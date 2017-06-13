Niall Horan and Jimmy Fallon Create Hit Songs Together On His Show

this is cute and i like niall but i still think he's doing entirely too much promo when he doesn't even have an album release date yet. surely he's not gonna do all of this again in a few months?



also i got my tickets for harry's tour next year! i never got to see 1D in concert so i'm somewhat embarrassingly excited for this Reply

I think he's trying to make sure the general public knows who he is when his album does eventually come out. Reply

well it's working, sorta. my mom now knows there's a guy called 'neil harren' who used to be in 1D. whether she's part of his demographic though... Reply

Moms are his no. 1 demographic (my mom adores him lol) Reply

Can we ban Fallon? Reply

I'm sure Niall is charming as always, but I can't bring myself to watch Jimmy fucking Fallon.



He was super cute on Lorraine though:

LOL this is killing me! Reply

bye Niall, should've done this with Corden. Reply

This was cute. Niall's laugh is the best! Reply

Stepping on toes could do well. Reply

