Celebs react to a gunman firing on GOP Members of Congress during a baseball practice

Holy shit I just saw this on reddit





everything feels so bleak. Reply

A notification for this was my alarm and that was like 30 minutes ago. Reply

I happened to wake up an hour ago, which today is my sleep in day, and I noticed that my TV was on NBC. I was like "Wait, what?" According to the news people, it's already almost 90F so the practice was early to keep everyone from overheating. Reply

I'm finding it a little hard to feel bad tbh. It only there were better gun safety laws. Reply

I can understand that. Scailse was actually given an A+ rating by the NRA for his opposition to most gun control legislation. Reply

i said to my husband 'what are the odds republicans will give a shit now since they were effected?' my husband laughed at me. he's right though. do we think the argument 'maybe if they had been armed a good Samaritan could have shot the shooter' will come up since these ppl aer pro gun?? Reply

They said the same about sandy hook, placing the blame on teachers not being armed Reply

They had Capitol Hill police, who had guns and they still got shot. Reply

There was supposed to be a hearing this morning on silencers. Take that as you will. Reply

Mhm. I feel for the staffers and first responders though Reply

They still won't do shit Reply

it's wrong no matter who it happens to, side eyeing this opinion hard. Reply

First thing out of Rand Paul's mouth when he was being interviewed about the shooter on CNN was "Well I guess he was mentally ill"



just....... like..........



ain't you tired, miss hilly Reply

Agree. This is what happens when people in power fuck with people's lives. Sometimes they snap.



Also, this is what happens when you encourage a culture of violence and retribution, as the Republicans have. Reply

same.especially since mo brooks was implying he wished the gop were armed as well...like dude WTF?? Reply

I mean their god Reagan almost was assassinated and all we got was the Brady bill Reply

But what can be done at this point? There's more guns than people in this country. Reply

mte. at this point it's self inflicted Reply

They'll use it to demonize the left if it turns out that reports of the shooter asking if they were repubs or dems is true.



But I mean, I don't know what they expect. you can't literally try to kill people via the AHCA or lie about giving them back their jobs and homes or do nothing while they watch their communities filled with opioids and heroin and people dying and expect nobody to fight back.



I don't feel bad for Scalia especially considering he's gonna be fine, so legit he can fuck off, he gave a speech to a KKK group "accidentally" in 2002.



Edited at 2017-06-14 01:58 pm (UTC)

This comment is gross. The gunman fired like 50-100 shots. Innocent people could have been killed (including children) but you find it hard to feel bad? Seriously? Reply

Right!



AmIsupposedToFeelBadForThatBitch.gif



I honestly thought this whole thing would just be a matter of time. Reply

yup, same, and idgaf if people want to judge that. republicans are out to destroy non-rich people's lives every single fucking day. Reply

Same. Republicans want us to accept gun violence as part of every day American life. Let's acknowledge that this happened and just move on. Reply

Honestly same. This keeps happening because these are the same assholes who refuse to do anything about gun control and now we're gonna have to have utter martyrdom across all news cycles and everything will come to a grinding halt because some white man congressman got shot. Nevermind the people killed by gun violence every day, NOT TO MENTION how many black and brown people get shot by people sanctioned by the state and nobody blinks a fucking eye.



Empathy is a two way street, yo. Reply

Well I'm sure the news will talk about this for a couple weeks or so if we're lucky and then go back to doing absolutely nothing. It feels a lot like Gabby Giffords all over again (it sounds awful but the only reason lawmakers might care more is if it's Republican men). Or Republicans will see that the police helped and use that as an excuse as to why we need more guns, even though this affected their own people. It's so depressing. There's more guns in America than people and nobody seems to care.



God some of the takes and tweets in the coming days will be so ridiculous. Reply

I hate to say it, but I'm calling it now. When Trump speaks on this there will be zero mention of gun control or the epidemic of "lone gunman" terrorism. He's just going to blame the democrats. Reply

Pretty much. Focus should be on gun control and another violent white man but... Reply

If anything I suspect they'll use it to crush what little gun control legislation DC has in place. Reply

i heard the only reason there was security was bc of gabby giffords Reply

This is my neighborhood. Thank God the capitol police were there and there are stations so close by. This is a park our entire community uses and kids were walking to school through. It could have been so much worse.



Edited at 2017-06-14 01:35 pm (UTC)

Yup. It's right by the dog park. Stray bullets were found at the YMCA even Reply

Damn that's scary. :( Reply

terrifying Reply

oh lord

Glad to hear it wasn't worse Reply

That was my first thought about the kids and passers-by. My office is right near there and I have several coworkers who live in that neighborhood too. Reply

It's such a community oriented place- that dog park has regulars who go every morning :( Very glad none of the residents appear to have been hurt, but I can't imagine how traumatized everyone is feeling. Reply

I was surprised there were so few injuries/fatalities. *sigh* This has just become such the norm for our country. It's sad that that we choose to do nothing policy-wise to try to prevent mass shootings. Reply

"This has just become such the norm for our country"



Seriously. I checked my phone this morning to find news of not one, but TWO shootings. WHAT THE FUCK. (Second one I'm referring to is the UPS shooting in the Bay Area of CA) Reply

Some people on Twitter are just goddamn malicious in regards to Scalise and wanting him dead already. FFS. Reply

Truth

Well why didnt they have guns of their own to stop him?/s



my feelings on this are pretty neutral. Reply

that's exactly what r's would be saying if the victims were dems Reply

confused as to why they didn't tbh unless they aren't in an open carry state Reply

They're going to blame the fact DC has a ton more restrictions due to federal land/buildings as to why this happened since most would be going to the Capitol immediately afterward. Ugh. Reply

ding ding ding we found the right answer Reply

i havent even had cofee yet. it was one of the first things my husband said to me after our alarm went off. this is crazy. Reply

Yeah, I woke up and went on Facebook and that was one of the first things I saw. Reply

This morning there was supposed to be a guns rights hearing in the House on making it easier to get silencers. No word on if it is still on. — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) June 14, 2017

Ahahahaha omg wow. Reply

wtf O_O what is the benefit of making easier to get silencers? I mean the excuse, because I'm going to guess the reality is MONEY. Reply

Pro gun people will tell you that it is to protect their hearing better. Reply

Lmao these fucking knuckleheads Reply

I read the nra was working with pan party(most conservative here in México) to pass legislation on guns. Like if we need more of them. Reply

Link





My thoughts and prayers are with them Reply

Lol this gif. Reply

lmao the best part about this gif is that it was from when the british team entered. she was OVAH it. Reply

Parent

No Earthly fucking way Tr*mp himself wrote that tweet.



Allegedly the gunman [btw of fucking course it's a man] asked if the people there were Dems or Rs before shooting?? And MAGA Twitter is like "see?! The left sows so much hate!!!1" but like...Dems don't usually go on arrogant shooting sprees. Preeeeetty sure that was one of yours. Reply

The origin of that quote has taken it down, it's from Alabama.com and I'm pretty sure the author the disgraced Elizabeth Lauten of shaming Malia Obama fame. I live nearby and nobody has been saying that here from official or neighbor sources. IDK. Reply

There was just someone on GMA that confirmed they were asked that question by someone but he couldn't confirm if it was the shooter because they were in a car when they were asked and he couldn't identify what he was wearing Reply

That's funny bc they're the ones always talking about getting their guns ready if things don't go their way Reply

so much for the tolerant left™ Reply

I just saw some SO AND SO FOR TRUMP person post on twitter how "if Democrats stop shooting people, gun violence would drop by 90%!" like surejan.gif Reply

As @AlanMCole notes, Jeff Duncan says the man who asked him about party affiliation was in running clothes, Flake says shooter wore jeans. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 14, 2017





This is why people need to wait before tweeting things. Eye witness accounts in these situations can be confusing. Conway is such a fucking shit stirrer and idiot.



Edited at 2017-06-14 01:39 pm (UTC) This is why people need to wait before tweeting things. Eye witness accounts in these situations can be confusing. Conway is such a fucking shit stirrer and idiot.

You know that poor dude is at home right now like "fuck, I asked that" Reply

LOL like he was just curious and now he's all over Twitter Reply

Yea, stuff like this isn't helpful because it spreads so fast and people don't bother to verify. Reply

Just more fuel for the dumpster fire. Reply

Yet they still won't do shit for gun control Reply

It didn't happen after Newtown, it won't happen now.



The politician who was shot will probably treat it like a badge of honour and just take more money from the NRA and advocate for more guns. Reply

I just want to say my big thanks to Capitol Police for being there. Otherwise, this would've been a lot worse. I've been reading up on reports it says one of them got hit. I hope they make a speedy recovery. Reply

the alert I woke up to said two capitol officers were hit but I haven't heard much else about other injuries besides Scalise Reply

i've been looking for more info in regards to the two capitol officers. Reply

