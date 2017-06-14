Britney Spears brings boyfriend Sam on stage and kisses him!

The Queen of Pop music performed in Taipei this week, looking flaw-free as always. During "Freakshow", Britney brought up her boyfriend Sam Asghari and planted a kiss on him at the end of the performance. <3
There are conflicting reports online whether or not Taipei was another sold out show, but from the videos, it looks like a pretty good turnout! There are reports that fans were upset about the cost of the tickets.
Adorableney at her best! Enjoy the videos below!

[Click for more videos from Taipei!]





