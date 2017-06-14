Camila Cabello struggles to describe Fifth Harmony's new single
- karla was asked about her departure from fifth harmony in a recent radio interview - and pressed on whether she's heard their new single.
- speaking to amp radio, she was asked about the way the exit played out - with her and the group: "obviously i wish it wouldn’t have been like that because i just, you know, peace. but like i said, i wish them the best."
- karla was also asked if she’s heard down, to which she replied: "i’ve heard some snippets of it, i haven’t had a chance to hear the whole thing yet. but i thought it was pretty cool, yeah."
is 5h down, flop or bop?
honestly that's one of the funniest things to me about it though. like they still own both artists, you know they were salivating at the idea of how much drama they could drum up between them as rivals to boost their sales and instead... nobody cares about either
lmao omg it does
I love when celebs pull shitty answers like this.
It's not the audiobook for The Kindly ones, sweetie, it's a 3 minute song.
dying in the club simply sucks
and using a sample of a grammy award winning artist's lead single for YOUR first single is messy
and the only acceptable part is the sample