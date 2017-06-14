Celebs React to Grenfell Tower Fire in North Kensington
If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington— lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017
Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London pic.twitter.com/0pqT6WZBvU— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 14, 2017
Horrific scenes in West London, thoughts and prayers to all. What a sense of community and how incredible are our emergency services. Proud.— Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) June 14, 2017
Horrifying news to wake up to this morning in London. My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims xxxx— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) June 14, 2017
Man, this #LondonFire is dreadful. Recall passing that building at times. Catastrophic for residents there - seems some anticipated this.👇🏾 https://t.co/hfRTssbxVv— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 14, 2017
Toiletries— lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017
Sanitary Products
Portable phone chargers
Toys
Clothes#HelpGrenfellTower
Clements Church,
95 Sirdar Rd, W11 4EQ.
My heart is breaking watching the news of #GrenfellTower 💔— Danielle Peazer (@DaniellePeazer) June 14, 2017
This fire is a scandalous disgrace. Heads most roll for it. Should NOT be happening in modern Britain. #grenfelltower— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 14, 2017
source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
edit: if anyone wants to donate: here & here
Given that reports state the fire started on the fourth floor and how quickly it spread upwards and across the tower, fatalities could be extremely high. Sickening and avoidable.
Two donation pages are currently set up for anyone that wants to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/grenfell-b
Tragic all around, the video of the fire at its most ferocious makes it seem like the entire building was melting. Horrific. Those poor people.
A few people jumped out on fire. A guy jumped out with his bed. And the victims were getting their windows sprayed.