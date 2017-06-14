Handmaid's Tale 10x10 Review and discussion post

One of my least favorite modern filmmaking trends is the use of pop or anachronistic music in a unrelated scene. It's so cheap, cloying, and unconsidered. It's use really detracts from this show's emotional impact. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when Mad Men used a song by The Decemberists and it truly took me out of what was happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it was so unnecessary when the handmaids made their exit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but its not anachronistic? the handmaid's tale is set in the near future Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pop or anachronistic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel kinda relieved seeing other people not like the music. I read sooooo many reviews praising the music selection I was starting to think it was just me.



For me its not the songs they chose but where they put them. It comes across as really obvious and corny. Especially the songs they end the episodes with. I also didn't like how try hard the music on Big Little Lies was, although I don't think BLL is as bad as Handmaids. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I loved the music in this show SO much. I'll be over here alone loving it hahah



Edited at 2017-06-14 06:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked the use of sweet baby James in the show tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

guess its time to binge watch Reply

Thread

Link





When Moira wiped away the dust from the license plate and saw "Yours to discover" I got all excited! Go Ontario!!! got all teary-eyed when [ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Luke showed up to pick her up and said she was his family.





I had some mixed feelings about the rest of this ep too. The Handmaid's refusing to stone Janine felt dumb. Because if that moment was true to the world they had set up then the non participating handmaiden's would get their eyes ripped out or their hands cut off or something else like that.



I also hated June ripping open the package and reading all the handmaid's stories. I don't know why she passed it on to Rita when it seems like she is a true believer.



I loved all the stuff with the commander though. Him freaking out because everyone was like "Let's take this adultery seriously" was hilarious as was Serena being like "Hey our handmaiden is a prego eggo and you're not the daddy because God hates you." I have super mixed feelings on this show (especially their continued refusal to deal with racial politics) but this was one of the better eps.When Moira wiped away the dust from the license plate and saw "Yours to discover" I got all excited! Go Ontario!!! got all teary-eyed whenAlthough I don't know why she was surprised to see him, wouldn't she have asked about him especially since June told her he was alive? This is another reason why the Luke ep was so stupid, if they had cut that out then that the emotional payout from this ep would have been something else.I had some mixed feelings about the rest of this ep too. The Handmaid's refusing to stone Janine felt dumb. Because if that moment was true to the world they had set up then the non participating handmaiden's would get their eyes ripped out or their hands cut off or something else like that.I also hated June ripping open the package and reading all the handmaid's stories. I don't know why she passed it on to Rita when it seems like she is a true believer.I loved all the stuff with the commander though. Him freaking out because everyone was like "Let's take this adultery seriously" was hilarious as was Serena being like "Hey our handmaiden is a prego eggo and you're not the daddy because God hates you." Reply

Thread

Link

I was surprised they didn't shoot Janine, but I do think the story left it open to having consequences for the non participating handmaids. June is right that since she is pregnant she is going to have protection though, they aren't gonna cut her hand off and risk the baby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel the same with the racial politics and I think having her married to a black man is a cheap way to 'be inclusive' and not come across as un-diverse.



I hated the Luke episode and just found it super boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rita told Serena Joy about her son who died fighting. she never said he fought for Gilead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want Hannah/Luke/June to be reunited but I'm sensing that won't happen or if does tragedy will follow within minutes.



I still can't stand Nick. Don't know why people act like he's so innocent. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't care for Nick either, I don't think he's trustworthy even with it being his baby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nick is the worst. I hate June/Nick shippers but I have to say this is down to the showrunner/writers for expanding his non-character in such a pointless way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm gonna go get lunch and then settle in to watch this. Reply

Thread

Link

I was so worried for Moira. I was sure they wouldn't show us two successful attempts to escape to Canada in a row.



Also, the scene with June rolling around in the letters and then falling asleep in her room with a door that she can't lock or even close was dumb Reply

Thread

Link

IA when they showed the letters still spread out around her, I was expecting SJ, or even Rita, to be standing over her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, especially because BOTH waterfords love to waltz in and intrude her privacy whenever they feel like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope she gets better at spying next season, lmao. I'm assuming they send her back in as a spy for MayDay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooh I'm gonna watch it right now so I can participate in this post *covers eyes while posting comment* Reply

Thread

Link

The Reed Morano directed episodes were the best. I agree about the use of music, it takes you out of the show. They should get whoever was the Leftovers music supervisor . Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they bring her back for s2. The first three episodes were sooo good. I still really like the show overall but the others haven't topped the first 3/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup the first three really drew me in and I couldn't wait for episode 4.....I have yet to get that feeling again about any episodes and makes me kinda sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i thought this ep was soo good even though there's no way that moira would just drive out of town and get to canada with as many checkpoints as there apparently are in gilead.



elizabeth's acting was on point, especially in the scene with hannah and serena. Reply

Thread

Link

So, I gather the show has gone downhill since the start? I was waiting to marathon the whole season once it had aired. Is it worth it? Reply

Thread

Link

It's worth it IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some episodes are better than others but I don't think it's gone downhill at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love your icon. You Badado you, I'ma Babado me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's worth it, but the first three eps are the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loved Moira's storyline and Aunt Lydia's reactions in that scene with Janine. Really hoping we'll see more of June's daughter and what happened to her in S2. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so happy about Moira.



But can someone clear something up for me? I'm wondering if I missed it somewhere, but -- is it ever stated why Moira was selected to be a Handmaid? They make a point of establishing that so many of the other Handmaids in the show had actually given birth to a child that survived. (Emily, Janine, a lot of those letters.) Totally possible I missed it, so I'm not sure.



Reply

Thread

Link

i assumed they knew who was fertile and who wasn't, somehow. or perhaps she had a documented abortion or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would make sense! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were basically just plucking women who were within the age of fertility or maybe actually just the fertile ones (I don't think this is every clear). A lot of the young mothers like June had already proved they were capable of having babies so they figured they could just put them to work again.



It also sounded like it was also fertile women who were "deviant" or who had done illegal things in some way. Moira was a lesbian so even if they hadn't have caught her trying to run away they would have got her like they got Emily. June tried to run away. The new OfGlen was a former drug addict etc.



Edited at 2017-06-14 07:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the selection seems to be "sinful" women either of fertile age or proven to be fertile. Gilead says they can be redeemed by serving the Commanders of the Faithful. ~virtuous infertile women are either going to be Wives (married to Commanders), Marthas (skilled domestically), or Econowives (married to lower men). it's likely that the definition of "sinful" was expanded to create as many Handmaids as possible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watching it now and wow that hand amputation scene was not something I'd ever needed to see. Reply

Thread

Link

I was wondering WTF the doctors in Gilead were thinking and how the commanders recruited lunatics willing to perform unnecessary amputations, but I guess there are fundie nutjobs in every profession. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how soon you forget "Dr" Ben Carson. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link