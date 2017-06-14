Katy Perry discusses Migos, the commercial consequences of speaking out, and more


A few weeks before Katy's absurd 90 hour livestreamed promo tour that ended with Katy literally pulling the plug with an enormous prop plug, she gave some interviews in Europe which were just released.

Katy tells the interviewer that nothing is off-limits but this will probably be one of her last print interviews ever because they don't get tone and context across well. She also makes a point of recording their conversation on her own iPhone.
When asked about Migos, she says she wasn't aware of Migos' comments in Rolling Stone when she met them and said she didn't do a background check.
She also plugs transcendental meditation, wears one of those Biore pore strips that are awful for your skin, and says phones are the new form of sugar.

SOURCE
