Horror News Roundup: 'Friday the 13th' w/o Jason?; 'The Haunting of Hill House' casts first actor...
- Last summer, a legal battle began amongst Victor Miller (the screenwriter for the original Friday the 13th movie), Horror Inc., and director Sean Cunningham and his representative, Manny Company. Miller was looking to use a provision in copyright law that allows authors to terminate a grant of rights and reclaim ownership, specifically Friday the 13th.
- A compromise is in the works: Miller will have the rights to the concepts presented in the first Friday the 13th film as well as the name itself on a domestic basis; Cunningham and co. will keep the rights to Jason Voorhees (spoiler: Jason debuted in the first sequel, not the original) and the related mythos, all of which were introduced in the sequels.
- If the compromise is accepted, this means Miller could make Friday the 13th movies within the U.S. without Jason while Cunningham could produce a movie about Jason (not called Friday the 13th) outside the U.S.
- Basically: Don't expect to see a Friday the 13th movie (at least one with Jason) anytime soon until Paramount clears this all up.
- Based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel of the same name. It has been adapted to film twice as The Haunting in 1963 and 1999.
- Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Invitation, Nashville, Orphan Black) is the first actor to be cast in the series.
- Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil) is in charge of the adaptation.
- The modernized Netflix adaptation will be 10 episodes long.
- What showrunner Christian Torpe says about the monsters in the Spike television adaptation of Stephen King's novella: "I don’t want to reveal too much about what we see in there. What I can say is [that] it is more a show about how people react to what they see [rather] than what is actually there. It becomes boring if you know everything that’s in the show, so we were mindful of not going full-blown monster show like the movie did. I still hope we will deliver to the hardcore genre fans."
- The series premieres on June 22.
- Breaking Glass has acquired the North American rights to Erlingur Thoroddsen's movie Rift.
- Premiered at Goteburg Film Festival in Sweden; will premiere in North America at Outfest in July.
- Plot: After a man receives a call from his distraught ex-boyfriend, he goes to see him at a remote cabin. The pair soon realizes that they are not alone.
- The movie will be released on October 13th, 2017 (yes, a Friday the 13th release date).
- The director is Christopher B. Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse).
- The lead is Jessica Rothe (MTV's canceleld Mary + Jane, La La Land).
- The plot concerns a young woman reliving the same day over and over until she can figure out who is trying to kill her.
- The full trailer will be out tomorrow.
