Azealia Banks sued for $130K

I really don't care for her and I know intellectually she doesn't have anyone else to blame for this than herself BUT I still felt a twinge reading those numbers. Debt is a terrible burden. Lucky for her, she can still probably do enough club appearances to pay it down pretty quickly.



Also, these credit card names are officially out of control. Crystal Visa Infinite? That's straight out of a Zelda game. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao @ zelda game Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. debt is scary. my uni tuition was ~96k in total and i'm doing my absolute best to budget and save up so i can pay it out. i don't own any credit cards either so i won't impulse buy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao @ the Zelda game Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Oh well Reply

Thread

Link

broke with expensive taste lol oop Reply

Thread

Link

literally lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hasn't found herself an old white sugar daddy in a while, huh? Reply

Thread

Link

Is that a bb Jodie Foster?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's bb Jodie reacting to an interviewer asking what kind of boys she likes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

just looking at how much she owes makes me want to cry Reply

Thread

Link

I owe like $2000 on credit card bills and steadily pay it down see that kind of debt makes my stomach hurt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, i owe like 1500 rn and even that is a headache for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I owed 5k this time last year (bought my kitchen on the credit card so I could move in) and I finally paid it off 2 months ago. Jesus it was fucking stressful but I'm so

Happy now, you can do it!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HA Reply

Thread

Link







Read more at ONTD: do you even KNO how bad i wish she wasn't a shithead? after all the nasty disgusting stunts she's pulled.. i still hope..Read more at ONTD: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6568463.html#ixzz4jyeJw7g5 Reply

Thread

Link

how did that hyperlink end up there sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Usually when you copy and paste from the post, it adds the link at the bottom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"i still hope"



Why? What has she done that deserves vast reserves of hope that she's not a piece of shit? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. She's a talented LGBT woc, i can't help but root for her deep down Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She openly supported Trump, who's actively gutting consumer protection regulations, and now she's getting sued for delinquent debt. Hmmmmmm...... Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder how much of this comes from her footing the bill for her own music? thats what getting dropped from 3 labels will do to you -_- Reply

Thread

Link

Can I become a financial adviser to artists and actors because these numbers just make my head hurt. Reply

Thread

Link

Its pretty common when you come from nothing to blow all your money on dumb shit.



The most common example is the dozens of nba player who blew through 100 million dollars and now have nothing. They spend that shit on entourages, family members, buying food for everyone and they mama and buying a shit ton of houses, cars and jewelry.



Almost all of them were given millions of dollars with no guidance whatsoever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I swear why do these team owners etc not arrange for someone to give their damn teen/20something players a lesson in how to budget



I get it can be v difficult to refuse money to extended fam esp if you have any relationship at all with them, but yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damn that's sad



I'd be so happy w 100k. I promise I'd manage it good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link