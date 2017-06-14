Katy Perry discusses Migos, the commercial consequences of speaking out, and more
"I created this character called Katy Perry. I didn’t want to be Katheryn Hudson. It was too scary."https://t.co/an9AxMRddi pic.twitter.com/IIJdAmsBAQ— Observer New Review (@ObsNewReview) June 11, 2017
A few weeks before Katy's absurd 90 hour livestreamed promo tour that ended with Katy literally pulling the plug with an enormous prop plug, she gave some interviews in Europe which were just released.
Katy tells the interviewer that nothing is off-limits but this will probably be one of her last print interviews ever because they don't get tone and context across well. She also makes a point of recording their conversation on her own iPhone.
#INTERVIEW | @katyperry talks about "crying" on her first Instagram live – The Guardian interview pic.twitter.com/2Scg92NRP3— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) June 11, 2017
When asked about Migos, she says she wasn't aware of Migos' comments in Rolling Stone when she met them and said she didn't do a background check.
#INTERVIEW | @katyperry talks about speaking out – The Guardian interview pic.twitter.com/3zmXprydhx— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) June 11, 2017
She also plugs transcendental meditation, wears one of those Biore pore strips that are awful for your skin, and says phones are the new form of sugar.
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
I hope she stays on the straight and narrow and can prove to people she is different and has changed/is learning.
Careful boo you can't openly like Katy Perry here.
But same tbh.
But it is what it is, people can drag me for days, idc.
Edited at 2017-06-14 04:33 pm (UTC)
I don't accept her apology and it's insincere imo. This whole era is. She's trying to get people to like her so she can sell. She doesn't care.
or at least have a dinner party once a month for us.
This has been the most odd promo for an era, its like she's doing some kind of Shia L social art experiment or something. She starts out with CTTR and tries to be pop with purpose then turns around and releases a video with a message that is completely the opposite. Does no one on her team like her?
The video thing is weird, she said in the behind the scenes they released that the video was supposed to be a metaphor for how we treat each other, but it was a weird execution so I will give you that one.
my holy trinity: roulette, bon appetit, pendulum
My trinity: Roulette, Hey Hey Hey, Deja Vu
I listend for the first time yesterday and I enjoy it. This site had me thinking it was garbage. Its really not.
She even talked about regretting the collaboration during her sit down with Jeremy Scott and the gentlemen from The Trevor Project and how she now regrets it.
It's rough being a Katy stan this era, I feel like I'm being extra (real extra) defensive lately lol
girl, stop. Liam and Frank Ocean are big enough to get dragged lol
Like even the whole Bon Appetite video and her giving credit to the Kardashians for her wig/hairstyle *eye roll*
Hopefully she's actually learning from her multiple fuck ups cause with her its sooo often my lord.
but TBH I don't agree with the article. I think people do learn best when it's coming from a place of love and understanding because ultimately you're trying to teach them, no? So often when you call ppl out like CANCELLED! SHE'S CANCELLED! What are you even accomplishing by that? just shaming that person, who will probably become embarrassed, then angry, then not want to educate themselves at all because they are like whatever, fuck it.
Kind of the reason why I don't bother much with social justice because I know my temperament isn't good for it and i'd just end up yelling at people for what's common sense and decency to me.
Even when we're nice, we are often labeled as rude or aggressive, mean, etc.
I feel like she's trying to learn from her mistakes and actually acknowledges them which you don't see often among celebs, so kudos
and I also like witness, not love, but I've had roulette on repeat ever since it came out
Can she just disappear already?
Re: Can she just disappear already?
Re: Can she just disappear already?
Re: Can she just disappear already?
Re: Can she just disappear already?
Re: Can she just disappear already?