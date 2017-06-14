Celebs React to Grenfell Tower Fire in North Kensington

This is so sad, and it's an indictment of scum landlords and privatised social housing in general. The Grenfell Action Group was highlighting fire safety concerns for literal years before this tragedy.



Given that reports state the fire started on the fourth floor and how quickly it spread upwards and across the tower, fatalities could be extremely high. Sickening and avoidable. Reply

I was just reading a Guardian article about that, and the building had a single emergency exit? I'm just skimming through the Grenfell Action Group's blog, and it's infuriating to see hiw they were ignored. Reply

infuriating is exactly the word for it. Like not only were there the misguided designs of the building itself (one fire exit? for 120ish homes on 27 floors??) but nothing was done in the time since it was built to improve the safety--no integrated alarm system, no sprinklers. In fact, this cosmetic cladding on the outside looks to have been a key cause of the fire spreading so quickly. :/ Reply

So awful Reply

How terrible :( I hope everyone who got out is safe right now. Reply

im @ work right now, whats the latest update? is the building still on fire? Reply

According to the news I just checked, the top floors are still burning, the rest of the building is burnt black. Reply

Piers Morgan is not a human being. To capitalize on tragedies such as these in order to simply propel his outrage machine forward is so gross and unnecessary. I get that that his mo, but god almighty, why can't he just be struck down?! Reply

i can't believe i'm saying this but i actually agree with him on this. the local residents' group have been warning the council about this for months, but the scummy landlord didn't do anything because he wanted to save money and now people are dead because of him. he needs to go to jail for a long time Reply

So it's kind of like a small-scale Flint thing in the sense that people are being endangered to save money? That's awful. God, what's gonna happen to the families? Reply

Yeah it's incredibly surreal b/c his tweets have been on point - broken clock I guess - including shutting down someone saying we shouldn't be honouring the fire brigade because it's 'their job' jfc some people are awful Reply

He's the worst, but I think he's right on this. The residents' own action group had complained for a long, long time about safety Reply

Two donation pages are currently set up for anyone that wants to donate: St Clement's is currently at full capacity but Rugby Trust, Tabernacle and Al-Manaar are all still taking donations for those that can. They desperately need toiletries, mens and women's underwear, blankets, clothes, shoes.Two donation pages are currently set up for anyone that wants to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/grenfell-b lock-latimer-fire-appeal and https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfun ding/grenfell Reply

Thank you! Reply

thanks bb i'll add the links to the post <3 Reply

I've been reading the news at work and the progress and eye-witness stories are making my stomach turn with how terrible it all is. I probably shouldn't but I just can't look away. I hope they manage(d) to save as many as possible. Reply

Also, bless Lily for retweeting places to get resources. Is there anywhere we can donate to yet? Reply

There's some links above bb Reply

I read one of the first headlines on my way to work this morning and when I finished work at the end of the day I couldn't believe how bad it had gotten. The photos and video don't even look real, it's so scary to look at Reply

terrifying Reply

I can't believe the Mirror have published a photo of the lobby with a covered up body and what they are claiming is a jumping child on fire. Scum.



Tragic all around, the video of the fire at its most ferocious makes it seem like the entire building was melting. Horrific. Those poor people. Reply

This makes me so angry. This was preventable Reply

This makes me so angry. They knew. They fucking knew, and now six people at least are dead. Not to mention all the injuries, the lost homes, and the enormous trauma suffered by the survivors. Reply

I read some things on Reddit. Woke up less than 30 min ago ;(



A few people jumped out on fire. A guy jumped out with his bed. And the victims were getting their windows sprayed. Reply

I also read about parents throwing their children out the windows for the onlookers below to catch. What a nightmare. Reply

This makes me sick #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/2zQXMTeEMl — LK (@_w0rmboy) June 14, 2017

some people thought news helicopters were going to rescue them but they were only there to film them Reply

jfc this is beyond horrific... Reply

Jfc I hope the people in that helicopter will never be able to live with themselves. Reply

this reminds me of how on 9/11, people in the towers saw helicopters outside the windows and tried to get to the roof because they thought they would be able to help, but that even if they'd wanted to, the smoke was too thick and acrid on the roof that it would've been impossible for one to land, let alone for people to safely get up there to get on one. i can't imagine how distressing that would've been. Reply

This is sad as hell. What a horrid way to go Reply

