc. they don't talk ever either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shakira recently said it was bullshit that they hated each other, but who knows? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont believe that lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pretty sure that's fake because they've hung out together a few times and everything was cool between them.



I mean, maybe there's drama but I really doubt that's the reason. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Idc it's dumb and entertaining Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahaha it's ok! I'm kinda hoping she skips the wedding so there's more lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg tell me the gossip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anyone is too hot for him.



But she's nothing special. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



OP, I you need to put a cut and a trigger warning for any photo of Luis Suarez. Reply

Thread

Link



Well played, bb! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



lol thank you! :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Needs more pics of the Fabregas fam :) Reply

Thread

Link

We don't need 🐍around here. We have enough with tswift. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thats Two-Time PL Champ Snake, boo 💙 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still a snake. I do like Daniella tho, the hate for her is ott. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, she seems sweet. I actually love her and Ants friendship. They got some cute kids too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He covered his ugly leg tat with another ugly mess. Reply

Thread

Link

Messi still cheatin on ha? Reply

Thread

Link

Whaaaaaa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH MY GOD HIS TATTOO IS TERRIBLE. I cannot omg Reply

Thread

Link

Queen Antonella looking amazing as always.



And did that Ronaldo tax evasion story get posted yet? 👀 Reply

Thread

Link

Luis Suarez is so ugly. I can't handle it. Reply

Thread

Link

those kids are adorable!!



also i have to laugh because some of polish players from our NT are also in izbia with their wives rn

they even posted similiar pics, what kind of next level stalking lol Reply

Thread

Link

Messi's tattoos are sf ugly. Reply

Thread

Link

just like him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that tattoo lmao I thought his leg was broken or something Reply

Thread

Link

i need a trigger warning for suarez's mug Reply

Thread

Link