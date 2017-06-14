June 14th, 2017, 12:29 pm viudanegra Selena Gomez - Bad Liar Directed by Jesse Peretz.A new song titled Fetish is coming soon.sourceONTD, did you ever have a secret crush on your teacher? Tagged: music video, selena gomez Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 127127 comments Add comment
and at least Selena has fans
muhahaha
I've had a huge crush on her since Wizards, so maybe I'm biased lmao
fetish doesn't have anything to do with this, she's just teasing her next single
Wait, what? Did the songwriter just learn about Troy and thought it would make for some meaningful lyrics?
I do too tbh. The mv is kinda fun and silly.
Edited at 2017-06-14 06:42 pm (UTC)