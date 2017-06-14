Tinashe: "the interview was taken out of context".

OK, as a non black poc, Ive a question. She seems to be light colored mixed race person, won't she actually benefit from colorism among blacks? Reply

Yes. She was just talking about past high school experiences where she was bullied for being mixed and misused the word "colorism" as what she went through, that'she all. Reply

not necessarily.



my brother is black and lightskinned and he had hard time growing up specifically because of it. his skin color was always the butt of a joke, kids would fight him on a regular basis because of it; two tried to set him on fire on his way to school in second grade.

a lot of my family in the south showed him preferential treatment, but when we were older he told me he always hated being treated differently because of something he can't control and was insecure about his blackness for a long time because of it.



Edited at 2017-06-14 04:52 am (UTC)

That's interesting. I'm an Indian, and here, there is a very definite bias towards lighter skinned people. In short, they are preferred even among their own people, and probably, get more acceptance among non poc.



And sheesh, kids can be so damn mean and evil.



Edited at 2017-06-14 05:00 am (UTC)

As a light skinned black woman myself I would say she would benefit more among non POC than POC. She's definitely valid in that there are issues in pretty much any minority group with how lighter skinned/mixed people might be treated differently than their darker skinned peers. Like I definitely wasn't treated as part of the tribe by my full black peers in high school while growing up (talking too white, etc). And I will say that by being light skinned that definitely didn't mean I got treated any better by white people than black people but I definitely noticed I had advantages that my darker skinned peers didn't have. Reply

vc ama essa mulher hein, mana? lol mas acho que a panelinha daqui foi bem brava com vc naquele último post, não tinha nada demais e fizeram um escarcéu. Reply

mds, aquilo foi ridículo, que povo mais mal amado do caralho pqp



Edited at 2017-06-14 04:46 am (UTC)

lol né? foi bem tosco mas vc sabe que tem umas manas bem loser aqui que amam qualquer oportunidade de agir como se os problemas dos outros fossem irrelevantes pq surprise, tem gente com problemas maiores. é um povo que com ctz não tem vida social e precisa pagar de superior num forum pra se sentir melhor. Reply

Pois é, esse rolo tá me deixando maluco porque de um lado tem os outros fãs que tão passando demais a mão na cabeça dela, e do outro tem os que tão se aproveitando pra falar mal mais ainda. Tô saindo como defensor obcecado de um lado e fã falso do outro, tá uma maravilha kkkk Reply

portuguese (brazilian or european even tbqh) is gorge wow i am so simple n uninformed Reply

qualquer desculpa pra falar mal de uma mulher ontd faz a festa kkk Reply

Tinashe didn't blame colorism for her lack of success



Lol it's like, she's more famous for being a flop than for anything else. Reply

Excuse you, that title belongs to Rita Ora. Reply

came in a tinashe post just to try ha...? scarlaw, you been a fan. Reply

I love ha, but that headline made me lol. Reply

well, i feel validated. Reply

yas bitch of talent you better clarify!!



if her album is actually shelved, and she says she is making music all summer, does this mean we will get a fire mixtape? PLEASE QUEEN do your thing while your label stonewalls you Reply

This whole thing just made me further want her to disappear for a while tbh. She said she transformed her studio bedroom into a studio house and that she will be working there all summer. I hope she'll stay there, update her social media once in a while teasing us with studio pics/vids and then return by the end of the year to start brand new with a new single and with the album ready (and RCA willing to release it). Reply

she's an up and coming artist making r&b focused (i.e: "niche") music on rca (the label where dreams go to die).

if the album comes out before blue ivy graduates from college i'll consider it a miracle. Reply

Even if it wasn't taken out of context, these SIMPLE BASIC ASS BITCHES are only here for Beyoncé and Rihanna. THAT'S IT.



She needs to just go full on pop, because it's really not worth it for her to go after "that" crowd who can't like multiple people at once. Reply

"THAT" CROWD



are you ever subtle Reply

Lmao I'm loving how loud this text is Reply

Where did I lie, though? Reply

nah, they're always blatant with their racist trolling. Reply

Another day, another moronic comment by that racist Reply

Take a lap, Chad. Reply

I mean, she still has a complex that she needs to work through so hopefully she uses the time between now and her next album release to deal with it Reply

Idk this doesn't address what bothers me. "'There’s colourism involved in the black community, which is very apparent,' she says carefully. 'It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes'" This implies to me at least that because she is lighter she was treated worse, the opposite of what colorism is. If she wanted to talk about navigating being mixed race and black she could have done so. Reply

This is a discussion that needs to be had between light and dark skinned black women, not this website Reply

yeah, i really don't like posts like this because ppl never actually care about the discussion on here. Reply

Nah, as far as that quote goes, she implied she is treated differently. That's all.

It can also mean "bad" but I definitely dont see "worse than dark skinned women" as most are trying to spin it.



Edited at 2017-06-14 05:28 am (UTC)

IMO she's simply addressing her experience. Reply

For me, the problem with this statement is that she calls herself mixed and Black within the same breath. Those aren't mutually exclusive identities, but I have definitely seen mixed people insist that their mixed heritage be acknowledged, deny they have light-skin privilege, and whine why Black people don't accept them. Like, IDK? I have nothing to really say to that. Reply

This implies to me at least that because she is lighter she was treated worse, the opposite of what colorism is.



No it doesn't imply this. Reply

I wonder if she's shook by SZA's success. Reply

Same. She's such a headstrong tho so I doubt she'll admit that she fucked up going for pop so soon. Reply

label pressure.

the music she makes on her own is so distinct and different from the official stuff we've been hearing from her. Reply

TBH rca put out pop singles that were not radio friendly and on trend production wise. Reply

she's not.

if you read the other post or watched she talks about not comparing herself to other artists because she knows what she does and knows they're room for everyone and feels fans shouldn't think in binary terms of the artists they support. Reply

Twitter: there aren't enough successful black singers

Tinashe: there aren't enough successful black singers

Twitter: pic.twitter.com/nIVnALno33 — mike (@2onTinashe) June 13, 2017

Stop acting like you give a shit about anything concerning black people Reply

Drag ha Reply

Stop pretending Beyoncé is Jesus and nobody else has a spot in this world. Once you do that, I'll take tips from you. Reply

...aren't you tired? Reply

Remember when you thought there was an "anti-white establishment" in this country after the election? Want me to pull out those receipts for you? Reply

okay Reply

She really ended her non existing career with that interview Reply

lol no Reply

Lol @ you pretending you were checking for her prior to that interview anyway. Reply

