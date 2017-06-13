The Challenge: Champs vs Pros ep. 5 + The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 Preview
Challenge: Over the Line
Players will be attached to harness that are connected to the other team, must pull forward to cross line. Best 2 out of 3 wins.
Pros captains - Louie Vito and Lolo Jones
Champs captains - CT and Cara Maria
Male and female elimination day.
Heat 1 - Pros women win
Heat 2 - Champs men Win
Heat 3 - Champs captains win
Champs win
Twist - Champ captains have to decide which players go against the pros team captain in eliminations.
Cara Maria chooses Ashley M.
CT chooses... Wes volunteers.
The Arena - Going the Distance
Untangle rope from steel cage.
Wes vs Louie Vito
Ashley vs Lolo Jones
Eliminated
Louie Vito - $1,000 for Wings for Life
Ashley M - $1,000 for Facing Addiction plus $5,000 from Lolo Jones.
The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30
July 18 premier
2 preview in this, click/swipe right to view the second.
It's good to be bad! 😏 The dirtiest players in Challenge history compete for $1M when The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 premiers on Tuesday 7/18
it does suck that Ashley keeps getting thrown in when she's proven herself, but that's the game, especially when you play with people who've known each other for years. This is only like her 3rd challenge so she may be a champ, but I wouldn't consider her a vet yet. Not like the others left on the team.
Dirty 30 looks like it could be badass... And also possible seems like it could be the last season? $1 M that is a shitton of money.
I am so excited to see Prince Derrick on XXX! He's one of my all time faves.
ct popping up in the van was funny
ashley, this was your first being voted in, the other times your team lost.
although i think she was so upset is because it was up against lolo and not camila.
i really enjoyed this episode. this episode is what i expected on invasion of the champions, champs against underdogs.