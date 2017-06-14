Black Panther's Danai Gurira joins 'Avengers: Infinity War'

ONTD, are you in Infinity War?



I wish lol this sounds like a party pls don't stuff it up Russos. Reply

Thread

Link

and don't forget about the secret cameos of The Defenders, Agents of Shield, The Punisher, Cloak & Dagger, The Runaways, New Warriors and Inhumans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg is this for real? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't worry, we'll get the 2 hours 20 minutes of Iron Man we're all hankering for and 1 precious, whole minute each for everyone else! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am. Reply

Thread

Link

It kind of makes me sad that Emiy Van Camp hasn't been confirmed and likely won't be. Because literally everyone else is in this. Reply

Thread

Link

Well, she's barely useful in the Captain America movies, idk what her role would be in Avengers... be part of the wallpaper? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's just clear that the Russos really fucked up her development by adding Widow to Winter Soldier. Every other franchise has a good amount of supporting cast with screen time to make an impression but one of Cap's biggest supporting characters in the comics has no relevance to the movies.



I think if they had landed a bigger actress, she wouldn't have been sidelined. But it is a moot point by now! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I heard from my friend on a bike that she's in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's 100% gonna be in part 2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It also kind of sidelines Peggy's legacy, too. And that's a major part of Cap's development, her leadership after he was put on ice for like 70 years. She still continued to build a helping organization. Worked with other leaders and geniuses to put a new defense line as tech and life changed after WWII. Something that Sharon obviously believes in and respected Peggy for; not just as a relative, but as a indomitable spirit for doing what's right and never compromising self-respect and ethics. A smart callback to the good people can do when life changes expectations. Pretty important theme running through the movie universe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emily Van Camp shouldn't have been cast as Sharon in the first place. She's a ok actress but she and Chris Evans had no chemistry together. She was only cast because of ABC/Disney ties. They did a disservice to her and to the character of Sharon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fucked over the character and barely backed up the actress during the CW press tour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a huge cast and I'm sure RDJ will get the lion's share of the storyline again, but they'd better do right by my queen Danai and give her something good to play.



She is such an amazing actress, and I love her even more for the way she constantly uses her platform to advance the rights of girls and women all over the world. She gets some shit for it on social media from Walking Dead's more conservative fans (a lot of the cast do, but she, Tom Payne and Steven Yeun are the most outspoken in their support of liberal causes, so they seem to take the brunt of it), but she still won't shy away from stumping for female politicians like Hilary Clinton or advocating for other women in general. <3 <3 <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, she's awesome! I hope her role is great too! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a mess Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus....what's their budget for this?



And any spoilers on Cap? Reply

Thread

Link

Probably at least 500 millions for both movies (together). 100 actors, it's filmed in IMAX... Add to that publicity, it will be around 7-800 millions for both Avengers 3 & 4. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy cow. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can't even contemplate that much money like holy shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jfc all of Hollywood and their mums are in this movie Reply

Thread

Link

GOOD LAWD that cast is huge! i heard rumors she was in it cause her stunt double was assumed to be filming last month, but YAS MY QUEEN DANAI!!! Reply

Thread

Link

R.I.P. Michonne Reply

Thread

Link

that was my first thought lol :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They won't kill her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They can't! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, i doubt this role will be big enough considering how many other people are in this film to warrant her being away from set for an extended period of time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stop it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoo hoo, go Danai! What a huge cast tho. Reply

Thread

Link

(exhales and passes out).



In other words, be sure to allow an extra hour for the opening credits, LOL!



And the closing credits will be so long there will probably be room for a whole other movie in there via extra scenes. Reply

Thread

Link

And the 636373738 post credits scenes. And the 63738391129 commercials and trailers they are gonna play before the movie even starts. I am getting dizzy just thinking about them.



Edited at 2017-06-14 01:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can I be in the movie .____.

The closest I've been to this franchise was when they were filming in Korea. They filmed a decent portion in front of my apartment so I got to see ScarJo's stunt double and Chris Evans from close-ish. Only downside was they closed the road for three days and I had to trek an extra 15 minutes to catch my bus to school lol



Edited at 2017-06-14 01:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

OP she has a tag



her role will be very small Reply

Thread

Link