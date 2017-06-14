Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez enjoy holiday in Ibiza with WAGs and children
Lionel Messi took his family off to the Balearic island, where team-mate Suarez was also staying, alongside former Barça pal Fabregas and his loved-ones.
Messi is set to marry his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo on June 30 in a star-studded affair in Rosario, Argentina.
sources 1 / 2 / 3 / 4
Edited at 2017-06-14 08:29 pm (UTC)
I mean, maybe there's drama but I really doubt that's the reason.
But she's nothing special.
And did that Ronaldo tax evasion story get posted yet? 👀
also i have to laugh because some of polish players from our NT are also in izbia with their wives rn
they even posted similiar pics, what kind of next level stalking lol