seth nightcap icon

Bachelor in Paradise star wants tape of encounter to be released




*Demario is asking that Warner Brothers release the tape of the controversial pool encounter that got production of the show shut down.

*He feels the footage on the tape will prove he did nothing wrong and both parties were willing participants.

*He's hired a lawyer to request a copy of the tape.

*Also wants Warner Brothers to release a statement that he is not under investigation.

Source
Tagged: , , ,