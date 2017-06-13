Angelina Jolie

The Challenge: Champs vs Pros ep. 5 + The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 Preview




Challenge: Over the Line
Players will be attached to harness that are connected to the other team, must pull forward to cross line. Best 2 out of 3 wins.

Pros captains - Louie Vito and Lolo Jones
Champs captains - CT and Cara Maria

Male and female elimination day.


Heat 1 - Pros women win
Heat 2 - Champs men Win
Heat 3 - Champs captains win

Champs win

Twist - Champ captains have to decide which players go against the pros team captain in eliminations.
Cara Maria chooses Ashley M.
CT chooses... Wes volunteers.

The Arena - Going the Distance
Untangle rope from steel cage.

Wes vs Louie Vito
Ashley vs Lolo Jones

Eliminated

Louie Vito - $1,000 for Wings for Life

Ashley M - $1,000 for Facing Addiction plus $5,000 from Lolo Jones.




The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30
July 18 premier
2 preview in this, click/swipe right to view the second.
It's good to be bad! 😏 The dirtiest players in Challenge history compete for $1M when The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 premiers on Tuesday 7/18



sources
me, cast pics, ig1 2 3, twitter1
Tagged: , , ,