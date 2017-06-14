ONTD Roundup

This is the worst gif I've ever seen. Reply

this person omg Reply

why do men have such a death drive? Reply

Because life is really easy for them otherwise. Reply

why do white ppl crave death Reply

thanks, i was hoping to poop my pants before lunch Reply

nope Reply

this is so stressful wtf. did they survive? Reply

omg my knees just turned to jello. Reply

stop straight white men Reply

o m g I'm having a funny feeling in the balls of my feet nnnn Reply

successfully got a tattoo apprenticeship for the summer!! 🌞 Reply

Congrats Reply

wow, congrats! how do you even get an apprenticeship? do you just need to bring your art portfolio or something? Reply

I'm trying to get one! Any advice? I've basically told a few shops I'll sweep their floors or whatever they need lmao Reply

You got: The always late asshole



No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/katangus/w hat-kind-of-asshole-are-you?utm_term=.ij bggdJlnW#.cbnppKDw2A No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether. Reply

You got: The "correcting everyone's grammar" asshole





lol, yep Reply

same Reply

You got: The "no one understands my struggle" asshole



bahahahahahahah Reply

Me toooooo Reply

You got: The "correcting everyone's grammar" asshole

Hey, we get it: Nothing is worse than when someone uses the word "penultimate" incorrectly, or when they say "was" when they should have said "were." But your quest to improve the world's grammar is ultimately futile, and you're just making more and more enemies. And that's the penultimate truth. Reply

I got the same thing but I'm one of the most punctual person I know lol. Reply

You got: The always late asshole



No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.



How? Other people being late is a big pet peeve of mine Reply

You got: The always late asshole



this is true :( Reply

I got the always late asshole too which I do not agree with. I'm always like 20 minutes early. Reply

You got: The always late asshole

No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.



100% accurate. I'm always late for everything. Reply

same...even though I'm never late Reply

always late, which is completely incorrect.



The one-upper asshole.



Fairly accurate tbh Reply

You got: The always late asshole



No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.



i dont agree with this at all! I always try to be 10-15 mins early to events. Reply

Accurate



"You got: The always late asshole" Reply

You got: The one-upper asshole

If someone tells you a story, you have an even better story in the same vein. If a friend is heartbroken, you're even more heartbroken. You think you're commiserating with them by relating your shared experience, but instead people think you always need to be the center of attention.



it's not true but it gave me that cute carrie gif so im ok ahah Reply

You got: The one-upper asshole



If someone tells you a story, you have an even better story in the same vein. If a friend is heartbroken, you're even more heartbroken. You think you're commiserating with them by relating your shared experience, but instead people think you always need to be the center of attention. Reply

I got the correcting everyone grammar asshole which is something I never do. I should definitely be the always late asshole.



Can't believe a buzzfeed quiz is inaccurate!!1! Reply

You got: The "correcting everyone's grammar" asshole Reply

You got: The one-upper asshole

If someone tells you a story, you have an even better story in the same vein. If a friend is heartbroken, you're even more heartbroken. You think you're commiserating with them by relating your shared experience, but instead people think you always need to be the center of attention. Reply

You got: The one-upper asshole

If someone tells you a story, you have an even better story in the same vein. If a friend is heartbroken, you're even more heartbroken. You think you're commiserating with them by relating your shared experience, but instead people think you always need to be the center of attention.





So basically I'm that Kristen Wiig character on snl. Reply

You got: The always late asshole

No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.



yes.....but then i'm never on time. i'm either early or late. i never mean to be late.....it just sort of happens Reply

What Type Of Asshole Are You?



You got: The always late asshole



No matter what time a meeting or event is scheduled, you're always late, to the point that people have actually told you something's happening earlier than it actually it is so that you'll show up on time. People might tolerate this for a while, but if you don't learn some time management skills, they'll stop inviting you to things altogether.







this is accurate. Reply

You got: The "no one understands my struggle" asshole

You believe your life to be very hard, and you let everyone know it — not because you expect them to understand, because of course they couldn't because who COULD? But fun fact: Other people's struggles are just as bad as yours (if not worse), and if you actually listened more.



False: I am the correcting everyone's grammar asshole. Reply

i got the same but i actually always turn up early to everything so i feel offended by this quiz. Reply

I have three cavities that are getting filled today. yay. Reply

life/the world is horrible



i'm sick of it Reply

Same Reply

My landlady's daughter and the building manager were supposed to come into my apartment at 11am. (The manager wanted to see the units idk.) It's 11:40. Come onnnnnn. Reply

You got: Antiope



You are General Antiope. You are a gifted fighter and stubborn in nature. This means you will always stick to your principles and do the best for those you love.



YAAASS Reply

You got: Steve Trevor





You are a selfless individual who understands the complexity of the world. You cannot stand the suffering of others and strive to stop any evil you see.







How did my answers show that I'm a selfless person tho?? Reply

You got: Wonder Woman



You are Diana Prince! You are pure of heart and always try to see the best in people. You will fight for what you believe in and simultaneously inspire those around you. Reply

I got Steve Trevor which ia with. Reply

You got: Wonder Woman



You are Diana Prince! You are pure of heart and always try to see the best in people. You will fight for what you believe in and simultaneously inspire those around you.



Bow. Reply

LOL I got Steve Trevor. And as a social worker, I agree with the description. Reply

You got: Wonder Woman



You are Diana Prince! You are pure of heart and always try to see the best in people. You will fight for what you believe in and simultaneously inspire those around you.



😍 Reply

You got: Wonder Woman



You are Diana Prince! You are pure of heart and always try to see the best in people. You will fight for what you believe in and simultaneously inspire those around you.



me gusta Reply

You got: Antiope

You are General Antiope. You are a gifted fighter and stubborn in nature. This means you will always stick to your principles and do the best for those you love. Reply

You got: Etta



You are an unspoken hero and bring light to those around you. You may not be much of a fighter, but you contribute in other important ways. Reply

My boss is back in the office tomorrow. Blahhhhhhhhhh. At least I have Monday and Tuesday off next week for my birthday. Reply

ugh the heatwave starts today Reply

supposed to break 100 here :( Reply

what's ur max heat for existing productively in ontd?? it's 26c here and i'm not into it Reply

Honestly, 24c is about my limit. I overheat easily. Reply

100 degrees? Reply

I'm fine into the upper 80s but only with low humidity, which is what really gets me. Reply

probably around 30c. but it depends on the type of heat. I can handle dry heat much better than humidity. Reply

100 F if it's dry, 90 F if it's humid Reply

correct answer Reply

That's like 78-79 farenheit right?



Bc ia. That's when I tap out unless I'm back home bc I'm from an island with lovely breeze and I miss it desperately.



I had heat stroke some years back and it's only made me more susceptible to exhaustion bc of heat Reply

With full sun, 70's. With overcast and low humidity, 80-85 Reply

Yesterday the real feel was 109° and just getting out of the car to buy groceries was too much. Reply

70˚F (~21˚C).



Summer is hard for me. Reply

Once it's 31+ I get uncomfortable. My apartment has huge windows so it feels like a greenhouse Reply

Upper 70s/low 80s and above. My body is not made for heat/humidity. Reply

About 85F (29C according to google) is all I can handle before I start getting angry. Reply

23 - 25C is my ideal. summers are hot (35C) and dry and i hate it Reply

i start to lose it at +32c, i'm used to more being from literal tropical hell.

i recently move to a dry area and i was dying last month, thankfully raining season is about to start and i'm told temperatures won't go up over 25c Reply

this has been such a slow couple of weeks at work and i'm out of projects to create for myself Reply

The past 3 days have been such an emotional roller coaster for me. Gotdamn you, SAD.



This weekend is calling for some serious R&R with the new Fleet Foxes vinyl I'm expecting. Reply

My kitty had some kind of hypoglemic attack last night and it was fucking awful.



My vet isnt in til tmrw but I spoke to an assistant and they just told me not to give her her regular insulin and make sure she eats.



I never look up medical stuff online but was desperate last night and I'm thankful I did.



I gave her corn syrup and then wet food and she immediately got better.



She's running around this morning but I'm still shook. Poor bb. Reply

Poor kitty, give her lots of love Reply

I will! She's gotten tons of treats lol Reply

Poor bb! When my cat had diabetes, I'd always get worried about him having an attack after an insulin shot Reply

omg i hope she's ok, that sounds horrible :( Reply

I'm so sleepy today. I took 2 extra strength Tylenols yesterday because my legs hurt so much from working on concrete floors for 2 days straight. Came home early because I was nauseous. I have to work 5am-11am tomorrow. So I'll be in bed when the sun's still up tonight. Same for tomorrow since I'll work 5-11 again. I'm not a morning person. I kind of hate this job, honestly. Department official opens today but it's all about speed over quality. Like we're timed on pulling items for customers. And how long it takes us to go deliver the groceries to the customer. 2 minutes, tops. Like, WTF is up with this company. I need a better job. Desperately. Reply

heloooo



my friends gave me ONE pill of something they bought off amazon that's supposed to help you focus but didn't tell me what it was so i took a 1/4 and it works but makes me naseaous i took the other quarter today and i really want to talk the half and see if that helps more but since that's the last of it i'm sad lol



someone just give me some add medication!! Reply

I hate to break it to you, but as someone who's taken a variety of ADD/ADHD medication since I was 8: nausea is a common side effect of all of them.



Hydration helps. Reply

