Jessica Chastain in Talks to Play Villain in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'




- Fox has closed deals with Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Nicholas Hoult to return to the franchise.
- Sophie Turner is reprising her role as the X-Men heroine Jean Grey, aka Phoenix.
- Chastain would play Lilandra, the empress of an alien empire called the Shi’ar.

