Queens of the Stone Age announce new album Villains
Queens of the Stone Age have announced their next album, Villains. In the trailer, directed by Liam Lynch, it is revealed that Villains is produced by Mark Ronson, who appears in the clip at around 1:28. A snippet of the first single, Feet Don’t Fail Me, is also played at around 2:00. It’s possible that the song Villains Of Circumstance, which Josh Homme debuted live a few years ago, will be included on the forthcoming album.
Sources: Stereogum
YT 1 2
Twitter
April 6, 2017
Sources: Stereogum
YT 1 2
Yay, new music!