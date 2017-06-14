Camila Cabello struggles to describe Fifth Harmony's new single

you know, peace Reply

She's bookin' all these performances and interviews yet no one wants to buy her song. Rita Ora and her should be mates. Reply

mte the syco machine behind ha is strong Reply

lol wow. I can't believe she didn't prepare an answer to that. like what kind of media training. she got so nervous. Reply

None of the new "stars" appear to have media training. They're all so sloppy. Reply

they also can't dance or sing. it's so sad. Reply

Tinashe has it all, but she'll never make it. It hurts my soul. Reply

the talented ones never do :( Reply

her bangs make her forehead look bulbous which is like.. the opposite of what they're supposed to do Reply

wtf is she wearing? her whole outfit is a mess. from the turtleneck sweater to the office pants to the white pumps. everything looks like if its straight out from 2001-2002. Reply

i mean, shes doing better than fifth harmony but that wasnt a high bar Reply

she isn't really tho... Reply

"I heard a snippet" Reply

They are just hemorrhaging money when it comes to this group and this chick - it gives me hives* thinking of all that beautiful money being wasted by someone other than me. 😭



Edited at 2017-06-14 03:56 am (UTC)

lol sorry bb



honestly that's one of the funniest things to me about it though. like they still own both artists, you know they were salivating at the idea of how much drama they could drum up between them as rivals to boost their sales and instead... nobody cares about either Reply

"because, you know, peace" lmao that sounds like one of the Jenny Slate quotes from Publizity Reply

lmao omg it does Reply

lmao this bitch Reply

you'll never prosper Reply

her hair looks awful omg Reply

omg the way she's styled is so tragic Reply

hasn't had the time? it's like two minutes Reply

lol ikr this liar Reply

Sis she's busy with all these interviews okay!!! Reply

bish u know u sat there crying while u played it on repeat for the hundredth time Reply

omg that was so awkward. her PR people need to train her better or block those questions. Reply

i haven’t had a chance to hear the whole thing yet.



I love when celebs pull shitty answers like this.



It's not the audiobook for The Kindly ones, sweetie, it's a 3 minute song.



Edited at 2017-06-14 05:13 am (UTC)

LMAOOOOO Reply

She could have thrown some amazing shade at Down by saying it was a Work From Home sequel, but she's no Mariah Carey. Sadly. Reply

she can quit. Reply

I haven't heard the new 5H song yet but I heard Camila's single recently and it was terrible. I didn't know it was her until after when the dj said it and I was like "....of course". Reply

dying in the club simply sucks

and using a sample of a grammy award winning artist's lead single for YOUR first single is messy







next 5h single better be amazing. down took a few listens to get into, and it's not going to last

DYING IN THE CLUB RGTHIJOW53KY4TLWESD Reply

lmfao @ dying in the club Reply

her hair looks like she's come right off the set of Saved by the Bell Reply

