Azealia Banks sued for $130K


Unproblematic fave Azealia Banks is in heavy debt and was sued Tuesday by City National Bank for failing to pay over $130,000 in credit card bills. Azealia took out three lines of credit since 2012 for $78,827, $7,981 and $50,228. Banks first signed up for a Crystal Visa Infinite Credit Card in 2012, made payments through December 2016 and then fell behind, the suit says. Azealia now owes close to $79,000 on that card.  In May 2015, City National gave her a second Visa card. She stopped making payments on that card a year later, her current balance being $8,000. She also owes over $50,000 for a personal line of credit from 2016.

SOURCES: 1, 2

"They'll forget your name soon
And won't nobody be to blame but yourself"


