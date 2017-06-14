Tinashe: "the interview was taken out of context".
People don't read: @Tinashe didn't blame colorism for her lack of success. https://t.co/VdkZXMAxJS pic.twitter.com/B7L7ETdOjc— VH1 (@VH1) June 13, 2017
- VH1 reminds people that her poor album sales and her skin color were two different topics during the interview.
Tinashe took time to make things clear:
No. that's not what I was saying.— TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 13, 2017
The article framed it as such, about success in music, where as the conversation we had was about my experiences growing up in general.— TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 13, 2017
I was not talking about colorism in the industry. This is taken out of context.— TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 13, 2017
She also replied to a thread that seemed to have nailed what exactly she thinks (click on the tweet to read the full thread):
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾— TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 13, 2017
talented unproblematic queen
my brother is black and lightskinned and he had hard time growing up specifically because of it. his skin color was always the butt of a joke, kids would fight him on a regular basis because of it; two tried to set him on fire on his way to school in second grade.
a lot of my family in the south showed him preferential treatment, but when we were older he told me he always hated being treated differently because of something he can't control and was insecure about his blackness for a long time because of it.
And sheesh, kids can be so damn mean and evil.
Lol it's like, she's more famous for being a flop than for anything else.
if her album is actually shelved, and she says she is making music all summer, does this mean we will get a fire mixtape? PLEASE QUEEN do your thing while your label stonewalls you
if the album comes out before blue ivy graduates from college i'll consider it a miracle.
She needs to just go full on pop, because it's really not worth it for her to go after "that" crowd who can't like multiple people at once.
are you ever subtle
It can also mean "bad" but I definitely dont see "worse than dark skinned women" as most are trying to spin it.
No it doesn't imply this.
the music she makes on her own is so distinct and different from the official stuff we've been hearing from her.
if you read the other post or watched she talks about not comparing herself to other artists because she knows what she does and knows they're room for everyone and feels fans shouldn't think in binary terms of the artists they support.