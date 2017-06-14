Handmaid's Tale 10x10 Review and discussion post
This last episode of Handmaid’s Tale stared into the face of death — and beyond https://t.co/IvCQQo0MDs pic.twitter.com/FscEmhbqMe— Vox (@voxdotcom) June 8, 2017
- one of the stronger eps since the first 3
- use of music is still a mess
The Handmaid’s Tale’s finale released the show’s tension in the most satisfying way possible: https://t.co/FVVEKk0KIM pic.twitter.com/hdTPM6jb8D— Slate (@Slate) June 14, 2017
- basically was the best ending possible
- Moira's storyline one of the stronger ones in the episode.
For me its not the songs they chose but where they put them. It comes across as really obvious and corny. Especially the songs they end the episodes with. I also didn't like how try hard the music on Big Little Lies was, although I don't think BLL is as bad as Handmaids.
When Moira wiped away the dust from the license plate and saw "Yours to discover" I got all excited! Go Ontario!!! got all teary-eyed when [Spoiler (click to open)]
Luke showed up to pick her up and said she was his family.
Although I don't know why she was surprised to see him, wouldn't she have asked about him especially since June told her he was alive? This is another reason why the Luke ep was so stupid, if they had cut that out then that the emotional payout from this ep would have been something else.
I had some mixed feelings about the rest of this ep too. The Handmaid's refusing to stone Janine felt dumb. Because if that moment was true to the world they had set up then the non participating handmaiden's would get their eyes ripped out or their hands cut off or something else like that.
I also hated June ripping open the package and reading all the handmaid's stories. I don't know why she passed it on to Rita when it seems like she is a true believer.
I loved all the stuff with the commander though. Him freaking out because everyone was like "Let's take this adultery seriously" was hilarious as was Serena being like "Hey our handmaiden is a prego eggo and you're not the daddy because God hates you."
I hated the Luke episode and just found it super boring.
I still can't stand Nick. Don't know why people act like he's so innocent.
Also, the scene with June rolling around in the letters and then falling asleep in her room with a door that she can't lock or even close was dumb
elizabeth's acting was on point, especially in the scene with hannah and serena.
But can someone clear something up for me? I'm wondering if I missed it somewhere, but -- is it ever stated why Moira was selected to be a Handmaid? They make a point of establishing that so many of the other Handmaids in the show had actually given birth to a child that survived. (Emily, Janine, a lot of those letters.) Totally possible I missed it, so I'm not sure.
It also sounded like it was also fertile women who were "deviant" or who had done illegal things in some way. Moira was a lesbian so even if they hadn't have caught her trying to run away they would have got her like they got Emily. June tried to run away. The new OfGlen was a former drug addict etc.
