Azealia Banks sued for $130K
Azealia Banks drowning in debt as she’s hit with suit over $130,000 in unpaid credit card bills https://t.co/0qRPK0sEj4 pic.twitter.com/E26pqegeBF— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 13, 2017
Unproblematic fave Azealia Banks is in heavy debt and was sued Tuesday by City National Bank for failing to pay over $130,000 in credit card bills. Azealia took out three lines of credit since 2012 for $78,827, $7,981 and $50,228. Banks first signed up for a Crystal Visa Infinite Credit Card in 2012, made payments through December 2016 and then fell behind, the suit says. Azealia now owes close to $79,000 on that card. In May 2015, City National gave her a second Visa card. She stopped making payments on that card a year later, her current balance being $8,000. She also owes over $50,000 for a personal line of credit from 2016.
SOURCES: 1, 2
"They'll forget your name soon
And won't nobody be to blame but yourself"
Posted via m.livejournal.com.
Also, these credit card names are officially out of control. Crystal Visa Infinite? That's straight out of a Zelda game.
*__________*
Happy now, you can do it!!
Read more at ONTD: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
Why? What has she done that deserves vast reserves of hope that she's not a piece of shit?
The most common example is the dozens of nba player who blew through 100 million dollars and now have nothing. They spend that shit on entourages, family members, buying food for everyone and they mama and buying a shit ton of houses, cars and jewelry.
Almost all of them were given millions of dollars with no guidance whatsoever.
I get it can be v difficult to refuse money to extended fam esp if you have any relationship at all with them, but yikes.
I'd be so happy w 100k. I promise I'd manage it good!
I SEE YOU OP lol