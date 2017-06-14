Katy Perry discusses Migos, the commercial consequences of speaking out, and more

I don't care if people think that the live stream was calculated, it made me love her more as a fan. Has she made some grave missteps? Yes. Should we automatically forget those missteps because she apologized on her live stream? No. Ultimately how you feel is up to you, but I'm gonna continue to be a fan. Witness is probably her best album yet, while some of the lyrics are still her brand of childishness, I find it to be amazing and what I needed from her.



I hope she stays on the straight and narrow and can prove to people she is different and has changed/is learning. Reply

Careful boo you can't openly like Katy Perry here.

But same tbh. Reply

I mean, I'm not going to live my life based on some strangers opinions of me on the internet lol. People on here like far shittier people than Katy, difference is, their problematic faves haven't spoken publicly about it, apologized it, tried to raise awareness and educate themselves.



But it is what it is, people can drag me for days, idc. Reply

People here are so odd about forgiving others, I wonder if they're like that with their friends in real life too? (If they have any tbh) Reply

her livestream made her really human tbh Reply

lmao Opp0rtuna is gonna hate this, because we were finally bonding over not liking a popstar, but I actually came out of the live stream liking her a lot more.



Edited at 2017-06-14 04:33 pm (UTC)

She apologized when confronted. IF she was truly sorry she would have been apologized.

I don't accept her apology and it's insincere imo. This whole era is. She's trying to get people to like her so she can sell. She doesn't care. Reply

She'll really have to change if she wants forgiveness. She was still messy during this entire album era. But, I enjoyed her live stream and kind of miss it tbh. The dinners were the best thing out of it. Reply

the livestream was amazing. katy needs to produce reality shows



or at least have a dinner party once a month for us. Reply

She speaks out yet says very little. No, you don't need to do a background check but even the most basic person can do a google search on Migos. And she didn't even address the odd message of Bon Appeflop or the even more disturbing video.



This has been the most odd promo for an era, its like she's doing some kind of Shia L social art experiment or something. She starts out with CTTR and tries to be pop with purpose then turns around and releases a video with a message that is completely the opposite. Does no one on her team like her? Reply

She said in her live stream the Migos song was recorded over a month before that IloveMakonnen thing happened and unfortunately her label chose it as a single over her, she said she wanted Witness after CTTR, but because of label politics and their need for a big hit, they did what they did and she unfortunately had no say in the single choice.



The video thing is weird, she said in the behind the scenes they released that the video was supposed to be a metaphor for how we treat each other, but it was a weird execution so I will give you that one. Reply

It sucks that someone with the success she has had still has to fight over first singles and such. I still like Swish Swish though but the TS narrative definitely hurt the song imo. Witness should have been the first single, I completely agree on that. Reply

I keep seeing her vids all over my timeline lately. I saw one about her talking about cultural appropriation with DeRay and another about suicidal thoughts. Reply

The longer video with DeRay was actually interesting and something that she should have done a long time ago. I can appreciate that she realizes she made mistakes but then this era rolls around and she still acting a mess so I dunno. Reply

I watched the one with DeRay that was a couple minutes long iirc. It wasn't bad. I did see some critiques about it which were valid but I suppose it's good she was talking about it openly. But as you said, she keeps making the same mistakes so who really knows if it's genuine/if she will learn anything. Reply

migos also made her wait for hours @ snl rehersal because they were scared of drag queens so they can get fucked Reply

i changed my mind. i think the album is good overall.



my holy trinity: roulette, bon appetit, pendulum Reply

the album slays, but like I said when I first heard it before it was released...the critics and ONTD would go in on her.



My trinity: Roulette, Hey Hey Hey, Deja Vu Reply

I listend for the first time yesterday and I enjoy it. This site had me thinking it was garbage. Its really not. Reply

i legit cannot stop listening to deja vu Reply

I wasn't sure about it at first but it sounds really good in the car. The singles are easily my least favorite songs on the album. I don't know what they were thinking. Reply

it is so lyrically dreadful but yeah....i like it too???? ugh smh @ myself *p pops to bon appetit* Reply

I don't think she's wrong at all about the Migos thing either. The difference between pop stars and people like us on ONTD is that we live in pop culture so heavily that we get the news at an instant speed. I'm sure someone like Katy, who has an incredibly busy life, doesn't spend her every hour refreshing gossip sites for the latest tea. And she is correct in stating that she is subject to a usual misogynistic double standard and that no one is going after Liam Payne or even Frank Ocean for collaborating with Quavo and Migos respectively but are dragging her through the mud for it. She didn't know at the time and her label was gung ho about the song so she unfortunately has to deal with it. They pulled it as a single after it underperformed and she moved on.



She even talked about regretting the collaboration during her sit down with Jeremy Scott and the gentlemen from The Trevor Project and how she now regrets it. Reply

I would agree that we should drag all equally and I try to live my life that way. But don't you think she has a much larger fanbase than say a Liam or Frank? I love Frank but I don't really see him on the same level of Katy. I'm not saying there isn't some misogyny in play here but I would think she gets more attention because of her large fanbase too. Reply

I totally agree, she has a more prominent fan base and a larger star so i get why she gets dragged. I suspected early on the Migos thing was label manipulated and she essentially confirmed it in the live stream, it just sucks seeing someone you like get slaughtered by the media so easily and when facts come out, say the drag queen thing, they still go with the dragging narrative.



It's rough being a Katy stan this era, I feel like I'm being extra (real extra) defensive lately lol Reply

I would think she gets more attention because of her large fanbase too



girl, stop. Liam and Frank Ocean are big enough to get dragged lol Reply

This is a dumb statement. Because she has more fans than Frank Ocean and Liam she deserves to be dragged? If anything Frank deserves it more for working with someone who's against him. Reply

I totally agree, 100% Reply

Has anyone listened to deray's podcast with her? I want to know if he confronted her about the n word fiasco and what her response to it was Reply

I heard a longer version online but not sure if it was the whole thing but it definitely benefited her more than that small sound bit they had released before. Reply

Ooh okay. I heard that it's like 2 hours long so they definitely have time to address and expand on her fuck ups Reply

Parent

I only watched a bit of their conversation as it was happening on the livestream and I didn't listen to his podcast, but I did hear him call in about it on Monday's Pod Save America and he basically said it was unfortunate that a two minute clip from an hour long conversation was blown up on twitter. He also said that he and Katy have a mutual best friend (she was actually at one of the dinners and she was very annoying) and he and Jon Lovett said they actually met through Katy which seems so weird to me. Reply

I made a post here about it, but it got rejected. Here's the link. Reply

What's the n word fiasco? I've read comments alluding to it but I can't find a post Reply

I love how ppl keep saying "well she apologized" when she was only talking about vague cultural appropriation and didn't mention calling black people racial slurs. Reply

I just think she's going to go back to doing the same old bullshit lmao.

Like even the whole Bon Appetite video and her giving credit to the Kardashians for her wig/hairstyle *eye roll*

Hopefully she's actually learning from her multiple fuck ups cause with her its sooo often my lord. Reply

I saw this article (on elite daily lollllz) talking about Katy owning up to her cultural appropriation and apologizing for it, but that she still isn't going about it the right way because during her interview with deray she said she learned best when it was coming out of a place of love and not "call out culture" . And the people who are oppressed don't owe it to anyone to check their anger.



but TBH I don't agree with the article. I think people do learn best when it's coming from a place of love and understanding because ultimately you're trying to teach them, no? So often when you call ppl out like CANCELLED! SHE'S CANCELLED! What are you even accomplishing by that? just shaming that person, who will probably become embarrassed, then angry, then not want to educate themselves at all because they are like whatever, fuck it.



Reply

This is soooooo true Reply

Ehh you're not wrong, and this isn't something that can probably be changed, but it always mystifies me that people's first reaction is "fuck everyone i'm great" and not "wait, did i really do something wrong? this isn't the reaction I wanted, what happened? "



Kind of the reason why I don't bother much with social justice because I know my temperament isn't good for it and i'd just end up yelling at people for what's common sense and decency to me. Reply

oh yeah I mean same. Lol Reply

IA Reply

That's why, as a gay person, I try to have understanding for people who are struggling to accept gay marriage, or my equality etc (fuck the ones who just straight up hate gays) but I feel like if we demonize people for views they had before they evolved... what reason do we give people to see the light? Reply

POC have been dealing with white fuckery and racism for decades in America, centuries for AA and NA folks. We are tired and shouldn't have to be patient to teach them. I'm not gonna be patient with a bigot. I shouldn't have to play nice with them. If they cared enough they would listen. Most of the time, our anger is because of their repeated offenses even after being told it's wrong.



Even when we're nice, we are often labeled as rude or aggressive, mean, etc. Reply

Parent

this promo tour is actually making me really like her, she comes off really sincere even though it may all be calculated



I feel like she's trying to learn from her mistakes and actually acknowledges them which you don't see often among celebs, so kudos



and I also like witness, not love, but I've had roulette on repeat ever since it came out



Reply

Im by no means a fan but I do think if you are doing to do repair on your image and past troublesome moments, some bit of calculation is required. I dunno, I would rather they go that route than just spout out nonsense and make it worse unless thats how they really feel. Reply

she apologized to deray for her cultural appropriation, everything is fine now. she has been forgiven! Reply

lmao until her next single comes out and she puts on a minstrel show. Reply

Back the fuck up devil, this is not about you, you are not black and I doubt you are a person of colour, you are just latching on to this because of your hatred for Katy, we all know you don't give a fuck about cultural appropriation. Go burn some candles. Reply

Lmaoooo @ this and the replies Reply

lol ya'll act like it's hard to avoid her. Plenty of people do it in the world. Get an icecream cone and some fresh air sis. Reply

i don't know if it's because there's been so many posts about her in the past few days or what but this album promo has gotten so tedious to me. although i guess it's working because i generally only vaguely know when an artist is promoting but this time i 1000% know that katy perry definitely has a new album out. Reply

I think the only reason ONTD is being flooded with Katy posts is because they tend to be controversial. Outside of ONTD I literally have no idea what is going on with her. Reply

Mte, I rarely hear Katy be brought up irl Reply

Witness is a good album and I like how house-influenced it sounds. Reply

I think the album is inconsistent as fuck and sometimes boring, but when it's good, it's good. The single choices are something else, tho. Although I think her promo tour is opportunistic as fuck, I kinda agree with the video The Needle Drop did on this topic Reply

the katy perry posts are starting to rival the endless taylor swift posts when 1989 came out...enough ffs. unless she's talking about her use of the n word idw hear it. Reply

mte They're loving her now. Her promo is working. Reply

I can't believe people on here are giving her a pass for it and saying she's somehow woke now because she nodded along when a POC tried to talk to her. This wasn't a rumor, this was a black man saying it was said directly to him multiple times after he made her aware he wasn't ok with it. Reply

Parent

