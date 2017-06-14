Bachelor in Paradise star wants tape of encounter to be released
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star DeMario Jackson Wants Corinne Pool Sex Footage Released https://t.co/V3zL8UQJ5M— TMZ (@TMZ) June 14, 2017
*Demario is asking that Warner Brothers release the tape of the controversial pool encounter that got production of the show shut down.
*He feels the footage on the tape will prove he did nothing wrong and both parties were willing participants.
*He's hired a lawyer to request a copy of the tape.
*Also wants Warner Brothers to release a statement that he is not under investigation.
Fuck him.
But, to be fair, he has every right to try to exonerate himself
But his name is now tied to him assaulting someone when you search for him online. If he believes (and her as she said she doesn't blame him) that there was no assault and they were both drunk, he doesn't deserve to be dragged. People keep saying she was raped/assaulted bc she was drunk but so was he so he could also be said to have been assaulted if she was doing things she was unaware of.
Like he may be a shitty person but at this time we have nothing to go off of except they were both drunk... the whole thing is gross. I don't like people assuming men can't be assaulted. I don't like people blaming them for the show being cancelled. I don't like the stupid other contestants being dickwads.
its perfectly normal to request WB release a statement saying HE isnt under investigation, if thats the truth. but its disgusting of him to put his reputation over the right to privacy/decency/consideration of the other involved party who is innocent.
Some other updates...
Those allegations were made by a producer who filed a complaint questioning whether contestant Corinne Olympios was able to give consent for a sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson, but sources tell E! News that the producer was not present when the encounter occurred, has not viewed footage of the encounter, and only heard about it second or third hand.
They are also reporting that Jorge was going to "retire" a couple episodes in (he's leaving IRL to start his own company) and was to be replaced by Wells from last season. Jorge was serving on the night in question, but cast members were also free to serve themselves, which sounds like an excellent idea I'm sure.
Fuck this BS. They're really trying to throw the producer under the bus now
So, he just wants a private copy to show his friends and family he's not at fault?
I can see the reason for wanting Warner Brothers to announce he's not being investigated if they aren't looking at the cast members but the producers/process itself, but he doesn't need the tape for that.
Sounds like an idiot, that needs legal advice.
Ben Higgins and Ashley I commented too
Ben needs to STFU.
But Corrine isn't blaming DeMario. She's blaming production.