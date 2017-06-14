Celebs react to a gunman firing on GOP Members of Congress during a baseball practice
The shooting in Alexandria this AM was a senseless horrific act. My thoughts are with Rep. Scalise, the Capitol Police & all those impacted.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2017
THIS IS BREAKING NEWS!!! This morning a gunman opened fire during a morning baseball practice by Republican members of Congress. The shooter opened fire at a baseball field at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia. The Republicans are practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.
One of the wounded was Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana). The suspect is now in custody.
🙏My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected. https://t.co/uv4F93d2a4— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 14, 2017
God no. https://t.co/rAAScHhFHR— David Simon (@AoDespair) June 14, 2017
Prayers and thoughts in Alexandria, with Steve Scalise and his family, and all affected. Horrible.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2017
Horrific. Praying for Steve Scalise, congressional staffers & Capitol Police who were shot in Virginia.— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 14, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague, Steve Scalise, and the Capitol Police and staff shot today at a ballpark. Awful news.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 14, 2017
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017
everything feels so bleak.
just....... like..........
ain't you tired, miss hilly
Also, this is what happens when you encourage a culture of violence and retribution, as the Republicans have.
But I mean, I don't know what they expect. you can't literally try to kill people via the AHCA or lie about giving them back their jobs and homes or do nothing while they watch their communities filled with opioids and heroin and people dying and expect nobody to fight back.
I don't feel bad for Scalia especially considering he's gonna be fine, so legit he can fuck off, he gave a speech to a KKK group "accidentally" in 2002.
AmIsupposedToFeelBadForThatBitch.gif
I honestly thought this whole thing would just be a matter of time.
Empathy is a two way street, yo.
God some of the takes and tweets in the coming days will be so ridiculous.
Glad to hear it wasn't worse
Seriously. I checked my phone this morning to find news of not one, but TWO shootings. WHAT THE FUCK. (Second one I'm referring to is the UPS shooting in the Bay Area of CA)
my feelings on this are pretty neutral.
Kellyanne is such a dollop head.
Allegedly the gunman [btw of fucking course it's a man] asked if the people there were Dems or Rs before shooting?? And MAGA Twitter is like "see?! The left sows so much hate!!!1" but like...Dems don't usually go on arrogant shooting sprees. Preeeeetty sure that was one of yours.
This is why people need to wait before tweeting things. Eye witness accounts in these situations can be confusing. Conway is such a fucking shit stirrer and idiot.
The politician who was shot will probably treat it like a badge of honour and just take more money from the NRA and advocate for more guns.