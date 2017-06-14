Mr. Robot's Elliot (Rami Malek) has existential crisis @ Museum of Ice Cream on JKL



Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) visited the Museum of Ice Cream on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, where he contemplated the meaning of life and confronted his childhood traumas.

not really lol worthy, but cute and Rami gave it his all. when is he going to host SNL!?

SOURCE
Tagged: , , ,