Jessica Chastain in Talks to Play Villain in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'
First Oscar Isaac... now...Jessica Chastain will be playing the villain in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' https://t.co/ELBlIg9iS4— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) 14 juin 2017
- Fox has closed deals with Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Nicholas Hoult to return to the franchise.
- Sophie Turner is reprising her role as the X-Men heroine Jean Grey, aka Phoenix.
- Chastain would play Lilandra, the empress of an alien empire called the Shi’ar.
source
this world is truly cruel
This guy sums up just about perfectly why they already screwed up using the Phoenix card in Apocalypse.
1. X-Men go on trip to space. As they are entering back in, they crash and Jean dies.
2. Fantastic Four find a person in like a cacoon or something in Jamaica bay and it turns out to be Jean. She is Phoenix
3. Shit goes down and Jean kills a planet of like 1 billion and then she dies.
4. There are clones but Jean is found alive again in Jaimaca bay and the Dark Phoenix wasn't even her...it was the Phoenix who took her form. She never killed 1billion alien lifeforms and they did this SPECIFICALLY because they had to redeem her for committing genocide.
Jean was never the Phoenix until much later when the Phoenix force found her and loved her like no other and then she died because Faux Magneto caused her to have a stroke. THen she kept coming back and eventually settled as the Phoenix of the white crown.
Sophie Turner is terrible imo
is her endless on/off with Hoult back on?
She keeps attaching herself to the WORST action movies. :'(