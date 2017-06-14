Black Panther's Danai Gurira joins 'Avengers: Infinity War'
- Danai Gurira (aka Michonne from The Walking Dead) is joining 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
- She'll reprise Okoye, her Black Panther character.
- She joins... (inhales) Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Tom Holland as Spiderman, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch, Paul Bethany as Vision, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chris Pratt as Starlord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Josh Brolin as Thanos and Peter Dinklage in an unknown role. (exhales and passes out).
- Avengers: Infinity War premieres May 4, 2018
I wish lol this sounds like a party pls don't stuff it up Russos.
I think if they had landed a bigger actress, she wouldn't have been sidelined. But it is a moot point by now!
She is such an amazing actress, and I love her even more for the way she constantly uses her platform to advance the rights of girls and women all over the world. She gets some shit for it on social media from Walking Dead's more conservative fans (a lot of the cast do, but she, Tom Payne and Steven Yeun are the most outspoken in their support of liberal causes, so they seem to take the brunt of it), but she still won't shy away from stumping for female politicians like Hilary Clinton or advocating for other women in general. <3 <3 <3
And any spoilers on Cap?
They won't kill her.
In other words, be sure to allow an extra hour for the opening credits, LOL!
And the closing credits will be so long there will probably be room for a whole other movie in there via extra scenes.
Can I be in the movie .____.
The closest I've been to this franchise was when they were filming in Korea. They filmed a decent portion in front of my apartment so I got to see ScarJo's stunt double and Chris Evans from close-ish. Only downside was they closed the road for three days and I had to trek an extra 15 minutes to catch my bus to school lol
her role will be very small
i didn't really like any of the avengers movies tbh.