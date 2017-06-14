Bachelor in Paradise star wants tape of encounter to be released

this is messy AF and fuck demario for wanting to release this tape. Reply

? He's being called a rapist. If he's innocent, his natural response would be, "Release the tape to prove my innocence."

Well if this isn't proof he's a stand up guy, I don't know what is!

Fuck him.



Fuck him.

In what universe would it be okay to release that tape? It's fucked up that the other contestant's name is even out there.

In a universe that is accusing him of a crime that he may not have committed, permanently branding him a rapist and fucking up all future career prospects.

Even if the encounter was totally and unambiguously consensual, releasing a tape of it without the other person's consent to the public would be a sexual assault. That's not how these situations get resolved. The video will be shown to select people in the court system or whatever and they make those determinations.

No way will this tape get released to the public. WTF man.



But, to be fair, he has every right to try to exonerate himself



Edited at 2017-06-14 04:24 pm (UTC)

yeah that's how I feel... like, fuck off for suggesting to release the tape... but also, how else could her prove he wasn't in the wrong (that assuming that he wasn't in the wrong, which who knows). I like the narrative that he and Corinne aren't mad at each other and instead pissed at the producers.

Yeah I haven't really been on twitter or read about this anywhere but here but lbr people will blame a black man even if there's concrete proof he's innocent

mte

Yeah like that video shouldn't be seen



But his name is now tied to him assaulting someone when you search for him online. If he believes (and her as she said she doesn't blame him) that there was no assault and they were both drunk, he doesn't deserve to be dragged. People keep saying she was raped/assaulted bc she was drunk but so was he so he could also be said to have been assaulted if she was doing things she was unaware of.



Like he may be a shitty person but at this time we have nothing to go off of except they were both drunk... the whole thing is gross. I don't like people assuming men can't be assaulted. I don't like people blaming them for the show being cancelled. I don't like the stupid other contestants being dickwads.

Mte. This is sooo messy but he is being called a rapist. Of course he wants to clear his name. I hope the producers go down tbh. This shit is vile.

he shouldnt want to exonerate himself at the cost of the other involved (likely innocent) party, like fuck him.



its perfectly normal to request WB release a statement saying HE isnt under investigation, if thats the truth. but its disgusting of him to put his reputation over the right to privacy/decency/consideration of the other involved party who is innocent.

E News is reporting these two things:



Those allegations were made by a producer who filed a complaint questioning whether contestant Corinne Olympios was able to give consent for a sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson, but sources tell E! News that the producer was not present when the encounter occurred, has not viewed footage of the encounter, and only heard about it second or third hand.



They are also reporting that Jorge was going to "retire" a couple episodes in (he's leaving IRL to start his own company) and was to be replaced by Wells from last season. Jorge was serving on the night in question, but cast members were also free to serve themselves, which sounds like an excellent idea I'm sure.

producer was not present when the encounter occurred, has not viewed footage of the encounter, and only heard about it second or third hand



Fuck this BS. They're really trying to throw the producer under the bus now

I mean, it could be possible that the producer is overreacting based on secondary knowledge (just like we are all making judgement based on fifth-hand knowledge). I am forever team Corinne, but don't really wanna throw daggers until she confirms it.

Seems like people are trying to throw Demario under the bus. I'm no fan but this feels wrong.

Reality Steve is saying the producer who filed the complaint was Corrine's producer on Nick's season and is her close friend. They're basically trying to say that she is doing this to protect Corrine's reputation.

this is weird, idk any lawyer who would prepare a complaint on the basis of pure hearsay?

Ugh this whole thing is such a disaster

to clarify, he wants to PUBLICLY release footage of dubiously consensual sex to save his own reputation? trash of the highest degree

That's the part I don't understand...I mean, they aren't just going to hand the footage over, if it was OK for public view they would have just not cancelled the show. And apparently according to a few reports the two of them were shown the footage, so it's not like he's all "I need to see what's on these tapes" because he's already seen it.



So, he just wants a private copy to show his friends and family he's not at fault?



I can see the reason for wanting Warner Brothers to announce he's not being investigated if they aren't looking at the cast members but the producers/process itself, but he doesn't need the tape for that.

It's not unreasonable to want the footage to vindicate himself since he's now a poster boy for sexual assault. He probably doesn't want it released all over the internet although why go onto BIP, get drunk, get naked, get frisky in front of cameras if you don't foresee possibility of embarrassing footage. All the pearl clutching on Corinne's behalf seems like straight up BS.

...wooow. why would he even think that anyone, esp the woman involved, would be ok with with releasing the footage?! is he dumb? *remy ma voice*

Edited at 2017-06-14 04:35 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-14 04:35 pm (UTC)

well i have no interest in watching the potential sexual assault of a woman but i'm sure there's plenty of people that would watch it and judge her whether she was consenting or not

Jesusss

This whole thing is messy as fuck

Holy shit. Just no.

doesn't he have a lawyer? Even if he is innocent. I don't think they can release footage like that in an ongoing investigation.

Sounds like an idiot, that needs legal advice.



Edited at 2017-06-14 04:49 pm (UTC)

He does, he hired a lawyer to ask Warner Brothers for the footage.

Oh ok but there has to be a better way to go about this if he's not being investigated or charged. Like Warner Bros should release a statement.

I dont like either of them so I was already annoyed when i clicked the article lol

Ben needs to STFU.



Ben needs to STFU.

I think they both are republicans too

Parent

Ugh I hate when people say "well nothing happened to ME" as a way to discredit these types of allegations. Yes, they could have been asked and that's why they said that, but in that case, adding a caveat that it was just their experience and it in no way discredits the current situation would help them not sound quite so dickish.

