Black Panther's Danai Gurira joins 'Avengers: Infinity War'



- Danai Gurira (aka Michonne from The Walking Dead) is joining 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
- She'll reprise Okoye, her Black Panther character.
- She joins... (inhales) Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Tom Holland as Spiderman, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch, Paul Bethany as Vision, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chris Pratt as Starlord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Josh Brolin as Thanos and Peter Dinklage in an unknown role. (exhales and passes out).
- Avengers: Infinity War premieres May 4, 2018

Source

ONTD, are you in Infinity War?
