Horror News Roundup: 'Friday the 13th' w/o Jason?; 'The Haunting of Hill House' casts first actor...

for the longest time i would get the house on haunted hill and the haunting of hill house confused. not sure why. the 1999 version was terrible imo. i'm still meh about the mist but i'll probably catch it. so much horror idk what to do with myself!



OH and if anyone decides, for shits and giggles, to watch the indie movie, truth or dare? DON'T. REJECT IT. omfg. Reply

Thread

Link

House On Haunted Hill was fun. Ridiculous, but it's a horror movie I can actually re-watch.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia i actually liked that one. even the more ridiculous part 2 was fun. but the haunting with liam neeson i juuuuust couldn't get behind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a part 2? What happens in that one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ali larter's character has a sister and she goes back to the house for more creepy and ridiculous antics. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which Truth or Dare? Not the British one I assume, and not the Lucy Hale one either since that one isn't out yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorry, my bad. I just finished watching it so I'm all agsgajd and I think I made a mistake doing so. 2013 movie with scream queen jessica cameron. gore doesn't bother me but this was beyond. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never found the Friday the 13th movies scary. The game (while bugged as fuck) is fun though. Are you playing the Friday the 13th game, ONTD? Reply

Thread

Link

I am! I absolutely love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We should try getting together a ONTD F13 private server match tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happy death day reminds me of all those shitty mid/late-2000s horror movies. i'm totally in Reply

Thread

Link

happy death day sounds great, and i'll definitely be checking out rift and the mist for the lgbt stuff, we need more gay horror. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm doing a re-watch of the F13 franchise soon. Reply

Thread

Link

I did that a while ago, and ... damn, the movies are just so bad at times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





We just got back from It Comes At Night. And man [ Spoiler (click to open) ] it was so good but what the fuck was that ending???? Husband and I loved the movie The Mist. THAT. ENDING. UGH. It stayed with me for days. So we aren't sure if we wanna watch the show...We just got back from It Comes At Night. And man Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad you liked It Comes At Night too. The word of mouth is SO bad omg but I thought it was so good and that ending i still can't..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] If memory serves correctly, this kinda reminded me of masque of the red death by poe. The whole baracading in the house bc of the plague but eventually the plague will get in. Still wanna know who opened the door though....



Edited at 2017-06-14 03:55 am (UTC) There were 3 different variations of "really?!" At the ending in my theater lmao and my husband was all " what comes at night?!?! Why do movies do this?!?!" He was fuming on the ride home. He'd rant for a minute, go quiet, then rant again. He's such a mess hahaha and I just ignored him and played on my phone 😁 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

here for more huisman in horror



he looks SO good in that pic my wig is missing and has been replaced by my libido Reply

Thread

Link

I've read Haunting of Hill House so many times and tried to be spooked but it's just lame to me. Every now and then there'll be a part that's a little creepy and I think we're getting somewhere, but then it loses the thread. Reply

Thread

Link

I just watched the trailer for Happy Death Day. are they serious with that music lol. Reply

Thread

Link

The movie looks like it's trying to be a funny/not-so-serious slasher. And I didn't understand the song choice until I connected the "It's your birthday" with the plot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OT but I just finished 'the keepers' and could've sworn i saw a post recently with links to updates on the case etc on ontd but i can't find it now? Reply

Thread

Link

Re: hill house I hope they keep with the atmosphere of the book, it's one of my favorites (of all time not just horror, Shirley Jackson writes so beautifully). I'm a little iffy on it being ~modernized but happy about it being a Netflix adaptation tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Also since this is a horror post I just downloaded train to busan to watch on my flight, anyone ever see it? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, I really liked it. I don't want to spoil anything, so that's all I'll say. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IT'S SO GOOD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooh, multiple Shirley Jackson adaptations coming out ❤️ I'm excited for We Have Always Lived in the Castle Reply

Thread

Link

A "Friday the 13th" film without Jason would totally flop. The fanbase would never allow it.



But the franchise should be retired, anyway. All of the attempts to resurrect it have failed for a reason. Reply

Thread

Link

spoiler: Jason debuted in the first sequel, not the original



wrong. jason was introduced in the original, albeit as a kid. the ambiguous ending of the original is pretty much the reason there's a franchise in the first place but this compromise makes no sense. even if miller did originate the characters and the premise, he's had zero involvement in the sequels. they should have just given him a percentage of all future profits and called it a day.



Edited at 2017-06-14 09:30 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

about A Haunting at Hill House...



can't they just rerelease The Haunting? Julie Harris, Claire Bloom and Russ Tamblyn were perfect, and that film still stands the test of time (with me) for being the scariest ever :/ Reply

Thread

Link

also, btw, it was a first of mine in terms of horror with a monster/entity that had yet to be seen. i still think of it fondly, especially since it coincided with the "old hollywood" phase of mine. idk if it's "'lame" or not, i just hope they get a good cast for it, i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm a real dumbass sry but also i just realized.... i hope to god they make the eleanor/theo thing cool and not Fandom Pandering Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I adore The Haunting. Watched it as a kid and the scene with the door stuck with me until I watched it again a couple of years ago. Beautifully made and chilling, although I have yet to read the book (short story?). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link