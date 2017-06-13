The Challenge: Champs vs Pros ep. 5 + The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 Preview

I almost wish Ashley would have beaten Lolo, but I'm happy with either going home.

it does suck that Ashley keeps getting thrown in when she's proven herself, but that's the game, especially when you play with people who've known each other for years. This is only like her 3rd challenge so she may be a champ, but I wouldn't consider her a vet yet. Not like the others left on the team.





Dirty 30 looks like it could be badass... And also possible seems like it could be the last season? $1 M that is a shitton of money.





I'm trying to remember was she even voted in that many times? Didn't she go in because she said she would be captain and then their team would lose? Reply

yeah, this was the only time being voted in Reply

I thought so. What a whiny bitch. Reply

I watch every season but I'm not into this one. I'm so over Camila so I was sad to see Ashley go Reply

I've loved this season but i agree about Camilla. Her hype is too big for her actual performance imo. She's had good seasons, but I don't find her to be a dominating player at all. Reply

I'm so sick of seeing Ashley pitch a fit every time something doesn't go her way. Is she gonna pull this shit every season? She did it at least twice last season didn't she? I seriously can't stand her I hope they get sick of her and stop inviting her back. Reply

yes she had several fits last season and one of them was obviously for camera time, the last one where she said nelson and nicole were talking about her when thee weren't. Reply

She is seriously the worst. Reply

Ughhh Camila's back. I hate that repulsive bitch Reply

This season made me warm even more to Ashley. The vet guys (like CT and Darrell) who were on Invasion seem to like her and she cracks me up sometimes. I was sad to see her go but I understand why Cara Maria did what she did. It's not like a regular season where they started off with twenty people to pick from throwing in elimination, which probably would have given Ashley a break.



I am so excited to see Prince Derrick on XXX! He's one of my all time faves. Reply

ct popping up in the van was funny



ashley, this was your first being voted in, the other times your team lost.

although i think she was so upset is because it was up against lolo and not camila.



ct popping up in the van was funny

ashley, this was your first being voted in, the other times your team lost.

although i think she was so upset is because it was up against lolo and not camila.

i really enjoyed this episode. this episode is what i expected on invasion of the champions, champs against underdogs.

lmao i was laughing because he looked so...puffy and beaten. Reply

