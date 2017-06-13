Dolce & Gabbana launches #Boycott campaign mocking haters
Dolce & Gabbana are launching a campaign to their 'haters' who disagreed with the company for dressing Melania Trump
The company are selling white t-shirts with the hashtag '#boycott' and a red heart, the price is $245
source 1/2/3/4
Glad it hasn't been ruined by death
Lol GD looking like your petty Auntie at the cookout as usual.
also lmao forever at plain white tees being 245 fucking dollars.
people's obsession with brands is pathetic.
I ain't paying over $20 for a basic white tee. Ridiculous
because nobody will dress herto prove she is so relatable!!!!
so many shades of pale.
They know what you hate
so they do it constantly
#rich4richsolidarity