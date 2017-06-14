all mine

Is Beyonce in labor?




An anonymous tip-off suggested that Beyoncé was in labour at Los Angeles’ UCLA Hospital, with later reports of a “significant amount of security” at the hospital. Beyonce who is pregnant for real this time with twins, had the internet buzzing with rumors of giving birth yesterday. It was also reported that she had a custom Maternity Ward built At her Hollywood Mansion.


source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/874968326182760448
