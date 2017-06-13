omg why am i forgetting what this was a reaction to Reply

werent they asked when yg was releasing the whole made album? Reply

their blackface-donning asses probably stan dolce and gabbana Reply

One of my top 5 gifs



Glad it hasn't been ruined by death Reply

Lol GD looking like your petty Auntie at the cookout as usual. Reply

Nice gif, 2 maybe 3 of these assholes will be wearing it sooner than later. Reply

Edited at 2017-06-14 04:51 am (UTC) Fuck them. Reply

🙄 ew Reply

who is their customer? wealthy people are not buying this shit Reply

Insta losers who want to appear richer than they actually are Reply

lol i almost replied black people and the gays... then i noticed this wasn't the tinashe post Reply

fergie fans Reply

Tacky people. Reply

lol is it really that fucking serious? they're complaining more about the ~haters than the ppl who actually complained about them dressing melania. like move tf on already.



also lmao forever at plain white tees being 245 fucking dollars. Reply

seems like a campaign that's gonna go well Reply

is that kendall? shes pretty Reply

From a business standpoint, i wonder if their investors are pleased with this kind of statement, considering most of their customers and the fashion world overall seems anti-trump. at least most of them. Reply

celebrities and some designers show their anti-trumpness on social media but i assume brands, especially v. established ones like DG, have many wealthy customers (corporate elites, royalty, etc.) who pay much more for custom designs and whose values lean right. so i doubt investors care about politics as long as money keeps coming in somehow. Reply

same shit different day Reply

also it's pretty fucking insane that people would pay that much for a fucking white t-shirt. i get it, 200 bucks is pocket change for rich people but still. just bc you have a shitload of money doesn't mean you gotta stop spending wisely.



people's obsession with brands is pathetic. Reply

it makes me wonder how these rich people stay so rich if they're blowing their $$ on $200 t-shirts Reply

getting shit 4 free constantly helps I'm sure Reply

From my experience, most of the filthiest rich people I know are penny pinchers. They very very rarely spend money on things (never ever tip). Middle class and lower are the ones that spend a lot of money. The rich just use their older stuff, or spend it on vacations or basic expensive things that dont really go out of fashion. Its the new money that keep spending it on trendy expensive things, usually doctors children etc Reply

Parent

My former best friend who's insanely rich used to go shopping with her dad's company credit card. They don't spend their own money. Reply

Evading taxes and shifting the responsibility of payment onto poor people. Reply

Parent

The fact that people buy shit from Kanye's clothing line has made me realize that people will buy anything. Reply

Mte

I ain't paying over $20 for a basic white tee. Ridiculous Reply

tbh this is like youtubers though. so many of them do hauls of pointless, expensive shit constantly, because they know they can use it as a tax break. Reply

rich people continue to be morons Reply

at least just like MAGA hats, you know every person that buys and wears one of these is an asshole Reply

Wait they're dressing Melania? I though First Lady has to wear clothes by American designers

I think it's about dressing her for Orange's inauguration. Reply

She actually mostly wears Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren but because the position of First Lady doesn't come with a clothing allowance, there's only expectations, not rules. Reply

omg look at the First Lady wearing such low budget designers because nobody will dress her to prove she is so relatable!!!! Reply

Parent

Ugh did you miss when Melania wore a 56k dolce and gabbana coat on her trip to Italy with Donald. Reply

So many shades of white



so many shades of pale.



They know what you hate



so they do it constantly Reply

They're the worst. Reply

