Queens of the Stone Age announce new album Villains

I'm so excited about this. I'm frothing at the mouth for a release date though, when will this anticipation end!! Reply

Thread

Link

I was just thinking about this band the other day because I was trying to remember the last time I bought an album from them (I'm horrible at keeping up/remembering.)



Yay, new music! Reply

Thread

Link

This is great and all (gimme a tour!) but I really want some new Crooked Vultures :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck yesss. Finally! Reply

Thread

Link

yes! i need a tour. Reply

Thread

Link

YAAAASSSSS Reply

Thread

Link