Shadowhunters - 2x13 Promo "Those of Demon Blood" & The Mummy Promo & More
-Jace and Alec (Dom Sherwood and ONTD Fave Matthew Daddario) respond to The Mummy's (Sofia Boutella) attack on London.
-Spoiler alert: Jace thinks she's hot.
-This is not the first time the show has created cheesy adverts for movies - back in February there was an Izzy/Raphael/Simon 50 Shades skit.
Source: Episode Promo, Mummy Promo, Kat McNamara Insta
* Both Harry and Alan did a great job with the body swapped, Alan especially impressed me, he even had some of Magnus' hand gestures and I loved his 'Alexander', while Harry's Valentine gave me the creeps.
* I'm disappointed Alec didn't catch on about the switch/act on it until Valentine got Jace and admitted to it, obviously he'd have doubts, but you'd think he'd try to figure things out. Poor poor Magnus, he needs all the hugs.
* I'm glad Izzy is gonna get help and go to meetings. I actually do enjoy her dynamic with Simon, when it's platonic and when they're not being dumbasses about dealing with Raphael, because really? Really? They're lucky Luke spent his one minute of screen time saving Simon's dumbass. And he's so terrible at keeping being a Daylighter a secret.
* They didn't waste time with the Jace family reveal. Dude has had 3 dads in less than a year, let's see how he likes his new family situation.
* I really really love Sebastian. [Spoiler (click to open)] OMG I went 'nope nope nope' at him asking Clary out. Dude, she's your sister and you know it. Other than that, I'm really enjoying all the subtext in his scenes, Will is doing a great job.
I haven't read the book, but I think he was raised knowing Valentine was his father, so he knew Clary was his sister. Maybe he didn't actually want to date her, but going out with her was a way to get close? But i think I heard in the books he is a creeper towards his sister, hopefully they won't do that on the show.
I love Sebastian too!!! I don't care about jace. I wish he'd just go away too. Loved that they brought Sebastian on to the team
Jace, the special snowflake from a renowned family, he and Clary are such a special snowflake pairing.
Sebastian is the best, I love him already, glad Alec doesn't immediately trust him though.
Please, you know Jace and Clary are endgame material, it's so obvious. They do in the books, while the show is its own thing, you know they're the OTP of the show.
I'm not a Clace fan, but anything to end Climon, which is unholy.
and im so conflicted about sebastian omg, i know he's the villain this season and he's evil or w/e but i love him. he's so charming lmfoa
rlly tho people say it alot but harry and alan are the best actors on the show, you can tell they were mimicking how eachother acts lol and im so happy simon and isabelle is starting 😩 i cant take anymore climon scenes
Climon needs to die, it is an abomination and I don't buy it, Clary looks giddy all the time like she's under a spell. I'd say I'd rather Sizzy, but Isabelle deserves better, lol.
Sebastian asking Clary out on a date was... Special, I was definitely laughing-cringing at that/
And on a purely superficial level, there was no reason for me to find it hot, and yet, I did. lmbo
Jace's arc in this episode was, uh... Quick. I lowkey hated how they handled it tbh; I felt like it was shoehorned into an episode that he didn't have much a place in. But whatever I guess. Onto happy things for him.
Harry and Alan are incredible, it was almost hard to watch at times. And Alec's helplessness at the end was just. :( ugh
Sebastian is Sebastian. I'm continuously impressed and deeply uncomfortable
Protagonist of book: *snide, overly wordy sarcastic remark that goes on for three sentences*
I was living for the side eye Alec gave that woman (oh my gosh her name has escaped me...Jace's new grandma) at one point lol