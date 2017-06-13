Joel Schumacher Apologizes for Batman & Robin 20 Years Later
"I want to apologize to every fan that was disappointed because I think I owe them that." Schumacher said about 'Batman and Robin'.
He described his experience with, "You know, I just knew not to do a sequel. If you get lucky, walk away. But everybody at Warner Brothers just expected me to do one. Maybe it was some hubris on my part. I had a batting average of 1,000, so I went from falling down a bit after Lost Boys, to a kind of a genius with The Client, a big blockbuster with Batman Forever, then had great reviews with A Time to Kill, so my batting average was good. I never planned on being, that dreadful quote, 'a blockbuster king' because my other films were much smaller and had just found success with the audience and not often with the critics, which is really why we wrote them. And then after Batman & Robin, I was scum. It was like I had murdered a baby."
The butt plates tho. Were those not better than the nipples?
I'm still waiting to get the time that i wasted on this shit back, no apology will do that.
This movie was a slap in the face of intellligence.
I had the biggest crush on Robin.
I'll still come back to this trash every now and then ngl, it gave me great memories as a kid and Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy was unbelievably gorgeous
I also want her costumes so badly to this day. With a better wig
That pink gorilla scene will be my favorite - and the really corny puns.
😂😂😂😂
Its even more ridiculous in motion.. the sensual pink gorilla
Batman at least got several do-overs, but we're still stuck with that POTO abomination.
although that movie is what introduced my midwestern melodramatic teenage self to the show in the first place, so I'll always have a little nostalgic fondness for it even if it is a cheesy awful mess lmao
Ty 4 helping me find the real me Joel, much appreciated