Niall Horan and Jimmy Fallon Create Hit Songs Together On His Show

As part of his Jimmy Fallon interview, a segment in which they created songs based on random titles sent in by fans was a part of it, and they created a few tunes that quite frankly are better than any Niall's released himself thus far. Listen below to smash hit Witness The Fitness.



Source
Ever wrote a song, ONTD?
