Jessica Chastain in Talks to Play Villain in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

oh heavens, sophie turner as dark phoenix...

this world is truly cruel Reply

This guy sums up just about perfectly why they already screwed up using the Phoenix card in Apocalypse. Reply

i haven't seen an x-men movie since x3 tbh but i'm gonna watch this and weep Reply

I can't believe people think this storyline is feminist. Reply

I believe this video got the story wrong.



1. X-Men go on trip to space. As they are entering back in, they crash and Jean dies.

2. Fantastic Four find a person in like a cacoon or something in Jamaica bay and it turns out to be Jean. She is Phoenix

3. Shit goes down and Jean kills a planet of like 1 billion and then she dies.

4. There are clones but Jean is found alive again in Jaimaca bay and the Dark Phoenix wasn't even her...it was the Phoenix who took her form. She never killed 1billion alien lifeforms and they did this SPECIFICALLY because they had to redeem her for committing genocide.



Jean was never the Phoenix until much later when the Phoenix force found her and loved her like no other and then she died because Faux Magneto caused her to have a stroke. THen she kept coming back and eventually settled as the Phoenix of the white crown. Reply

ngl she'd actually make a pretty damn great Jean Grey.



Sophie Turner is terrible imo Reply

Jen got the Vogue September cover Reply

Hope it's a great cover Reply

the best parts of apocalypse were the lighter teen action/comedy stuff, the big save the world shit was awful. this looks like it'll be mostly about the latter Reply

Lilandra. . Isn't that a Charles girlfriend? Reply

Yes, and she's not really a bad guy. She and the Shi'ar Empire are just trying to stop the Phoenix Force from destroying the universe. Her brother is the bad guy in the family, followed by her sister, who is more of a really angry antihero. Reply

So of course she's going to be an one dimensional villain. Reply

I don't know how I feel about this Reply

#notmymistique and #givexwomenlove though. So done with them being side tracked. Reply

I'm shocked Jennifer would come back? She seemed done with it and I didn't think the paycheck would be that tempting Reply

She'll be out of costume for 99% of it. Reply

Was the blue paint/suit why she didn't want to come back? Reply

I don't even watch the X-men movies but that's just annoying. Reply

Then what's the point?

That's so stupid. Rebecca Romjin remains the best Mystique Reply

i would say the paycheck must be great, but it's not like she is hurting for money (i guess) or good roles



is her endless on/off with Hoult back on? Reply

She seems to be on auto pilot in those movies but I think she always speaks fondly of them? A stan could correct me probs Reply

Will we get Deathbird too? Reply

i'd love jessica in a superhero movie, but not this one. not like this! Reply

MTE Reply

This gif cuts out the part where the plug is pulled!

lmaooo i thought about this immediately Reply

Same.



She keeps attaching herself to the WORST action movies. :'( Reply

MTE, x men has really fallen in terms of quality. Reply

Same here Reply

Lmao. With yessica in this Sophie will look even worse than usual. Reply

would instantly elevate the franchise lbr, ijaf Reply

Cool

I'm so excited for another x-men. It's kinda like Harry Potter to me. Just about anything related to it, I like. Reply

lol same. Reply

yeah but the new young actors really suck at their roles especially sophie as jean, so it's less exciting Reply

