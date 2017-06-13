Joel Schumacher Apologizes for Batman & Robin 20 Years Later

The nipples on Batman & Robin's chests were that movies greatest downfall. Reply

Thread

Link

The nipples on Batman & Robin's chests were that movies greatest downfall gift to mankind



Fixed that for u







Edited at 2017-06-14 07:56 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The butt plates tho. Were those not better than the nipples? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He already did this years ago. It's on the Batman Anthology boxset.



Reply

Thread

Link

I prefer this film to the dark knight trilogy t b h Reply

Thread

Link

ok but this movie is a #classic Reply

Thread

Link

tell it!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's still the worst movie I have ever seen, after all this years.

I'm still waiting to get the time that i wasted on this shit back, no apology will do that.

This movie was a slap in the face of intellligence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lighten up tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am still mad as hell, twenty years later, for that time I hired The Fifth Element from Blockbuster, and went to watch it a few hours later, after Blockbuster had closed, to find that they'd put fucking Batman and Robin in the case instead. It's bad enough that I had to sit through that goddamn movie in the cinema thanks to my jerkass brother . . . an apology doesn't make up for the pain, Joel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE



I had the biggest crush on Robin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I actually really loved that movie as a kid. There were giant people-shaped buildings. Reply

Thread

Link

That gif is killing me



I'll still come back to this trash every now and then ngl, it gave me great memories as a kid and Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy was unbelievably gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

Looking back, I think I knew all along I wasn't straight bc of my reaction to Uma as Poison Ivy lolololol



I also want her costumes so badly to this day. With a better wig Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





THIS IS 100% ME TBH, and one of my fav sex dreams was with her, bless Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh, its my favorite of all the batman movies released. Its so ridiculous, you cant help but love it.



That pink gorilla scene will be my favorite - and the really corny puns. Reply

Thread

Link









😂😂😂😂 i looked up poison ivy on tumblr and...😂😂😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you seen it?



Its even more ridiculous in motion.. the sensual pink gorilla



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i unironically love this movie. it's colourful and fun, it's cheesy and stupid, you can tell not a single actor took it seriously and just overacted and made it silly. i don't read comics or care about batman that much, so i don't care that it wasn't dark and broody or whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now apologize for Phantom of the Opera.

Batman at least got several do-overs, but we're still stuck with that POTO abomination. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, that's his movie that's TRULY deserves and I'm sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I love POTO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol me too. The only thing that annoys me is the masks keep changing and getting smaller but once his face is revealed, half the masks couldn't have covered that up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAH. I'm listening to the soundtrack right this very moment, believe it or not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao for real!



although that movie is what introduced my midwestern melodramatic teenage self to the show in the first place, so I'll always have a little nostalgic fondness for it even if it is a cheesy awful mess lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I came to make this exact comment lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a real shame because the opening of POTO the movie is great, with the chandelier going up and the opera house transforming. It all goes downhill right after Think of Me basically, when he puts Emmy in that ridiculous sex costume and Gerard starts singing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO.. aesthetically looks good, but Gerard can't sign even if his life depended on it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok but for real though if you watch this movie as if they tried do full camp on purpose it's amazing. TDKR on the other hand has no redeeming qualities and is a steaming pile. #justice4batmanandrobin Reply

Thread

Link

why would he apologise? it's the best one Reply

Thread

Link

u did not lie!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The movie really isn't that bad, I honestly think it's a really fun cheesy comedy it you aren't so insitant on trying to take it serious just cause it's ~batman~ Reply

Thread

Link

It's kitsch and colorful and fun. I like that movie a lot, actually. Reply

Thread

Link

I realize I have flop taste in things but this movie was/is amazing.

Reply

Thread

Link

The movie's a pile of shit in terms of being a sequel to Keaton's Batman but if you look at it as a big-budget adaptation of Adam West Batman, it's palatable. Reply

Thread

Link