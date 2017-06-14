ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, June 12, 2017:
- Prince Shawn Mendes Almost Refuses to Sign Autograph
- Colton Haynes lost his virginity at 13 in a 'three-some' with a guy and a girl
- Lorde ran a secret onion ring reviewing instagram account
- Kylie Kosmetics Reveals Summer Kollection
- Demi Moore lost two front teeth because of 'Stress'
- Stephen King was blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter, JK Rowling reacts
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
What Type Of Asshole Are You?
No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/katangus/w
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
lol, yep
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
bahahahahahahah
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Hey, we get it: Nothing is worse than when someone uses the word "penultimate" incorrectly, or when they say "was" when they should have said "were." But your quest to improve the world's grammar is ultimately futile, and you're just making more and more enemies. And that's the penultimate truth.
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.
How? Other people being late is a big pet peeve of mine
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
this is true :(
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.
100% accurate. I'm always late for everything.
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Fairly accurate tbh
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.
i dont agree with this at all! I always try to be 10-15 mins early to events.
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
"You got: The always late asshole"
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
If someone tells you a story, you have an even better story in the same vein. If a friend is heartbroken, you're even more heartbroken. You think you're commiserating with them by relating your shared experience, but instead people think you always need to be the center of attention.
it's not true but it gave me that cute carrie gif so im ok ahah
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
If someone tells you a story, you have an even better story in the same vein. If a friend is heartbroken, you're even more heartbroken. You think you're commiserating with them by relating your shared experience, but instead people think you always need to be the center of attention.
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Can't believe a buzzfeed quiz is inaccurate!!1!
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
If someone tells you a story, you have an even better story in the same vein. If a friend is heartbroken, you're even more heartbroken. You think you're commiserating with them by relating your shared experience, but instead people think you always need to be the center of attention.
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
If someone tells you a story, you have an even better story in the same vein. If a friend is heartbroken, you're even more heartbroken. You think you're commiserating with them by relating your shared experience, but instead people think you always need to be the center of attention.
So basically I'm that Kristen Wiig character on snl.
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.
yes.....but then i'm never on time. i'm either early or late. i never mean to be late.....it just sort of happens
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
You got: The always late asshole
No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.
this is accurate.
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
You believe your life to be very hard, and you let everyone know it — not because you expect them to understand, because of course they couldn't because who COULD? But fun fact: Other people's struggles are just as bad as yours (if not worse), and if you actually listened more.
False: I am the correcting everyone's grammar asshole.
Re: What Type Of Asshole Are You?
i'm sick of it
You are General Antiope. You are a gifted fighter and stubborn in nature. This means you will always stick to your principles and do the best for those you love.
YAAASS
You are a selfless individual who understands the complexity of the world. You cannot stand the suffering of others and strive to stop any evil you see.
How did my answers show that I'm a selfless person tho??
You are Diana Prince! You are pure of heart and always try to see the best in people. You will fight for what you believe in and simultaneously inspire those around you.
You are Diana Prince! You are pure of heart and always try to see the best in people. You will fight for what you believe in and simultaneously inspire those around you.
Bow.
You are Diana Prince! You are pure of heart and always try to see the best in people. You will fight for what you believe in and simultaneously inspire those around you.
😍
You are Diana Prince! You are pure of heart and always try to see the best in people. You will fight for what you believe in and simultaneously inspire those around you.
me gusta
You are General Antiope. You are a gifted fighter and stubborn in nature. This means you will always stick to your principles and do the best for those you love.
You are an unspoken hero and bring light to those around you. You may not be much of a fighter, but you contribute in other important ways.
Bc ia. That's when I tap out unless I'm back home bc I'm from an island with lovely breeze and I miss it desperately.
I had heat stroke some years back and it's only made me more susceptible to exhaustion bc of heat
Summer is hard for me.
i recently move to a dry area and i was dying last month, thankfully raining season is about to start and i'm told temperatures won't go up over 25c
This weekend is calling for some serious R&R with the new Fleet Foxes vinyl I'm expecting.
My vet isnt in til tmrw but I spoke to an assistant and they just told me not to give her her regular insulin and make sure she eats.
I never look up medical stuff online but was desperate last night and I'm thankful I did.
I gave her corn syrup and then wet food and she immediately got better.
She's running around this morning but I'm still shook. Poor bb.
my friends gave me ONE pill of something they bought off amazon that's supposed to help you focus but didn't tell me what it was so i took a 1/4 and it works but makes me naseaous i took the other quarter today and i really want to talk the half and see if that helps more but since that's the last of it i'm sad lol
someone just give me some add medication!!
Hydration helps.
ok i'll drink more water, i've been eating before i take it. i've been worried about taking a larger dose tho. hope i can find the name so i can buy some more.