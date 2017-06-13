Niall Horan and Jimmy Fallon Create Hit Songs Together On His Show
As part of his Jimmy Fallon interview, a segment in which they created songs based on random titles sent in by fans was a part of it, and they created a few tunes that quite frankly are better than any Niall's released himself thus far. Listen below to smash hit Witness The Fitness.
Ever wrote a song, ONTD?
also i got my tickets for harry's tour next year! i never got to see 1D in concert so i'm somewhat embarrassingly excited for this
He was super cute on Lorraine though:
thats a smash