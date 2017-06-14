I mean... he should really know better. Reply

the 'only trans people should play trans people' movement didn't gain (mainstream) steam until recently tho Reply

Thats true but when it was first announced he was called out and they still went through with it. It just shows how much they dont give a fuck. They saw Jared Leto win awards for Dallas Buyer Club and now they all want one. Reply

please, people were calling out jared leto and eddie redmayne well before this. Reply

i love Bomer, i'd still hit it. Reply

the thumbnail is enough Reply

srsly mte Reply

is it that hard to find a trans woman to do this? Reply

the directors and producers will say it was. i'm a huge fan/advocate of casting with proper representation, and i'm side eyeing the production team so hard. Reply

even CMT was able to get a trans woman for a role in nashville. Reply

Their going to use the excuse we chose the best person for the job like they always do. Because in Hollywood the best person is white and cis. Reply

jared leto got praise for this as a straight man. i'm sure matt bomer will get torn apart. weird how these things work. Reply

first thing i thought, too. he'll get crucified by the community for this. it really should have gone to someone trans, i do firmly believe in that argument, but there's no way bomer's getting out of this one unscathed. Reply

was leto actually praised by the trans community? i feel like that's not true.



Edited at 2017-06-14 04:05 pm (UTC)

he was highly acclaimed, i don't know about every trans person specifically but he was hailed as some grand artiste Reply

I remember him and ruffalo getting called out on this and ruffalo responding. has matt said anything about it? Reply

If I remember correctly he was kind of messy, ignored it and I think he blocked some people that called him out and didn't really apologize while Mark was the one who explained that the film was in post production stages and apparently nothing could be done. Reply

oh alright, thanks. expected better from him Reply

well Ruffalo started the conversation remember? he said he was glad that the conversation has started and that it is time or something like that /s Reply

this is giving me very Venus Van Dam vibes Reply

I'm glad we're having this conversation. It's time. Reply

I hear you. Reply

lmfaooooo screw him. blanket, non apology Reply

I don't really blame Matt for this. He's not really a big name actor who can reject projects, but he could have handled that whole issue better. Shutting out people who are trying to explain a legitimate issue with your film is not the correct way to go about it.

Reply

I don't think you have to be a big name actor to turn down roles if there's something problematic about you accepting them. As of 2015 is net worth is $9 million or so, I think he can get by without taking a role that trans actresses have been crying out to play.



You wouldn't say that a person who earns minimum wage can't afford to reject a doing a bank heist or becoming a hit man. I know that isn't comparable but... He just isn't that desperate to work lol.

You're spot on. It's about being principled, not popular. And honestly? BS that Matt isn't a big-name actor. He's gained enough visibility through his own show and several movies (one of which he got a few awards for). Reply

Exactly

Reply

Gurl, stop. This low budget film that was never getting a large theater number wide release Matt could have turned down. Reply

Link









Also interesting that it seems to be way more prominent for cis men to pull this shit than cis women. I wonder if it's because they aren't considered for the roles or if they know better than to audition / take them. It's just such a shame that trans actresses are so hard to come by.

lol there's no way it's the latter Reply

Are there a lot of movies about trans men? Reply

I think the OP is saying that cis women aren't auditioning for trans women roles. Reply

I don't really know if that's true. I think there just aren't as many roles/movies. I mean, Elle Fanning is playing a trans role in that 3 Generations movie out recently. Reply

I feel like Felicity Huffman did a long time ago? Reply

Watch critics say how brave he is for playing a trans role. Reply

He shouldn't have taken this role, and this clip is terrible. Reply

I will wait to know the whole storyline before judging Reply

I don't understand the big dealnif he's portraying a transwoman who hasn't taken hormones or anything yet. Reply

There are transwomen actors out there who havent taken hormones yet who should have been considered for this role. I highly doubt the studio let them audition and instead went with an attractive cis white male playing a transwomen who hasnt taken hormones. Reply

Laverne Cox played her character in a flashback before they transitioned on OITNB.



Next excuse to be debunked...

Parent

Thread



Link

Her twin brother played that part.



Edited at 2017-06-14 02:04 pm (UTC)

lol no she didn't sis Reply

Where are you with your "facts" that trans women face less violence than cis women? Reply

Is he gonna do the same non-apology tour that Scarlett Johansson did for GiTS? Do we get to hear endless interviews about how hard it is to finance a film without a "name" attached? I mean, like... I can think of bigger names than Matt Bomer.



Not only that, but like, take a chance y'all, audiences aren't as dumb or intolerant as you think. Reply

