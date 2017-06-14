June 14th, 2017, 02:26 am laurondo First look: Matt Bomer portraying a transgender woman in 'Anything' source Tagged: lgbtq / rights, mark ruffalo, white collar / matt bomer Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6161 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-06-14 04:05 pm (UTC)
You wouldn't say that a person who earns minimum wage can't afford to reject a doing a bank heist or becoming a hit man. I know that isn't comparable but... He just isn't that desperate to work lol.
Also interesting that it seems to be way more prominent for cis men to pull this shit than cis women. I wonder if it's because they aren't considered for the roles or if they know better than to audition / take them.
Next excuse to be debunked...
Edited at 2017-06-14 02:04 pm (UTC)
Not only that, but like, take a chance y'all, audiences aren't as dumb or intolerant as you think.