The Conjuring Spinoff ‘The Crooked Man’ Officially Announced
The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that New Line is putting out a spinoff film of 'The Crooked Man' from The Conjuring 2. Mike Van Waes was brought on board to pen the script for New Line, from a story by James Wan.
Producer Peter Safran recently noted, “I think there’s something fascinating in the Crooked Man. Maybe tonally he’s not as grounded as the Conjuring itself is and maybe that’s why some people felt it wasn’t what they were looking for in the Conjuring but I suspect a movie with him would be really really cool. I just love what that character can be. We have some interesting ideas for him.”
Javier Botet portrayed the Crooked Man in his first appearance.
Or maybe he is the crooked man?
/doesn't remember the film
but forreal the best part of the movie was the interview where the the focus is super shallow and the little girl morphs into the old guy. that was so creative.
Unrelated, is anyone looking forward to the Slender Man movie? I hope they don't mess it up.
If done right, it could be really creepy.
It's also why this motherfucker haunted my nightmares for YEARS.