Friends from College Trailer



The show centers on a group of friends who went to Harvard together and are now facing down their forties and experiencing a range of success, or lack thereof, both professionally and domestically. With interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another, the series is a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past.

New Netflix original series stars: Keegan- Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage and Jae Suh Park.

Premieres: 14 July 2017

Are you still friends with your college/ high school friends? Do you see yourself having the same circle of friends in 20 years time?
