Is Beyonce in labor?

She's having twin boys, right? Reply

Yes to twins, no official word on the gender, although fans think it is a boy cause she posted a picture wearing the earrings from her If I Were a Boy music video. Reply

who is pregnant for real this time



This is so unnecessary. Reply

mte Reply

So stale. Reply

This so-called joke is old. Reply

It really is. Reply

Your fave fraud will never live it down 😂 Reply

That was mte. Reply

seriously, the fake pregnancy jokes are awful, like regardless of how it happened, blue ivy IS real, so can we spare her a world in which she has to see this shit?? Reply

shut up Reply

it's sf tired, especially after she admitted to having a miscarriage. Reply

Its really fucking gross Reply

what is your icon from?? Reply

like honestly its 2017 who cares Reply

its so tired. Reply

mte Reply

ontd loves beating a dead horse Reply

hey ontd, how would you want to give birth? i watched that documentary by ricki lake a while back about natural child birth and ever since i thought a water birth might be nice. Reply

I wouldn't. Reply

MTE Reply

Same. A bunch of my friends are pregnant or recently pregnant so they're sharing all these '10 things no one talks about' articles on labor and delivery and just.....no. No thanks. Reply

lmao mte! i'm way too vain for a pregnancy, can't imagine how hard it would be to get back in shape. plus the actual birth just seems awful Reply

Epidural and planned c-section



I actually have a pretty high tolerance of pain but both my sister and SIL gave birth in the last few years and I did not hear anything that made me wanna do it naturally. It was mostly horror stories tbh. Reply

my friend is a doula and if i ever get pregnant i think i'd like to do a water birth but at the same time i'd be very nervous for if something went wrong Reply

I want to have a water birth. Reply

I'd want someone else to give birth for me. Reply

I just want to be with medical professionals who will actually listen to me Reply

They suggested that to me and I was like hell no. My insides floating around me? No thanks. Reply

I don't know if I could do it without meds. It's cheaper to do it naturally but I would probably kill someone so give me all the meds. Reply

my due date is on monday so it can literally happen at any second. i am going to attempt natural without any pain meds, in a hospital. the most extreme i think i am willing to go is the nitrous oxide gas. hopefully i don't feel the need for it! epidurals and spinal blocks scare me so much. Reply

Give me the drugs Reply

just push it out, no fuss, if i get to do it. i'm scared of surgery tbh.

my bff is an ob/gyn and i promised her she's delivering my babies if i decide to do it.

she's specializing and getting a reputation on delivery in our town because most doctors just program the c-sections; she says since most obgyns are older dudes ofc they don't want to be on the beck and call of a woman about to give birth, which can happen in the middle of the nigh; ofc if something can go wrong she'll make a c-section but if not she's there day and night for the women. Reply

I've had three unmedicated vaginal deliveries, one at home, and I cant imagine anything quite as grim as being in a pool with yack floating about! Reply

the first one natural without the epidural so i can see what its like



after that probably take the epidural and whatever Reply

natural child birth. idk about a water birth but i definitely wanna be at a birthing center with a midwife/doula. no epidurals if i can make it and hopefully i don't have any complications and then have to go to the hospital. Reply

I hope I'm as much of a boss as Kourtney K and pull them out myself! Reply

in a hospital with a NICU. epidural yes. i'll take whatever position my legs will allow me.



i wanted to give with no epidural and squatting down. i thought i could handle the pain. that all went out the window...i had 0 complications during my pregnancy. little dude's labor was very complicated. he had pooped in utero, had respiratory distress, and possible dislocated shoulder. a minute before he was pulled out, the OB called in NICU. within 30 seconds, we went from 4 people in the room to 12. NICU wheeled in their equipment and got to work on him right away. as much as i understand how nice a homebirth could be, birth can go wrong in an instant. Reply

i had an IUD inserted and had to take pills to dilate my cervix (aka induce labor) and my reaction to it was so fucking horrible that it makes me never wanna have a child. Reply

i wouldn't. fuck kids tbh. i'd rather be "selfish" and spend my own hard-earned money on myself rather than some screaming little shits who can't take no for an answer thx. Reply

I gave birth twice, once without pain meds, once with an epidural and I'm really not sure which one was better. I always wanted to try a water birth, but both my pregnancies were high risk so home birth was not an option, and there's no fancy birthing centers around me. Reply

If I decide to have a baby (I'm leaning more toward no atm, though I go back and forth all the time), it would be a water birth. Reply

omg my friend is doing a water birth, and they told her to make sure she had a little aquarium fishing net, so if she pooped while having her baby, her bf could scoop her poop out of the tub. So that turned me off from ever having a water birth. Reply

i actually really enjoyed that documentary! didn't feel too preachy too me. i would recommend it to anyone interested in women's heath Reply

My sister gave birth at Ucla! It's got nice birthing rooms. Reply

she was pregnant for real the first time to. when will that ugly rumor be put to bed? Reply

Hmmmm Reply

Edit: wait until 12:01am!



When there's a chance the twins might share the same birthday as Trump but but as long as they're happy and healthy... pic.twitter.com/xjuWcQPBP2 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 14, 2017





Edited at 2017-06-14 05:41 pm (UTC) Give us some good news in this hellscape, Bey!Edit: wait until 12:01am! Reply

this feels very kismet tbh!! maybe his last breath will be their first Reply

Lol mte. Reply

ugh i could go into labor any minute now and i am begging my baby/body to wait till tomorrow. do not want my child sharing a birthday with dump AND el che guevara. hell no. Reply

Congrats! I wonder what names they'll have Reply

What happened to the rumor about her building a hospital wing at her house so she could give birth privately though? Reply

I thought the tabloids had decided that Beyonce built some multi million dollar medical wing at her hotel (cause you know, she is homeless and every couple of months gets turned down trying to buy some $100 million house)? Reply

Congrats! I hope she is giving birth I want to know the names. Reply

An anonymous Beyonce. That bitch just loves attention. Reply

Judging by this comment, not as much as you do. Reply

Ain't even gon' deny it, babe. Reply

Edited at 2017-06-14 05:38 pm (UTC) I just want to know their names. But I just wanted an excuse to post this. Reply

LMAO bless Reply

That show was so cute. Reply

Lowkey hope she'll divorce Jay until 2020 Reply

Omg, I forgot all about this show. What was it called again? I used to love it. Reply

The Proud Family! It was a great show. Reply

I'm just here for the tacky ass baby names. Reply

