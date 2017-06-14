dog

Camila Cabello struggles to describe Fifth Harmony's new single



- karla was asked about her departure from fifth harmony in a recent radio interview - and pressed on whether she's heard their new single.
- speaking to amp radio, she was asked about the way the exit played out - with her and the group: "obviously i wish it wouldn’t have been like that because i just, you know, peace. but like i said, i wish them the best."
- karla was also asked if she’s heard down, to which she replied: "i’ve heard some snippets of it, i haven’t had a chance to hear the whole thing yet. but i thought it was pretty cool, yeah."

source

is 5h down, flop or bop?

