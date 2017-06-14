Mako

The Conjuring Spinoff ‘The Crooked Man’ Officially Announced



The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that New Line is putting out a spinoff film of 'The Crooked Man' from The Conjuring 2. Mike Van Waes was brought on board to pen the script for New Line, from a story by James Wan.

Producer Peter Safran recently noted, “I think there’s something fascinating in the Crooked Man. Maybe tonally he’s not as grounded as the Conjuring itself is and maybe that’s why some people felt it wasn’t what they were looking for in the Conjuring but I suspect a movie with him would be really really cool. I just love what that character can be. We have some interesting ideas for him.”

Javier Botet portrayed the Crooked Man in his first appearance.

Source

Tagged: ,