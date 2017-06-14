That's adorable. Wish her the best Reply

Why? Because they bombed her concert? or is there another reason for it? Reply

Fix your icon. Reply

lmao very weak trolling attempt. delete this and try again Reply

Yes, that's exactly why. Reply

No, because she's Liam and Noel's sister and if she needs to be part of the feud she needs to be a citizen of Manchester. get your facts straight. Reply

lmaoooooo ilu Reply

Consistent with the non 100x100 icon.



Trolls don't even try these days. Reply

that's lovely



I am seeing her in september and I'm amped about it Reply

This is a lovely gesture. Reply

Aww this is sweet. Reply

aww this is cute :') Reply

Well deserved! Reply

sweet. she bounced back admirably, i'm really pleased they managed to generate so many funds for the families and survivors and i'm glad she hasn't been scared off her career. Reply

Good. She did a great thing for the city, and what she did will remain a part of it forever... it makes sense for this to happen imo. Reply

That is sweet. Reminds me to get an ariana icon Reply

I hope she continues to keep Manchester in her heart in some way, idk. Reply

I approve of this



Also I hope the survivors get access to the resources they need to heal and continue with life, the UK's been through hell this last while (also hope no UK ontders or friends affected by the Grenfell tower fire) Reply

lol k... tadasana my way out Reply

