Shadowhunters - 2x13 Promo "Those of Demon Blood" & The Mummy Promo & More

Nah, I still have to find myself a gal pal.

The Jace actor looks unfortunate (acting).

Yes, I'm here out of boredom and indecesiveness, sorry op.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

* Both Harry and Alan did a great job with the body swapped, Alan especially impressed me, he even had some of Magnus' hand gestures and I loved his 'Alexander', while Harry's Valentine gave me the creeps.



* I'm disappointed Alec didn't catch on about the switch/act on it until Valentine got Jace and admitted to it, obviously he'd have doubts, but you'd think he'd try to figure things out. Poor poor Magnus, he needs all the hugs.



* I'm glad Izzy is gonna get help and go to meetings. I actually do enjoy her dynamic with Simon, when it's platonic and when they're not being dumbasses about dealing with Raphael, because really? Really? They're lucky Luke spent his one minute of screen time saving Simon's dumbass. And he's so terrible at keeping being a Daylighter a secret.



* They didn't waste time with the Jace family reveal. Dude has had 3 dads in less than a year, let's see how he likes his new family situation.



* I really really love Sebastian. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] OMG I went 'nope nope nope' at him asking Clary out. Dude, she's your sister and you know it. Other than that, I'm really enjoying all the subtext in his scenes, Will is doing a great job.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Wait Sebastian knows that Clary is his sister and he still tried to date her? Is this GOT and I got confused? Creepy incest shit I s2g.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

I haven't read the book, but I think he was raised knowing Valentine was his father, so he knew Clary was his sister. Maybe he didn't actually want to date her, but going out with her was a way to get close? But i think I heard in the books he is a creeper towards his sister, hopefully they won't do that on the show.

Believe it or not I didn't mind Simon this epi, I think Izzy helped a lot tho. Simon still needs to die.

I love Sebastian too!!! I don't care about jace. I wish he'd just go away too. Loved that they brought Sebastian on to the team

I think around Izzy or Maia Simon is tolerable, but he's still the weakest link and can leave at any moment.



Jace, the special snowflake from a renowned family, he and Clary are such a special snowflake pairing.



Sebastian is the best, I love him already, glad Alec doesn't immediately trust him though. Reply

To be fair I think Alec is always weary of new people cuz he's pretty smart. Do jace and Clary get back together?? Lol because I'd honestly love this to happen

Well, after all the shit he gave Clary when she was new, he'd better be treating any new comer the same way. I like that he's suspicious, someone has to be.



Please, you know Jace and Clary are endgame material, it's so obvious. They do in the books, while the show is its own thing, you know they're the OTP of the show.



I'm not a Clace fan, but anything to end Climon, which is unholy. Reply

This show is fun, but I have to say I hid behind the shame pillow more than once this episode

Climon needs to end I can't take this, Simon is the worst and needs to stop being a dumbass. I really don't get the show trying to make Raphael seem like the bad guy when he's always the one being screwed over, he needs to have a plot that is not about Simon or Izzy for once.

I hope Raphael kills Simon. He's so annoying and painfully unfunny. idk what Clary sees in him.

Yes yes yes yes yes yes! I need Simon gone already. He is so fucking dumb! Hey Simon kept the fact that ur a day lighter on the down low. Simon: hey everyone guess what I'm a day lighter 😒 ugh fuck Simon

What is with incest in this show? They want Clary to bang her bro so badly.

simon is an idiot and he's so annoying, i hope king raphael kills him!



and im so conflicted about sebastian omg, i know he's the villain this season and he's evil or w/e but i love him. he's so charming lmfoa Reply

sebastian asking clary on a date LMAO it made me laugh more than cringe at it.



rlly tho people say it alot but harry and alan are the best actors on the show, you can tell they were mimicking how eachother acts lol and im so happy simon and isabelle is starting 😩 i cant take anymore climon scenes Reply

Harry and Alan were definitely mimicking each other- Harry was doing Alan's open mouth thing, and Alan was doing some of Harry's hand gestures, they were great.



Climon needs to die, it is an abomination and I don't buy it, Clary looks giddy all the time like she's under a spell. I'd say I'd rather Sizzy, but Isabelle deserves better, lol.



Sebastian asking Clary out on a date was... Special, I was definitely laughing-cringing at that/ Reply

i agree, its so forced to me? like when they got together i legit thought clary was dreaming lmao

I thought Clary was either under a spell or it was an imposter, it's so completely forced and giddy on her end, I still don't buy that she loves him that way because of how sudden and OTT her feelings for him developed.

I was really feeling that Alec and Jace training scene. Need more of that.

As a fan, I loved it.



And on a purely superficial level, there was no reason for me to find it hot, and yet, I did. lmbo Reply

I really want to be rooting for Malec but I just can't. I love Harry ever since his Glee days but I'm just not feeling him and Matt, which is disappointing. imo Matt and Dom have better chemistry together.

All this Simon hate. Leave my useless son alone! lmbo I loved all the Sizzy, they felt like their old characters again. And Climon is getting on my nerves as much as it is everyone elses', but tbh I felt the same way about Clace last season: cute! I'm glad y'all are happy, but e n o u g h.



Jace's arc in this episode was, uh... Quick. I lowkey hated how they handled it tbh; I felt like it was shoehorned into an episode that he didn't have much a place in. But whatever I guess. Onto happy things for him.



Harry and Alan are incredible, it was almost hard to watch at times. And Alec's helplessness at the end was just. :( ugh



Sebastian is Sebastian. I'm continuously impressed and deeply uncomfortable Reply

I actually like Simon too but he sure isn't the smartest lol

Oh, you won't catch me arguing there. He's dense lol but heaven help me, he's so full of sunshine (insert generic daylighter joke here) that I can't find it in me to be done with him. My soft spot for Alberto probably doesn't help tbh

Yeah I think Alberto plays a big part in why I like Simon too :)



Edit: lol that almost sounds like one of those obvious comment in obvious because Alberto plays Simon. Oh me.



Edited at 2017-06-14 08:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Alan Van Sprang was great, and is a better Magnus than Harry.

Semi related but I'm reading Cassandra's book Lady Midnight at work rn because I'm bored af and it's the only book I could find. Ya girl about to die of a hernia here. I'm 12 pages in and it's just talking abut how famous and speshul Clary and Jace are, and how attractive and cool and edgy these new flops Emma and Julian are. If any of these fuckers make another try hard sarcastic remark I'll be ready to lay down and die.

Any character in Cassandra Clare's books: hey what time is it?



Protagonist of book: *snide, overly wordy sarcastic remark that goes on for three sentences*







I actually just started reading TMI recently and I'm cackling at this accuracy. Oh sis, all I can say is good luck to you.

Ok what even was Simon and Izzy's plan with Raphael? Because it clearly didn't work.



I was living for the side eye Alec gave that woman (oh my gosh her name has escaped me...Jace's new grandma) at one point lol Reply

