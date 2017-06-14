Friends from College Trailer

my friends from college are my life long friends. were all in the same industry and it's fulfilling that were all successful and thriving. i also have friends from middle school, they're married and have kids now so they are boring af. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not. I was cool with most different groups in college (like I would get invited to events and stuff) but I wasnt great with anyone per say.



I ended up attaching myself to some kids and they turned out to be my closests friends since we lived together for a while. We all still live in NYC and I have seen friend A - zero times in 2017, and 3 times in 2016. I've seen friend B - 1 time in 2017 and maybe 5 in 2016.



We all have a whatsapp chat group where we talk fairly regularly, but I just found out A and B hang out alot without me so its like meh.



Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still friends with all my college sisters, but I've only kept one friend from high school, coincidentally my best friend. We hated each other until junior year, lol. Then she stopped being a Catholic and we got on swimmingly.



She's the most loyal, dependable friend anyone could ask for. ;_; She once drove four hours to visit me in the ER when I was sick as fuck.



As for the future, it's pretty easy to keep in touch with people via social media, so I think I'll still be buds with my current buds. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm 40. I had a beer with my best friend from HS the last time I was home and it was great to see her again, but I don't talk to anyone else. I don't really talk to my friends from college, although I did go to my old roommate's wedding last summer. However, part of my personality is that I take a looong time to let people in, but once I do it's for life. There are several people I'm not in regular contact with, but if they called me tomorrow and needed something I'd be there in a second. I'm also looking forward to when everyone's kids get older and we can start going on trips together again. Reply

Thread

Link

i have a group of friends who i stopped going to school with 4 years ago, and we're still friends thank to social media. i'm under no illusions that we'll always be super duper close but i think we'll stay in touch for sure, again bc of social media (group chat/snap bants 👀). we were all extremely close during pretty much the most vulnerable times in all of our live so we have a kind of understanding that idt any of us have with ~other friends even though we only see each other like a couple of times a year now Reply

Thread

Link

Why is it always Harvard tho Reply

Thread

Link

they're the only people that matter lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so cliche. They could pick literally any school in America and the show wouldn't be any different. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh, looks cute and harmless. I like that all these new shows are coming out so quick but no one will write a fucking blog post to tell us how Sense8 ends. Reply

Thread

Link

This show looks kind of insufferable. I don't need another project about middle-class Gen Xers who are discontent with their lives. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly. like the wine glasses? ugh *rolls eyes*. I really wanted to see it just for Keegan MK but it's so insufferable it's self torture D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to see kmk, cobie and billy on the street, but i seriously can't tolerate the plot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. 6 affluent Ivy League-rs moaning about how hard life is despite their successful careers & relationships for multiple episodes? No thanks. We have enough shows that already do that - both good and bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this trope is so over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this a new trend? I feel like every other trailer are about college friends reuniting? Reply

Thread

Link

Yep, and Cobie was in one similar looking to this already called The Intervention. And there was another one called About Alex I think? Those are the ones I remember off the top of my head, I'm sure there are more. They all have the same kind of insufferable feel to them, like they're either produced by Joe Swanberg or are mimicking his style of film which is zzzz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Jason Ritter was in both of those too. About Alex was decent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks fun



I have a feeling I'm going thru a life crisis right now. I know I need to get back to school and change my life for the better. It can be such a debilitating first step :/ Reply

Thread

Link

I went back to college at 25 and it was the best decision I ever made. If you think about it, its a couple of years and in the greater scheme of things is such a short period compared to the many years you will be working.



I watched this a while ago and it really put things in perspective for me:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went back at 25 too! Thankfully I only had to do a year and a half but it was worth it to have a more solid career path. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is this made by The School of Life? I love that channel. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Turning 24 and going back for my second degree. I was very apprehensive about going again, but this comment actually helped eliminate some weird feelings I had about going back (mainly feeling that I was a failure for not getting it right the first time)

Thank you :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ty for this! I'm 25 and currently at a crossroads w/whether or not I want to go back to school and this was v encouraging Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I once met a guy who was a successful engineer who decided to take the LSAT and apply for law school in his 30s. He just said he wanted a change and I thought it was pretty admirable. So many people play it safe and are unwilling to make a career change later in life, even if it's something that might make them happier.



I don't like the idea that you stay in one lane your entire life, even if you're unhappy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same bb. I'm worried about everything though. Money. Whether I'll actually be able to retain the information in classes. Wtf I'm going to study. What I'll do if I can't avoid student loans. The list goes on. I wish I was cute enough for a sugar daddy to pay my way lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're basically me but six months ago. My anxiety and agoraphobia were getting so bad because I knew I needed to make changes to my life but it's terrifying to actually do it. But now, I'm 28 and headed back to school this September and things are starting to work out. Not excited about racking up more student loan debt but this will be a big step in getting where I want to be so it's worth it.



Good luck! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still friends with a couple of girls from high school. One lives by me so we try to hang out weekly. I like to think we're lifelong friends. As far as college, all my friends from then seem to have gotten way more conservative so I'm good with never seeing them again haha. Reply

Thread

Link

I just saw my friends from college all together for the first time in years this weekend at one of their weddings. It was really nice to hang out, it felt very natural. We're all in different states so it's hard to get everyone together, and the boys are mostly flaky and not good at texting so I don't even really speak to them at all. But when we're together in person it's like old times. I'm very close with the one other girl and we speak frequently and visit each other a few times a year (we're like 4 hours apart). Reply

Thread

Link

My two best friends in the world are from college. I don't see things changing any time soon. I may not see one as often as I'd like but we text whenever we can.



The other, I'm basically her daughter's Aunt so yea. we're pretty much family at this point. Reply

Thread

Link

Are layered short sleeve shirts over long sleeve shirts a thing again? Just, looking at that screencap.



And why Harvard? Blegh. Reply

Thread

Link

it looks like they put an event tshirt on over their regular tops to me. god i hope that trend doesn't come back! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is for their generation... I know some people that generation that still wear that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yep, I know Gen X-ers who still dress like that too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My bf still wears that shit and I want to burn it so bad but he loves it. I think it makes him look like a teenager. I hope it doesn't come back either! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are you still friends with your college friends?



I wish.



This looks predictable and generic, but I'll probably watch. Netflix has decent "original" movies from time to time. Reply

Thread

Link

this is a tv series, not a movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh then never mind, this looks exhausting if it's gonna be stretched out past 90 minutes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link