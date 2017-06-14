‘Criminal Minds’: Kirsten Vangsness & A.J. Cook Close Deals, Get Raises To Return

Good, they deserve it. They've been there since the very start of the show, ridiculous they were making so much less than other actors who also have been there since the start. Reply

Thread

Link

mte! other than reid, garcia is the clear fan favorite. they should have been paid better the whole time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And they fired Damon Gupton. He was a bit of a spare part. But it was messy the way they screwed him over. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought he left on his own? I didn't read that they fired him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://criminalmindsfans.com/criminal-m inds-cast-shake-up-as-gupton-not-returni ng-for-season-13/#comments Apparently, he wrote a lengthy facebook post about it. I can't find the actual post. but it was reposted on criminal minds tumblr fanpage and it sounds very legit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really?! I was loving his character. I actually liked all of the changes in this last season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm kind of glad, tbh, I didn't like his character at all. But I hope he finds a better fit somewhere else soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gubler is overrated anyway, and that's aside from his being a creep irl.



Get money, AJ & Kirsten! I know Criminal Minds has been shitty for a long time, but if I were an actress with the level of ambition I currently have (i.e. none), it'd be a sweet gig with a steady paycheck. Why not?



Edited at 2017-06-14 07:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He's a creep irl? :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://redprincess.tumblr.com/post/5490 9084158/matthew-gray-gubler-seems-really-s ketchy-to-me



He also has a childlike persona shtick that got old for me years ago and now just weirds me out He also has a childlike persona shtick that got old for me years ago and now just weirds me out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaaaas. I really believe Kristen is the most popular character. Even more so than Gooby Reply

Thread

Link

I do not even watch this show but yeah gals get that money $$$ Reply

Thread

Link

Good for them! They deserve it. Reply

Thread

Link

about time. it's so fucked up that in 2017 women can't get paid equal to men, from the jump, on a damn tv show. (let alone elsewhere) Reply

Thread

Link

Good for them!



I like to marathon this show on netflix every now and then and they deserve every penny. Reply

Thread

Link

Good

They literally wouldn't solve anything without Penelope's help Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't watched the last few seasons, but Penelope was always my favourite character. Glad to see they're getting money, they deserve it. Reply

Thread

Link

good for them, I haven't watched CI since 2011 but it seemed like they always treated their talent like trash- at least the women on the show. Reply

Thread

Link

It makes me happy that Gubler's Terry Richardson loving ass has never really taken off outside of this show. Reply

Thread

Link

It's ridiculous that they were even in danger of leaving bc of this shit. Pay your actresses, CBS. Reply

Thread

Link

Is Gubler still dating barely legal girls? Reply

Thread

Link

i stopped watching this years ago, but good. they were both always my favorites Reply

Thread

Link

Yay! I'm happy they succeeded in getting better contracts. But it's appalling they had to do this in the first place and that none of their male co-stars spoke out and supported them. Reply

Thread

Link

i haven't kept up with this show in a long time, but this show has had problems with not paying the female actresses before right?

i'm glad they got pay bumps, jj was always my favorite. Reply

Thread

Link