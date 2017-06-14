Billy Zane cast in Legends of Tomorrow S3
#LegendsOfTomorrow casts @BillyZane as P.T. Barnum: https://t.co/Nz9XECZjB9 @TheCW_Legends pic.twitter.com/7fCTyFOr8L— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 14, 2017
-will be playing P.T. Barnum
-reunited with victor garber for the first time since titanic
And I totally forgot he was in TP.
i put the diamond in the coat. I PUT the COAT on HER.
Ughhh he was so good.
I think I know everyone's lines in Titanic, I've seen it so many times.
And for the record, after googling: it's because I was thinking of Bill Paxton, the other guy from Titanic...