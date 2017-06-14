Friends from College Trailer
The show centers on a group of friends who went to Harvard together and are now facing down their forties and experiencing a range of success, or lack thereof, both professionally and domestically. With interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another, the series is a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past.
New Netflix original series stars: Keegan- Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage and Jae Suh Park.
Premieres: 14 July 2017
Are you still friends with your college/ high school friends? Do you see yourself having the same circle of friends in 20 years time?
I ended up attaching myself to some kids and they turned out to be my closests friends since we lived together for a while. We all still live in NYC and I have seen friend A - zero times in 2017, and 3 times in 2016. I've seen friend B - 1 time in 2017 and maybe 5 in 2016.
We all have a whatsapp chat group where we talk fairly regularly, but I just found out A and B hang out alot without me so its like meh.
She's the most loyal, dependable friend anyone could ask for. ;_; She once drove four hours to visit me in the ER when I was sick as fuck.
As for the future, it's pretty easy to keep in touch with people via social media, so I think I'll still be buds with my current buds.
I have a feeling I'm going thru a life crisis right now. I know I need to get back to school and change my life for the better. It can be such a debilitating first step :/
I watched this a while ago and it really put things in perspective for me:
Thank you :)
I don't like the idea that you stay in one lane your entire life, even if you're unhappy.
Good luck!
The other, I'm basically her daughter's Aunt so yea. we're pretty much family at this point.
And why Harvard? Blegh.
I wish.
This looks predictable and generic, but I'll probably watch. Netflix has decent "original" movies from time to time.