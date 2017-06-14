‘Criminal Minds’: Kirsten Vangsness & A.J. Cook Close Deals, Get Raises To Return
- They have closed new deals to continue on the long-running CBS drama series.
- The two actresses have landed raises that put them essentially on par with Gubler.
Get money, AJ & Kirsten! I know Criminal Minds has been shitty for a long time, but if I were an actress with the level of ambition I currently have (i.e. none), it'd be a sweet gig with a steady paycheck. Why not?
He also has a childlike persona shtick that got old for me years ago and now just weirds me out
I like to marathon this show on netflix every now and then and they deserve every penny.
They literally wouldn't solve anything without Penelope's help
i'm glad they got pay bumps, jj was always my favorite.