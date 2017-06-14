This is both creepy and bad, the song is just bad, and I do not want to hear someone with a weakass raspy voice and a baby face singing a song called "Fetish". Reply

it's not even her voice either lol Reply

It isn't??? Reply

yeah it's noticeable in the chorus Reply

Her dressed as the creepy dad is nightmarish Reply

Those lip injections look tragic Reply

She looks like a shape-shifting lizard in that still. Reply

soooo, the OP didn't unlock the last post and that's why it was deleted?

Reply



Reply

yep lol Reply

work those vocals mama. speak on it, literally Reply

britney's voice is far more pathetic

and at least Selena has fans Reply

i caught the plot twist pretty quick

muhahaha Reply



muhahaha Reply

wait what was it? i kinda watched but didn't. Reply

You literally only need to watch the last 5 seconds Reply

I love it so much omg



I've had a huge crush on her since Wizards, so maybe I'm biased lmao Reply

Would it fall under "queer baiting" if the end of the video shows her lovingly gazing at a photo of her female gym teacher she keeps under her pillow and then cuts to a preview for a new song/video called Fetish? Reply

...no

fetish doesn't have anything to do with this, she's just teasing her next single Reply

Thank you! Reply

sis are you "queerbating" right now to this? Reply

'But just like the battle of Troy, there's nothing subtle here.'



Wait, what? Did the songwriter just learn about Troy and thought it would make for some meaningful lyrics? Reply

Lmao that's what I thought. Seems like there is a lot of late learning for pop stars. Reply

I always thought it was "just like the battle of Troy, there's nothing settled here" 🤔 Reply

same Reply

I think about this line too often. I honestly find it worse than "wasted zombie" because it's trying so hard to be deep lol Reply

it's the wooorst Reply

Is she trying too look older with those injections. Cause girl... Reply

I love it. Reply

Same, it was cute. Reply

I do too tbh. The mv is kinda fun and silly.



Edited at 2017-06-14 06:42 pm (UTC) Reply

idk what to make of the video but this song is actually awful lmao Reply

fun Reply

