June 14th, 2017, 08:50 pm theemii Testing Viral Recipes so you don't have to! | Karlie Kloss I put some internet trending food to the test. Cloud eggs are a winner, as are ice cube tray chocolates -- but aquarium cookies are a no go for me.sourceHave you tried any viral food?? Tagged: food / food industry, models
edit: my cloud eggs look 10x better than that
i had no idea canola oil was so controversial
Also, what's the story with canola oil?
it was a video about making your own peanut butter at home and the commenters were livid to see canola oil being used
I also love it when people comment on cake decorating videos and are grossed out that decorators use their hands to manipulate fondant/gumpaste like... did you think we had machines that cover cakes or something?
a healthy life is not in the card for me
I wouldn't mind trying the cauliflower grilled cheese
i'll stick to eating avocados with my rice and beans.
But mushed avocado with lemon, pepper and tomato on toast? The dream.
Cronut: It was good but not stand in an hour long line with a bunch of tourists good. I think Dunkin Donuts sell them now.
Unicorn Bagels: Tastes like a fucking bagel sooooo ???????
Sprinkles Red Velvet cupcake: I feel like they added extra red food coloring because that shit was not cute (literally). Otherwise tasted like a regular cupcake you get at a good Italian bakery.
Crack Pie from Momofuku Milk Bar: It was so good I died, ascended to heaven, and then died again. Definitely worth the hype.