Britney Spears brings boyfriend Sam on stage and kisses him!
The Queen of Pop music performed in Taipei this week, looking flaw-free as always. During "Freakshow", Britney brought up her boyfriend Sam Asghari and planted a kiss on him at the end of the performance. <3
There are conflicting reports online whether or not Taipei was another sold out show, but from the videos, it looks like a pretty good turnout! There are reports that fans were upset about the cost of the tickets.
Adorableney at her best! Enjoy the videos below!
[Click for more videos from Taipei!]
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5
Her last show was more than halfway empty
(I've been to all of her tours, and done M&G's before, but the M&G's were paid for by a family member...)
I have seen her in Vegas 3x so far, 4th time is coming in October, and they're $200 per ticket to be in the GA Pit by the stage. Absolutely worth it. <3