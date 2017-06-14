The idea of cloud eggs is so unappealing to me. Reply

i made it and it was so damn delicious!



edit: my cloud eggs look 10x better than that



Edited at 2017-06-14 07:20 pm (UTC)

Does it make it taste like bread? Since it crunched when she took a bite of it. Reply

So much damn work for a fucking egg. No thank you. Reply

It's disgusting. I don't get how it's a thing and people actually like it. It's just spongy egg whites. I put stuff in it to make it taste good and it just made me mad that I wasted cheese and bacon. Better off making an omelette or scrambled eggs. Reply

mirror cakes are pretty fuckin cool



oh wow, that looks beautiful! so much effort/materials needed tho :( Reply

ro is so physically cute but I cannot watch her because her speaking voice and robotic hand movements drive me nuts lol Reply

her voice is a lot, lol. she's better on other people's channels because she's not speaking to 5 year olds.



I used to watch her but then I gave up because a mix of 1) her voice, 2) more often than not I had the feeling she was straight up pretending to like whatever show/game/movie she was referring to, 3) I noticed she copied around a lot and very rarely gave credits to the original ideas - the most recent was the unicorn cake. Ann from How to cook that did it a couple of weeks later and she got flooded with comments attacking her for copying Ro when it turned out the original creator was another person, whom Ann had credited (and linked to). Reply

Omg @ doing that in her white living room. Is her audience really children? I don't follow youtubers. Reply

this reminds me i'm always surprised by how vicious people get in the comments on Tasty videos



i had no idea canola oil was so controversial Reply

My birthday was on sunday and my sister got me a Tasty cookbook. It still hasn't arrived though, damn international shipping. I stay away from comments on fcbook, but i've seen a couple and they're always so full of hate. I like tasty videos tbh. Tasty's and their sister videos like Tasty Vegetarian, Goodful...i've cooked a lot of things that are easy and delicious. Reply

I find those Tasty videos so relaxing to watch. I don't know why but watching food being made by others is super de-stressing.



Also, what's the story with canola oil? Reply

i think it had something to do with the way it's processed, like it's more artificial than something like vegetable oil or has more fat



it was a video about making your own peanut butter at home and the commenters were livid to see canola oil being used Reply

I got the best apple cinnamon pancake recipe from a Tasty video on Instagram. I love it! Reply

I love Tasty videos. They're so calming tbh. Reply

I am not here for canola oil but damn just sub it out when you make your own version. Reply

viral food sounds scary Reply

Resident Evil teas Reply

i want to make those aquarium cookies! what candy should i buy for it (im in europe) suggestions? i dont remember seeing those around... Reply

you can use any hard candy for the most part. i did stained glass sugar cookies during xmas using crushed up candy canes. lollipops would work in a pinch as well. Reply

I've tried the cookie in a mug recipe and it wasn't bad but not ideal.



Edited at 2017-06-14 07:38 pm (UTC)

I tried a mug cake and either I did it wrong or people are lying to me cause it was fucking nasty Reply

I mean, it's basically a basic pancake recipe with chocolate. It doesn't have a real cake texture so I'm not sure why it's popular with people outside of college age. Reply

mug cakes/cookies always come out so dry. no thank you. Reply

Parent

I never do them but I don't share them either lol my fav is people like my aunt who share like 5 of these every day on Facebook and never do them



I also love it when people comment on cake decorating videos and are grossed out that decorators use their hands to manipulate fondant/gumpaste like... did you think we had machines that cover cakes or something? Reply

i tried a broccoli crust pizza that was on one of those facebook videos and it was fucking gross. the absolute worst. pizza should be churchy and delicious, not moist and gross. Reply

i feel the same about cauliflower crust :(



a healthy life is not in the card for me Reply

that ugly cookie is an insult 2 even the shittiest Linzer Cookie tbh Reply

cloud eggs look and sound disgusting. Reply

aquarium cookies look cute but hard candy + chewy cookie just does not seem appealing to me



I wouldn't mind trying the cauliflower grilled cheese Reply

this isnt viral per se, but i made avocado toast and ??? at the people who thought this was a good idea.





i'll stick to eating avocados with my rice and beans.



Edited at 2017-06-14 07:39 pm (UTC)

Avo on toast is soooo fucking good! Are you one of those people that think pineapple doesn't belong on a pizza to? Reply

Link

i think it's funny how avocado toast has become this cool thing to eat and we've been eating it for ages in my country...i mean it's a bit different because the avocado is mashed but it's put on bread and we have it for breakfast and te and on hot dogs. I do think it's weird that people use avocado for baking though. Reply

Link

Yeah its something that reminds me of my childhood. I would have it as an after school snack all the time. Its weird that its become such a big deal online lol Reply

Link

Parent

Omg I love avocado on toast! What I don't like that the viral version sometimes does it the addition of egg. I wouldn't do that.



But mushed avocado with lemon, pepper and tomato on toast? The dream. Reply

i tried that two ingredient banana pancake thing and it was fucking gross. i'll stick to my regular pancake recipe lmao Reply

which one did you do? i made them too and they turned out fine. i think there was one with just 2 ingredients and then one that had banana, oatmeal, eggs...i did this one and it was good. Reply

Cloud eggs appear to be the same baked eggs that Slavs, especially russians, have been making for fucking ever. Except with a stupid cutesy name. Reply

what are they called jw? bc I've never seen them made in my family lmao Reply

Link

Pečena jaja. But my mother's family is Croatian, not Russian. Reply

