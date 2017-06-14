The Conjuring Spinoff ‘The Crooked Man’ Officially Announced

Why? That was the least scary part of The Conjuring 2... Reply

Really? I thought the cgi for this part was total shit and took me out of the movie instantly. Reply

Google Javier Botet. It wasn't cgi (at least not all of it). Reply

That dude is creepy skinny Reply

he has a syndrome that affects his connective tissue Reply

woah! Totally didn't realize that actor had such long limbs; that definitely makes it a little cooler, but I think there's still some bad cgi going on in that scene. Reply

He was the ghost in Mama, too. His motion test is super creepy.



Reply

If we must. Reply

i thought that was the cat in the hat and somebody was making a horror movie about him Reply

Omg I'm in love with that idea. And creepy little Things 1 and 2. Reply

if anything i wanna know more about the life of the evil old dude who loved that corner chair so damn much Reply

Same. What happened there.



Or maybe he is the crooked man?



/doesn't remember the film Reply

haha no i think the crooked man was just some deranged nursery rhyme of the conjuring!verse



but forreal the best part of the movie was the interview where the the focus is super shallow and the little girl morphs into the old guy. that was so creative. Reply

I loved that part too, it was a really inventive way to shoot that scene. Reply

i think the painting of the nun was the BEST part of the movie. holy shit that entire scene was so good. Reply

His overall look is pretty cool. Reply

man these conjouring spin offs just won't stop Reply

Yas love him ND all his movies !! Reply

I'll watch although not that excited...any word on Saw Legacy trailer?!?! isn't is due out in October? Reply

He was the worst part of the movie for me but I'll still watch this! Reply

I can't be scared of ghosts in suits. This crooked man took the time out to put on a suit and a matching hat. Why would I be scared of it? Reply

Hmm. I don't think this looks scary.

Unrelated, is anyone looking forward to the Slender Man movie? I hope they don't mess it up.

If done right, it could be really creepy. Reply

Horror is so off these days. Can someone come up with something good... Reply

Lol I remember this freaking me the fuck out when I saw The Conjuring 2. Like in my mind I knew it wasn't scary, but it's sorta like those episodes of Courage the Cowardly Dog where the animation style would change to highlight how weird something was.

It's also why this motherfucker haunted my nightmares for YEARS.



It's also why this motherfucker haunted my nightmares for YEARS.



Reply

jfc, Ramses still gives me nightmares. that episode SCARRED me. Reply

i'm looking forward to this tbh! great villain but the CGI was so out of left field that is broke the narrative. great movie tho. Reply

meh, I'm all for horror movies and related spin-offs, but this seems unnecessary. Reply

i dont really understand the crooked man...like why's he scary? he's just crooked as is his house? Reply

